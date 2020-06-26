Local Tribe Seeks Peaceful Removal of Serra Statues from Ancestral Lands

The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released the following statement Friday following the recent toppling of statues of Roman Catholic Spanish priest and California mission founder Junipero Serra in downtown Los Angeles and other California locations:

“The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians supports the removal of statues glorifying individuals who brought violence and oppressive systems, and attempted to extinguish our lifeways throughout our traditional homelands of San Fernando, Simi, Santa Clarita, and Antelope valleys through policy change and advocacy.

“The Tribe is working with local governments and communities to support an open and transparent process for the removal of these statues.

“The Tribe asks for the community’s support toward its pursuit to remove the Junipero Serra statues in its homelands through diplomatic methods.

“The Tribe has not organized any gatherings on this matter to date. However, our tribal government will continue to work with local government officials in support of the statues’ permanent removal.”