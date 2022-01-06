header image

1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
Long-Term Groundwater Sustainability Plan Approved
| Thursday, Jan 6, 2022
groundwater sustainability agency

The Board of the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency unanimously approved a long-term plan for protecting the local basin, culminating nearly five years of scientific study and extensive public input.

The Board of Directors supported the Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) for the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin following a virtual public hearing on Jan. 3, 2022. The basin provides water for the residents and farms of the Santa Clarita Valley, as well as the environment.

“Passage of the GSP represents a monumental accomplishment for our region’s water future and is testament to what can be accomplished through the public process,” said Gina Natoli, president of the SCV-GSA Board of Directors. “This document will guide management of the basin and protect it from overuse, ensuring access to the water our communities need to thrive.”

The GSP identifies ways to balance pumping and recharge in the basin within 20 years, taking into consideration population growth and climate change. The plan is required under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), passed in 2014 to protect groundwater resources statewide. The GSP will now go to the state Department of Water Resources for review.

A key component of the GSP and its development was more than two years of public outreach, which involved six workshops, a public comment period, feedback forms, ads, newsletters and website updates.

The SCV-GSA also established a Stakeholder Advisory Committee, which included the perspectives of pumpers, environmental and business interests, and the community at large.

Work on the GSP began in 2017 with a groundwater flow model, analysis and input from all user groups who depend on water from the basin. Santa Clarita Valley gets about half of its drinking and agricultural irrigation water from the basin. Without it, water providers would have to purchase more expensive water imported from hundreds of miles away.

The GSP can be accessed online at scvgsa.org, along with videos, fact sheets and other information on groundwater conditions, sustainable management criteria and groundwater dependent ecosystems.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency

The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) is a joint powers authority responsible for sustainably managing groundwater in the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin. The agency is governed by a seven-member board that includes four people appointed by SCV Water, and one member each appointed by the city of Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Los Angeles County Waterworks Division 36. The SCV-GSA’s overall goal is to achieve sustainable groundwater management of our subbasin within 20 years.

For more information, contact Kathie Martin, SCV Water’s communications manager, at kmartin@scvwa.org.
01-06-2022 Long-Term Groundwater Sustainability Plan Approved
12-23-2021 Women’s Council of Realtors Installs New Board Members
12-17-2021 Dec. 18-19: Inaugural Haus of Claus European-Style Holiday Market at the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent
12-17-2021 QM Design Group Recognized as Wilk’s December Small Business of the Month
12-17-2021 Dec.18: Community Invited to Small Business Pop-Up Event at Bridgeport Park
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Assessor: Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang released the 2021 Annual Report, which once again ranked Santa Clarita No. 5 in highest valued cities.
County Assessor: Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities
City Hosting Community-Wide Winter Games Celebration
A global sporting event that unites communities around the world every four years, the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing will take place from Feb. 2-20 as athletes compete for a gold medal in events such as curling, ski jumping, speed skating and more.
City Hosting Community-Wide Winter Games Celebration
Final Mile Registration Still Open for K-6 Grade Students
Is your K-6 grade student registered for the Santa Clarita Marathon’s Final Mile Challenge, presented by Kaiser Permanente?
Final Mile Registration Still Open for K-6 Grade Students
City Manager’s Monthly Message – January 2022
The start of the new year always brings with it new beginnings and new opportunities.
City Manager’s Monthly Message – January 2022
Zonta Club’s Upcoming Workshop Addresses Cyberbullying
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita's Life Forward program offers monthly skill-building workshops that concentrate on topics useful to women of varying ages and interests
Zonta Club’s Upcoming Workshop Addresses Cyberbullying
California Water-Wasters Could Soon Face $500 Fines
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Californians will again see water-wasting rules despite a record-breaking month of snow and rain as drought regulators on Tuesday barred residents from washing cars without a shutoff nozzle, watering lawns after rainfall or hosing down driveways and sidewalks.
California Water-Wasters Could Soon Face $500 Fines
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Health Orders Modified as Omicron Surges
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 27 additional deaths and 26,754 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 48,095 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Health Orders Modified as Omicron Surges
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Advises Vaccines Are Best Protection During Surge
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 24 new deaths and 21,790 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 47,104 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Advises Vaccines Are Best Protection During Surge
Canyon Theatre Guild Debuts ‘Clue on Stage’
Join Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum and Colonel Mustard, as well as the other characters of the classic board game "Club" at The Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall.
Canyon Theatre Guild Debuts ‘Clue on Stage’
SCV Senior Center Urgently in Need of Meals on Wheels Drivers
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is in urgent need of volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program.
SCV Senior Center Urgently in Need of Meals on Wheels Drivers
Santa Clarita Reports ‘Blockbuster’ Year of Filming
The City of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2021 as the industry began rebounding from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Clarita Reports ‘Blockbuster’ Year of Filming
Santa Clarita Public Library Offers Chromebook Lending
The Santa Clarita Public Library has a new Chromebook and Hotspot Lending Program.
Santa Clarita Public Library Offers Chromebook Lending
Today in SCV History (Jan. 4)
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Wilk Tests Positive for COVID
SACRAMENTO – California's Senate Republican leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Wilk Tests Positive for COVID
Monday COVID Roundup: Officials Urge Precautions as In-Person Learning Resumes
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday eight additional deaths and 16,269 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 46,251 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: Officials Urge Precautions as In-Person Learning Resumes
New Exhibit Coming to SCAA
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced a new exhibit entitled, “Earth Wind & Fire.”
New Exhibit Coming to SCAA
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 3 - Sunday, Jan. 9
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
City Offering Ways to Dispose Holiday Waste
Need to dispose of your holiday tree or old electronics and bulky furniture that are no longer needed?
City Offering Ways to Dispose Holiday Waste
Today in SCV History (Jan. 3)
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
