Santa Clarita Volunteers

Local Trail Users Volunteer Group Assisting New Crest to Coast Trail

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jan 27, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) Trail Users volunteer group will help build out a scenic portion of the new Crest to Coast Trail in Newhall. The SCV Trail Users will commence their work at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Needham Ranch Open Space in the Newhall Pass Open Space, located at 23015 Pine Street off Needham Ranch Parkway.

“This special and unique trail provides a crucial connection to dozens of other trails in our Valley,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “This is a project which I have been working on for nearly two decades and, once complete, will provide trail access all the way to the Pacific Ocean.”

The future Crest to Coast Trail will run from the Pacific Crest Trail in Agua Dulce to the Ventura County Line. The County of Ventura will then add connections to their existing trail system, ultimately leading future trail users to the Ocean. The Pacific Crest Trail spans 2,650 miles from Mexico to Canada through California, Oregon and Washington. The Santa Clarita portion is approximately from the 430-mile marker to the 444-mile marker.

“I remember riding my horse through this area as a young girl,” remembers Mayor Weste. “You can see spectacular views of the San Fernando Valley from the top and connect to our open space in Wildwood Canyon on the other side.”

Residents interested in volunteering for the build out event this Saturday are encouraged to sign-up at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. For questions about the city of Santa Clarita’s Open Space, please contact Open Space and Trails Administrator Jeff Morrison and jmorrison@santa-clarita.com.

No Comments for : Local Trail Users Volunteer Group Assisting New Crest to Coast Trail


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Today in SCV History (Jan. 28)

    Today in SCV History (Jan. 28)

    8 hours ago
  • Level 4 Coach Kameron Kennedy Joins Paseo Aquatics

    Level 4 Coach Kameron Kennedy Joins Paseo Aquatics

    14 hours ago
  • Lady Cougars Ranked 8th in New Statewide Poll

    Lady Cougars Ranked 8th in New Statewide Poll

    14 hours ago
  • Local Trail Users Volunteer Group Assisting New Crest to Coast Trail

    Local Trail Users Volunteer Group Assisting New Crest to Coast Trail

    15 hours ago
  • SCAA Hosting ‘Fantastical Flora’ Art Reception

    SCAA Hosting ‘Fantastical Flora’ Art Reception

    15 hours ago
  • ‘Diaries of Adam and Eve’ Coming to The MAIN

    ‘Diaries of Adam and Eve’ Coming to The MAIN

    17 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Transit Lends Helping Hand to Guide Dogs

    Santa Clarita Transit Lends Helping Hand to Guide Dogs

    17 hours ago
  • Thursday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths

    Thursday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths

    17 hours ago
  • Jan. 31: Santa Clarita Budget Committee Meeting

    Jan. 31: Santa Clarita Budget Committee Meeting

    19 hours ago
  • City, Local Organizations Partner to Thank Henry Mayo Staff

    City, Local Organizations Partner to Thank Henry Mayo Staff

    21 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.