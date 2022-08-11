Logix Foundation Donates $5K to Carousel Ranch

Carousel Ranch, which is located in Agua Dulce, was presented with a $5,000 donation from the Logix Federal Credit Union Community Stars Foundation.

Logix supports the community through its nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation, Community Stars. In 2007, Logix employees developed the Community Stars Foundation to support local charities through financial donations and volunteerism. Logix employees make voluntary contributions to sponsored charities through payroll deductions and special fund-raising events.

The foundation’s purpose is to:

– Support communities in which Logix has branches

– Partner with local nonprofit organizations

– Host fundraisers with employees and members as participants

– Provide Logix employees with volunteer opportunities

Carousel Ranch is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. Through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, the Ranch strives to create an atmosphere where every student can succeed.

“Logix Federal Credit Union’s dedication and support helps us provide therapy and services to our students,” said a Carousel Ranch spokesperson. “For many, Carousel Ranch is a home away from home. This donation will help us as we continue to provide these invaluable services to them.”

For more information, visit Carousel Ranch.

