header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 11
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Logix Foundation Donates $5K to Carousel Ranch
| Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Logix donation to carousel ranch crop

Carousel Ranch, which is located in Agua Dulce, was presented with a $5,000 donation from the Logix Federal Credit Union Community Stars Foundation.

Logix supports the community through its nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation, Community Stars. In 2007, Logix employees developed the Community Stars Foundation to support local charities through financial donations and volunteerism. Logix employees make voluntary contributions to sponsored charities through payroll deductions and special fund-raising events.

The foundation’s purpose is to:

– Support communities in which Logix has branches

– Partner with local nonprofit organizations

– Host fundraisers with employees and members as participants

– Provide Logix employees with volunteer opportunities

Carousel Ranch is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. Through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, the Ranch strives to create an atmosphere where every student can succeed.

“Logix Federal Credit Union’s dedication and support helps us provide therapy and services to our students,” said a Carousel Ranch spokesperson. “For many, Carousel Ranch is a home away from home. This donation will help us as we continue to provide these invaluable services to them.”

For more information, visit Carousel Ranch.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Nov. 19: Cocktails on the Roof Returns with ‘Share the Love’ Event

Nov. 19: Cocktails on the Roof Returns with ‘Share the Love’ Event
Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Inquiries about when Cocktails on the Roof will return have been coming in from both participants and guests since the COVID-19 shutdown and venue limitations after our last event in 2019.
FULL STORY...

Logix Foundation Donates $5K to Carousel Ranch

Logix Foundation Donates $5K to Carousel Ranch
Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Carousel Ranch, in Agua Dulce, was presented with a $5,000 donation from the Logix Federal Credit Union Community Stars Foundation.
FULL STORY...

Aug 12: Two Fundraisers To Support Michael Hoefflin Foundation

Aug 12: Two Fundraisers To Support Michael Hoefflin Foundation
Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is starting two tasty ways to support the non-profit's efforts Friday August 12.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Presents ‘Lunafest’

Oct. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Presents ‘Lunafest’
Tuesday, Aug 9, 2022
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley celebrates Women in Film with the "Lundafest 2022" screening on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 10: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Host Cancer Screening Symposium

Sept. 10: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Host Cancer Screening Symposium
Tuesday, Aug 9, 2022
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is hosting “Let’s Get Back to Screening!” a symposium for medical professionals and members of the public that will focus on the importance of early cancer detection.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 19: Cocktails on the Roof Returns with ‘Share the Love’ Event
Inquiries about when Cocktails on the Roof will return have been coming in from both participants and guests since the COVID-19 shutdown and venue limitations after our last event in 2019.
Nov. 19: Cocktails on the Roof Returns with ‘Share the Love’ Event
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warning Residents of Scam Calls
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is reminding residents that no one will ever call your home demanding payment for "outstanding warrants."
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warning Residents of Scam Calls
Logix Foundation Donates $5K to Carousel Ranch
Carousel Ranch, in Agua Dulce, was presented with a $5,000 donation from the Logix Federal Credit Union Community Stars Foundation.
Logix Foundation Donates $5K to Carousel Ranch
Valencia Band, Color Guard Holding Clothes 4 Cash Fundraiser
The Valencia High School Band and Color Guard will hold a Clothes 4 Cash clothing drive fundraiser every Tuesday, Aug. 16 to Sept. 13.
Valencia Band, Color Guard Holding Clothes 4 Cash Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
Aug 12: Two Fundraisers To Support Michael Hoefflin Foundation
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is starting two tasty ways to support the non-profit's efforts Friday August 12.
Aug 12: Two Fundraisers To Support Michael Hoefflin Foundation
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports Two Additional Deaths For SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,514 new cases countywide and 92 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports Two Additional Deaths For SCV
County To Proclaim Aug. 2022 Student Loan Debt Awareness Month
During the upcoming Aug 9. meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are set to proclaim this August as Student Debt Awareness Month. 
County To Proclaim Aug. 2022 Student Loan Debt Awareness Month
Nov 4: VIA Midnight In Morocco Celebrates Local Businesses
Valley Industry Association is planning their next Bash, as they honor businesses of distinction.
Nov 4: VIA Midnight In Morocco Celebrates Local Businesses
Valley 200 List Recognizes SCVEDC BOD Members, CEO
The SCVEDC would like to congratulate everyone who made this years list of most influential leaders in the region, including our their President & CEO, Holly Schroeder.
Valley 200 List Recognizes SCVEDC BOD Members, CEO
Aug 27: Santa Clarita to Host Free Tire Collection Event
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their used tires at the free tire collection event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
Aug 27: Santa Clarita to Host Free Tire Collection Event
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Former Signal Editor Lila Littlejohn Dies at 68
Lila Littlejohn, a veteran journalist, journalism teacher and former editor of The Signal, died Sunday morning peacefully in her sleep at her home in Florida, according to family.
Former Signal Editor Lila Littlejohn Dies at 68
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Cases Decline to 2,335 with 13 New Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,335 new cases countywide and 53 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Cases Decline to 2,335 with 13 New Deaths
Supes Approve Cannabis Tax Measure for November Election
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the county of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors approved a resolution placing the Cannabis Tax Measure on the Nov. 8, 2022 election ballot for approval by voters.
Supes Approve Cannabis Tax Measure for November Election
Deadline Extended by SCV Water to Fill Board Vacancy, Applicants Sought
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has extended the deadline to apply for appointment to fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors.
Deadline Extended by SCV Water to Fill Board Vacancy, Applicants Sought
Oct. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Presents ‘Lunafest’
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley celebrates Women in Film with the "Lundafest 2022" screening on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall.
Oct. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Presents ‘Lunafest’
Sept. 10: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Host Cancer Screening Symposium
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is hosting “Let’s Get Back to Screening!” a symposium for medical professionals and members of the public that will focus on the importance of early cancer detection.
Sept. 10: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Host Cancer Screening Symposium
Aug. 24: Residents Invited to Public Meeting for Bouquet Canyon Trail Project
Residents throughout the city of Santa Clarita regularly take advantage of the miles of paved off-street trails available for walking, running and cycling safely without having to worry about the hazards posed by vehicle traffic.
Aug. 24: Residents Invited to Public Meeting for Bouquet Canyon Trail Project
Vector Control Confirms 28 Additional Positive West Nile Virus Samples
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 28 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus.
Vector Control Confirms 28 Additional Positive West Nile Virus Samples
TMU Women’s Volleyball To Face Road Tests Early in 2022
Head Coach Annett Davis could not have asked for a better schedule in terms of preparing The Master's University women's volleyball team for the challenges posed by the Golden State Athletic Conference and, hopefully, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics nationals.
TMU Women’s Volleyball To Face Road Tests Early in 2022
SCV Teachers Urged to Apply for California Credit Union Teacher Grants
California Credit Union encourages Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its biannual Teacher Grant program.
SCV Teachers Urged to Apply for California Credit Union Teacher Grants
Oct. 28: Single Mothers Outreach 12th Annual Empowering HeArts Gala
Single Mothers Outreach has announced “Building Hope” as the theme for the 12th annual Empowering HeArts fundraising gala, set to take place on 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Santa Clarita Community Center.
Oct. 28: Single Mothers Outreach 12th Annual Empowering HeArts Gala
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: