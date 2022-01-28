Local Trail Users Volunteer Group Assisting New Crest to Coast Trail

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jan 27, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) Trail Users volunteer group will help build out a scenic portion of the new Crest to Coast Trail in Newhall. The SCV Trail Users will commence their work at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Needham Ranch Open Space in the Newhall Pass Open Space, located at 23015 Pine Street off Needham Ranch Parkway.

“This special and unique trail provides a crucial connection to dozens of other trails in our Valley,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “This is a project which I have been working on for nearly two decades and, once complete, will provide trail access all the way to the Pacific Ocean.”

The future Crest to Coast Trail will run from the Pacific Crest Trail in Agua Dulce to the Ventura County Line. The County of Ventura will then add connections to their existing trail system, ultimately leading future trail users to the Ocean. The Pacific Crest Trail spans 2,650 miles from Mexico to Canada through California, Oregon and Washington. The Santa Clarita portion is approximately from the 430-mile marker to the 444-mile marker.

“I remember riding my horse through this area as a young girl,” remembers Mayor Weste. “You can see spectacular views of the San Fernando Valley from the top and connect to our open space in Wildwood Canyon on the other side.”

Residents interested in volunteering for the build out event this Saturday are encouraged to sign-up at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. For questions about the city of Santa Clarita’s Open Space, please contact Open Space and Trails Administrator Jeff Morrison and jmorrison@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...