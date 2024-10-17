Logix Federal Credit Union Engages Employees for Thrive Event

Logix Federal Credit Union hosted its biennial Thrive event, formerly known as Training Day, for employees Monday, Oct. 14 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel.

Nearly 600 Logix employees, organized into teams, attended, participating in activities throughout the day that include informational and educational breakout sessions.

“We strive to give employees a chance to develop their skills,” Vice President of Learning and Resources Sandy Trudeau said. “Our team’s goal is to connect with our staff and offer interactive sessions to support teambuilding. As our organization continues to grow, we want to solidify our values and encourage unity within our workforce.”

The sessions included topics such as innovative thinking, outward mindset and teambuilding, which included interactive opportunities.

“Teams built towers with Legos, allowing for them to exercise communication, critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” said Laura Kohlhorst-Jones, Manager, Organizational Development and Leadership Education. “This opportunity was met with the most enthusiasm from (Logix) employees. Between the elements of competition and creativity, staff rallied to create the tallest structures in a limited amount of time. By working together, they were able to enhance and build relationships, too.”

The Legos were shared with Home Again Los Angeles. “We are fortunate to have been a recipient of this Logix team-building day twice. In 2022, we were given welcome-home kits with cleaning supplies, and house-warming items for our clients moving into their new apartments,” said Albert Hernandez, CEO of HALA. “This year, the Legos will be delivered to our clients’ children, helping them build their skills and use their imaginations. We are truly grateful to Logix for their generosity.”

Credit union employees continue to look forward to attending Thrive because it’s one of only a few times a year that they can connect with most of their coworkers. “Our senior management team is committed to supporting employee development. Growth makes for happy employees and happy employees make for happy members,” said Andrea Carpenter, Chief Operating Officer.

For more information about Logix, visit www.lfcu.com.

