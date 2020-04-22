Logix Donates 1,000 N95 Masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Logix Federal Credit Union donated 1,000 N95 masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week, as the local financial institution’s staff wanted to show their commitment to healthcare workers and the Santa Clarita Valley community.

“We want to help protect our courageous healthcare workers, as they continue to provide service to the community,” President and CEO Ana Fonseca said. “Supporting Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with this donation of 1,000 N95 masks is important to us. We have been working with the hospital for about 20 years and we intend to continue to contribute in the ways that can keep them safe and able to deliver the best possible care.”

Logix Community Relations reached out to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation last month to ask how they could share a gesture of gratitude. On March 27, Henry Mayo employees were provided coffee courtesy of Logix.

“Logix has been a President’s Circle member during the last few years,” said Marlee Lauffer, Foundation

president and vice president, marketing and communications for Henry Mayo.

“We appreciate the dedication Logix continues to demonstrate,” Lauffer said. “Our partnership provides value to the hospital, our employees and patients. We are truly grateful for their participation in helping make our facility successful, especially during this time.”

In response to the pandemic, Logix is committed to keeping its employees, members and communities it serves, safe.

For more information on the credit union’s response to coronavirus, visit www.lfcu.com/COVID19.

