Logix Encouraging Community to Take Part in COC’s Double Your Dollars Campaign

Logix Federal Credit Union is supporting College of the Canyons Foundation’s Student Resource & Success Fund with its Double Your Dollars campaign.

Until Wednesday, Dec. 2, Logix will match donations made in the branches and at www.custars.org, up to $7,500.

“Logix has partnered with the college for more than a decade, and with the pandemic being a part of our daily lives, we recognize the importance of supporting our students during this difficult time,” Community Relations Specialist Stacey Klein said. “Education is important to our community, and it is a privilege to help keep these students engaged. They are our leaders of tomorrow. So far, we’ve had positive support, and with Giving Tuesday next week, we’re hoping to have members and local residents join us in this effort to give back.”

The credit union has a history of supporting College of the Canyons Foundation. In previous years, Logix has been the presenting sponsor of the golf tournament and contributed to other efforts, like scholarships – the Logix/Kathryn Barger Scholarship, COC Canyon Country Campus Scholarship, and First Year Promise.

“We’re fortunate that Logix continues to be dedicated to the college,” said James Kneblik, Director of Development. “Their staff is creative and conscious of the needs of the community. To have donors who truly care about giving back helps the college, and the success of our students.”

While supplies last, a collectible lapel pin – the Logix mascot wearing a mortarboard – is available in branches for a suggested donation of $5 or more. Monetary gifts can also be accepted online at www.custars.org.

More than 36,000 members of Logix are SCV residents, with five branches in the area – Bridgeport, Golden Valley, Stevenson Ranch, Valencia Promenade and Valencia Bouquet Canyon. Branches are open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

About Logix Community Stars

Logix Community Stars Foundation is a nonprofit foundation created by Logix Federal Credit Union employees. The organization has been serving local charities in the credit union’s branch market areas through financial contributions and volunteerism since 2007. The foundation board is comprised of employee volunteers, who organize giving campaigns and manage volunteer opportunities.

About Logix

Chartered in 1937, Logix Federal Credit Union offers a full menu of financial services, and surcharge free access to 30,000 ATMs nationwide. Logix Federal Credit Union is rated “superior” for financial strength, and is the largest credit union headquartered in Los Angeles County, with more than 200,000

members and $7 billion in assets. Logix Federal Credit Union has been named one of the best credit unions in California by Forbes for the past three consecutive years. The credit union has been voted best in a financial services category by readers of The Santa Clarita Valley Signal for 15 consecutive years. In 2015, the credit union was named one of Los Angeles Business Journal’s best places to work. Savings are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration, a U.S. Government Agency. Logix is an equal housing lender. For more information, visit www.lfcu.com.