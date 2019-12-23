Local Trash Haulers Offer Free Christmas Tree Recycling

The city of Santa Clarita has partnered with its local waste haulers, Waste Management and Burrtec Waste Industries, to offer free curbside Christmas tree recycling from December 26 through January 11.

Single-family residents should place their trees at the curb on their regular collection day during the two weeks following the Christmas holiday.

Multi-family property residents can place their trees adjacent to bins within their complex.

Trees must be free of any ornaments, tinsel or lights in addition to nails, nets and tree stands before being placed curbside.

Trees that are flocked, painted or fireproofed will not be eligible for recycling and will be disposed of as trash.

Christmas tree recycling benefits the environment as trees are kept out of landfills in addition to being repurposed into soil amendment, compost or mulch.

Help the city of Santa Clarita in the fight to recycle right this holiday season.

Visit GreenSantaClarita.com to learn more about the Holiday Tree Recycling Program in addition to green holiday tips to keep homes and businesses environmentally friendly.