May 18
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
Logix’s Nonprofit Foundation Shares $100,000 with Local Charities
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Circle of Hope Check Presentation
Logix Federal Credit Union staff, Robert Trick, left, and Rhona Jukes, right, delivered a check to the Circle of Hope’s Executive Director Laura Kirchoff, center, on May 17, at the Porsche Santa Clarita Wünderground Museum.

 

Logix Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday that its nonprofit foundation, Logix Community Stars, distributed $100,000 this month to four local nonprofit organizations, including Circle of Hope in Santa Clarita.

The charities are able to allocate these dollars for programs and services to support their clients.

Burbank Temporary Aid Center, Circle of Hope, For The Troops and Penny Lane Centers each received a check for $25,000. Community Stars is a nonprofit foundation created by Logix Federal Credit Union staff. The organization has been serving local charities through financial contributions and volunteerism since 2007.

Circle of Hope provides support to individuals diagnosed with cancer and their families. Logix has been working with the local nonprofit for nearly 10 years, and is their top supporter.

“Through the generosity of Logix and their employees, underserved individuals with cancer in our community receive assistance,” said Laura Kirchhoff, Circle of Hope’s executive director. “This support is in the form of paying for their treatments along with emotional and supportive therapies at our wellness center, Hope’s Haven. We are very grateful to have Logix as a community partner who recognizes the need to provide assistance to those who would otherwise be unable to receive help.”

Logix returns as presenting sponsor of the 2021 Vine2Wine on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Porsche Santa Clarita Wünderground Museum.

“Logix staff is dedicated to the Santa Clarita community,” said Robert Trick, branch manager at the Bridgeport location. “The generosity of our company and employees is a testament to our culture. We understand that our participation and support allows the local nonprofits to help our neighbors succeed, and it’s our goal to help members and our community thrive. It’s a win for us all.”

Every year, the Community Stars Foundation board selects charities to support, in each of the communities served by Logix. The credit union’s employees make voluntary contributions to sponsored charities via payroll deductions through Community Stars’ Contributions Program and special fundraising events. Logix also offers a donation-matching program for employees who participate in this program.

To learn more about Logix and its services, visit www.lfcu.com.

About Logix Community Stars

Logix Community Stars is a nonprofit charitable foundation operated by Logix Federal Credit Union employee volunteers. The credit union is not affiliated with Burbank Temporary Aid Center, Circle of Hope, For The Troops, Penny Lane Centers or the other charitable organizations supported by Logix Community Stars. To learn more about Community Stars, visit www.custars.org.

About Logix

Chartered in 1937, Logix Federal Credit Union offers a full menu of financial services, and surcharge-free access to 30,000 ATMs nationwide. Logix Federal Credit Union is rated “superior” for financial strength, and is the largest credit union headquartered in Los Angeles County, with more than 210,000 members and $8 billion in assets. Logix operates 18 branches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Locations in the Santa Clarita Valley include the Valencia Promenade, Bridgeport, Golden Valley, Valencia – Bouquet Canyon and Stevenson Ranch.

Logix Federal Credit Union was named one of the best credit unions in California by Forbes for three consecutive years. The credit union has been voted best in a financial services category by readers of The Santa Clarita Valley Signal for 15 consecutive years. Savings are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration, a U.S. Government Agency. Logix is an equal housing lender.

Logix Circle of Hope Check Presentation

Logix Federal Credit Union staff delivered a check to the Circle of Hope board on May 17 at the Porsche Santa Clarita Wünderground Museum.
