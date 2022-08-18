header image

1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Logix Hosting Virtual Economic Forecast
| Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Logix

Logix Federal Credit Union announced it will host a panel of experts to address developments in our local economy including inflation, employment challenges, global influence, changing trends in home sales and more.

The Virtual Economic Forecast, presented by Logix, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 5:30 p.m. The virtual event will be moderated by Logix President and CEO Ana Fonseca, with guest speakers from Los Angeles-based investment management firm Payden & Rygel: Director and Chief Economist Jeffrey Cleveland, joined by Vice President and Economist Siddharth Saravat.

“With inflation higher than we’ve seen since the 1980s and interest rates on a rapid increase, many are concerned about how our economy will fare in the next six to 10 months,” Fonseca said. “Our mission at Logix is to help members thrive. This Economic Forecast is an important opportunity for members and non-members alike to gain insight into what lies ahead, and by holding the event virtually, we’re able to open it up to everyone. It is a privilege to work with Jeffrey Cleveland and Siddharth Saravat, as we have a long-time relationship with them and Payden & Rygel; they continue to be valuable partners.”

Payden & Rygel is one of the largest independently owned global investment management firms. Speakers Cleveland and Saravat continue to review the most recent data, reflect on trends, challenges and opportunities, providing relevant analysis.

“Inflation continues to be a hot topic as our economy continues to change,” Cleveland said. “We’re happy to share a brief synopsis of what we can possibly expect and how our spending habits might be affected by the world around us.”

To register to participate, visit www.lfcu.com/forecast.

About the Speakers

Jeffrey Cleveland is a Director and the Chief Economist at Payden & Rygel. He is responsible for developing views on the U.S. and global economy. His research areas include macroeconomics, central banks and the money markets, money supply, credit cycles, housing, state and local governments and regional economics. Cleveland is a frequent speaker at industry forums and is often quoted in the financial media on topics related to the economy and investing. He frequently appears on CNBC, Bloomberg Television, Fox Business News, Bloomberg Radio and National Public Radio to discuss financial markets and the economy.

Siddharth Saravat is a Vice President and Economist at Payden & Rygel. As part of the economics team, he is responsible for researching and developing views on the U.S. and global economy. He focuses on global economic growth drivers, the visualization of data, the U.S. labor market, and new approaches to economic activity tracking through high-frequency data.

About Logix

Chartered in 1937, Logix Federal Credit Union offers a full menu of financial services, and surcharge free access to 30,000 ATMs nationwide. The credit union is rated “superior” for financial strength, and is the largest credit union headquartered in Los Angeles County, with more than 215,000 members and $9 billion in assets. Logix operates 18 branches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Federally insured by NCUA. Logix is an Equal Housing Lending. NMLS ID 503781. Logix is not affiliated with Payden & Rygel and is a separate entity.

For more information, visit www.lfcu.com.

