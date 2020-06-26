Local Tribe Seeks Peaceful Removal of Serra Statues from Ancestral Lands

The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released the following statement Friday following the recent toppling of statues of Roman Catholic Spanish priest and California mission founder Junipero Serra in downtown Los Angeles and other California locations:
“The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians supports the removal of statues glorifying individuals who brought violence and oppressive systems, and attempted to extinguish our lifeways throughout our traditional homelands of San Fernando, Simi, Santa Clarita, and Antelope valleys through policy change and advocacy.
“The Tribe is working with local governments and communities to support an open and transparent process for the removal of these statues.
“The Tribe asks for the community’s support toward its pursuit to remove the Junipero Serra statues in its homelands through diplomatic methods.
“The Tribe has not organized any gatherings on this matter to date. However, our tribal government will continue to work with local government officials in support of the statues’ permanent removal.”
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,809 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,003 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 26 more cases than Thursday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Imperial County officials to reimpose stay at home orders Friday after the Southern California border county saw a 23% positivity rate in COVID-19 testing in the past two weeks.
Spurred by mass protests demanding an end to racism and police violence in Los Angeles County, officials from the third-largest transportation agency in the nation voted Thursday to probe transit police use of force standards and pursue alternatives to armed officers patrolling buses, trains and platforms.
The California Air Resources Board on Thursday adopted a first-in-the-world rule requiring truck manufacturers to transition from diesel trucks and vans to electric zero-emission trucks beginning in 2024, so that by 2045, every new truck sold in the state will be zero-emission.
For years, I have been aware of my biracial background, and now I can identify with the fastest growing “race” in the Untied States – the mixed race. This was extended further with DNA analysis as I’ve discovered I am triracial.
President Donald Trump illegally circumvented Congress’ “power of the purse” by transferring $2.5 billion in Department of Defense funds to construct portions of the border wall in California, Arizona and New Mexico, the Ninth Circuit found Friday in a pair of rulings.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 2,012 new new cases of COVID-19 and 42 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,977 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 65 more cases than Wednesday.
College of the Canyons team captain and all-conference offensive lineman Azad Markosian has signed with Austin Peay State University, as the class of signees from the Cougars' 2019 football program continues to grow.
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation of a budget emergency Thursday to make additional resources available to fund the state’s ongoing emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the availability of funding for personal protective equipment, medical equipment and other expenditures as necessary to support a potential hospital surge and provide necessary services to vulnerable populations.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the newest addition to its Current Affairs Forum series with a special update from our state officials, including Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis and State Treasurer, Fiona Ma.
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday adopted a $219.7 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 — a $6.2 million decrease from the previous year — as the city continues to grapple with the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
