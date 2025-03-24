Logix, FHLBank Match Donations to Support SoCal Wildfire Relief

Logix Federal Credit Union partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco to support local relief and recovery efforts in response to the devastating wildfires in southern California.

Logix donations totaling more than $50,000 were matched with a $50,000 contribution from FHLBank San Francisco, as part of its commitment to deliver $1.4 million in matching funds to local organizations providing relief.

As a result of this partnership, Logix Community Stars, a nonprofit foundation created and run by Logix Federal Credit Union employees, donated $10,000 each to the California Fire Foundation and Hope the Mission. Donations support long-term recovery efforts in communities impacted by the wildfires.

In addition to the $20,000 distributed to nonprofit organizations, more than $100,000 in jointly donated funds will be distributed in the form of Emergency Cash Assistance. Through this program, Logix members who are suffering financial hardship as a result of the Eaton or Pacific Palisades fires are invited to apply for awards of $1,000, while funding lasts.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this devastating tragedy. We are grateful for our partnership with FHLBank San Francisco and the opportunity to provide resources and financial assistance to local nonprofits and members in need.” said Ana Fonseca, Logix President and CEO.

Hope the Mission’s leadership is steadfastly committed to ensuring the safety of its employees and those sheltered in its facilities throughout the ongoing wildfire crisis in Los Angeles. As they continue to provide shelter, services and care to the city and county’s most vulnerable, Hope the Mission is taking immediate action to support fire victims.

“We are dedicated to providing immediate assistance to our community, when we were approached by those affected by wildfires in January, we gave each household $500 in cash assistance. The dollars from Logix and FHLBank San Francisco demonstrate how companies can connect and partner to make a difference.” said Ken Craft, Founder and CEO at Hope the Mission.

FHLBank San Francisco’s wildfire relief and recovery matching funds are part of a suite of tools and resources that are available to help its member financial institutions address urgent needs and longer term recovery efforts in local communities. These tools and resources include discounted credit programs that support affordable housing, economic development and community revitalization efforts.

“We are thankful to all of the first responders for their bravery and perseverance in battling the devastating wildfires in Southern California that destroyed over 10,000 homes and displaced tens of thousands of people. As the region begins a lengthy rebuilding effort, we will continue to serve and engage with our members and community stakeholders to deliver much needed grants and funding to local organizations that serve a vital role in local community relief and recovery efforts.” said Joe Amato, interim president, CEO and chief financial officer with FHLBank San Francisco.

Logix Community Stars will continue to raise funds for emergency relief until Wednesday, April 30. To contribute, visit www.custars.org.

