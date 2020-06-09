Local Veteran Services Collaborative Seeking Volunteers

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is looking for additional volunteers to help staff its Veteran Center when it reopens.

The Center is located at 23222 Lyons Ave., Newhall, 91321.

Volunteering encompasses answering telephone inquiries, signing in visitors, assisting with our food bank, and describing our mission as well as the services available at the Veteran Center.

Volunteers do not need to have prior military experience or service.

To volunteer, visit www.scv-vets.org and click on Volunteer and complete the form.

For further information, contact Jeff Stabile at jeff@pegasus2.net or call (805) 657-1957.