Logix Alert: Bouquet Branch Employee Tested Positive for COVID-19

The following is a note sent Monday to Logix Federal Credit Union members by Ana E. Fonseca, the Burbank-based company’s president and CEO:

We were notified on March 28 that one of our employees at the Bouquet Branch, 26459 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked at this location on March 20 and is currently recovering at home.

We have temporarily closed this branch location.

If you were in our Bouquet Canyon branch from March 6 to March 20, we strongly encourage you to follow CDC-recommended self-monitoring guidelines and call your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms.

Those Logix team members that were in direct contact with the employee are currently at home under a 14-day self-quarantine, and they continue to be paid during this time.

We are following all local and state guidance and taking necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. In addition to the precautionary measures we have had in place since February, we are deep-cleaning and sanitizing this branch to prevent any further spread of COVID-19.

As soon as the branch has been fully cleaned and sanitized, we intend to reopen this location and continue providing you with the exceptional experience that you expect from Logix. We will be sure to notify you when the branch will reopen.

As an essential business providing a vitally important resource to our communities and membership, we remain committed to serving you.

Online and mobile banking are available 24/7 at www.lfcu.com or via our app, and our Member Service Center is available at (800) 328-5328 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm PT.

As we continue to respond to this evolving pandemic, our focus remains on doing whatever is necessary to safeguard the health and safety of our employees and members, while continuing to support our communities.

Thank you,

Ana E. Fonseca

President and CEO