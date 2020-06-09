[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
89°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 9
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
Local Veteran Services Collaborative Seeking Volunteers
| Tuesday, Jun 9, 2020

Santa Clarita Veteran Services CollaborativeThe Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is looking for additional volunteers to help staff its Veteran Center when it reopens.

The Center is located at 23222 Lyons Ave., Newhall, 91321.

Volunteering encompasses answering telephone inquiries, signing in visitors, assisting with our food bank, and describing our mission as well as the services available at the Veteran Center.

Volunteers do not need to have prior military experience or service.

To volunteer, visit www.scv-vets.org and click on Volunteer and complete the form.

For further information, contact Jeff Stabile at jeff@pegasus2.net or call (805) 657-1957.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Local Veteran Services Collaborative Seeking Volunteers

Local Veteran Services Collaborative Seeking Volunteers
Tuesday, Jun 9, 2020
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is looking for additional volunteers to help staff its Veteran Center when it reopens.
FULL STORY...

June 11: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet Virtually

June 11: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet Virtually
Monday, Jun 8, 2020
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will return with its first interactive Zoom meeting, “Fundraising in the Time of COVID-19,” on Thursday, June 11 starting at 12 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Offering Virtual Summer Session

Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Offering Virtual Summer Session
Saturday, Jun 6, 2020
In response to Mayor Cameron Smyth’s social distancing suggestions, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) will be moving their summer session online.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Adjusting to New Norm

Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Adjusting to New Norm
Saturday, Jun 6, 2020
To accommodate social distancing, the students of the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) have continued to meet virtually every week during regular rehearsal times, and the Artistic Staff of SCVYO have made sure that the quality of education has not diminished.
FULL STORY...

Grateful Donors Deliver Gourmet Lunch to Henry Mayo Healthcare Heroes

Grateful Donors Deliver Gourmet Lunch to Henry Mayo Healthcare Heroes
Monday, Jun 1, 2020
Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders recently thanked the heroic front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for a Salt Creek Grille gourmet buffet lunch for the 80 doctors, nurses and staff in the hospital’s ED and COVID unit.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Local Veteran Services Collaborative Seeking Volunteers
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is looking for additional volunteers to help staff its Veteran Center when it reopens.
Local Veteran Services Collaborative Seeking Volunteers
Proposed City Budget Projects $6.2M Shortfall
Amid an ongoing pandemic that has kept many local businesses closed and residents at home, Santa Clarita’s proposed 2020-21 budget calls for a decrease by 2.8%, or $6.2 million, over the current budget.
Proposed City Budget Projects $6.2M Shortfall
Reopening: How Safe Are You? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
How do we “reopen” communities safely? As there are for medical decisions, are there evidence-based guidelines that might help? No.
Reopening: How Safe Are You? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
June 10: Hart District Regular (Virtual) Meeting
The regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will take place Wednesday, June 10, at 7:00 p.m.
June 10: Hart District Regular (Virtual) Meeting
Remaining DMV Field Offices to Open Thursday
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday, June 11, will reopen its remaining field offices that were temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Remaining DMV Field Offices to Open Thursday
Today in SCV History (June 9)
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
Westfield Valencia Town Center to Reopen Wednesday
Westfield Valencia Town Center will reopen Wednesday, June 10 with modified hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Westfield Valencia Town Center to Reopen Wednesday
Villanueva, LASD Act on Reforms Outlined by Campaign ZERO
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva issued information Monday about the department's policy on the use of force, both current and under review for changes as outlined by Campaign ZERO.
Villanueva, LASD Act on Reforms Outlined by Campaign ZERO
June 9: SCV Comic Marty Ross to Yuk it Up on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Actor-comedian Marty Ross, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, will perform on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday, June 9, starting at 8 p.m.
June 9: SCV Comic Marty Ross to Yuk it Up on ‘America’s Got Talent’
California Education Dept. Gets $500K Grant to Address Implicit Bias, Racism
The California Department of Education has received a $500,000 philanthropic grant to train all of CDE’s 2,500 employees in implicit bias and to create guidance for school districts across California to help them accelerate their efforts to dismantle systemic racism in education.
California Education Dept. Gets $500K Grant to Address Implicit Bias, Racism
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,228 Total Cases in SCV, 131,319 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 823 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,228 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 25 more than reported Sunday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,228 Total Cases in SCV, 131,319 Statewide
California Releases Guidance for Public Schools’ Safe Reopening
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday that the California Department of Education has released comprehensive guidance for the safe reopening of campuses and classrooms this fall.
California Releases Guidance for Public Schools’ Safe Reopening
June 11: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet Virtually
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will return with its first interactive Zoom meeting, “Fundraising in the Time of COVID-19,” on Thursday, June 11 starting at 12 p.m.
June 11: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet Virtually
L.A. County: Know the Signs of Elder Abuse
L.A. County has teamed up with California Association of Area Agencies on Aging to spearhead its June "Lifting Up Voices" elder abuse awareness campaign.
L.A. County: Know the Signs of Elder Abuse
A Sign From My Daughter | Commentary by Pearl Obispo
Will these protests help end racial injustice and create policy that makes us all equal in the eyes of the law? Time will tell. If and when they do, my daughter can say she was part of a movement that made a difference.
A Sign From My Daughter | Commentary by Pearl Obispo
June 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9, at 3 p.m.
June 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
Sweet Music | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
She was a concert pianist. He, an aerospace engineer who helped put a man on the moon. They were married 60 years.
Sweet Music | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act Signed Into Law
H.R. 7010, the “Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act,” which will enhance and improve the Paycheck Protection Program to better ensure American small businesses can weather the COVID-19 pandemic, was signed into law by the president June 5.
Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act Signed Into Law
‘Equestrian Fire’ Breaks Out Near Pitchess Detention Center Early Monday
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters worked to contain a 75-acre brush fire, dubbed the "Equestrian Fire," near Pitchess Detention Center early Monday morning.
‘Equestrian Fire’ Breaks Out Near Pitchess Detention Center Early Monday
A Unique Semester | Commentary by Dr. Dianne Van Hook (Video)
The strength of our college and our community will always be our ability to come together and care for each other, but especially now. That’s why we look back on this semester with a sense of appreciation. All of us – students, faculty, staff, administrators – were pushed outside our comfort zones and forced to adapt to a new reality.
A Unique Semester | Commentary by Dr. Dianne Van Hook (Video)
Today in SCV History (June 8)
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 102 New Cases in SCV, 63,844 Total Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 1,523 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,203 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 102 more than Saturday.
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 102 New Cases in SCV, 63,844 Total Countywide
Seniors: Stock Up for Winter | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Coronavirus cases might take a dip during the summer months, but once flu season starts, it will hit us with a vengeance. This is the calm before the storm. Realize there is no cure, treatment or vaccine yet.
Seniors: Stock Up for Winter | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (June 7)
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
%d bloggers like this: