1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
| Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
Aj Goodman

As the third week of Foothill League football games approaches, one team is clearly out front, while the others are full of surprises.

The Hart Hawks continued its winning ways on Friday, Sept. 27, defeating West Ranch (0-1, 2-3) by a score of 48-27 to reach a league-leading 2-0 record and a 5-1 record overall. Hart will be the visiting team when it meets Castaic on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be played at College of the Canyons.

The Castaic Coyotes are now 0-2 in league and 2-4 overall. Castaic lost to Golden Valley on Sept. 27 by a score of 28-36.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

The Valencia Vikings had a bye on Sept. 27, and stand at 1-0 in league and 1-4 overall. Valencia will play at Canyon on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The Canyon Cowboys lost to Saugus on Sept. 27 by a score of 24-27, for a league record of 1-1 and an overall record of 3-3.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

The Golden Valley Grizzlies (1-1, 5-1) defeated Castaic 36-28 on Sept. 27. Golden Valley has a bye on Oct. 4.

The Saugus Centurions turned things around on Sept. 27, beating Canyon 27-24, for the team’s first league win (now 1-1) and a 2-4 record overall. Saugus will be the visiting team against West Ranch on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be played at Valencia High School.

The West Ranch Wildcats (0-1, 2-3) lost to Hart on Sept. 27 by a score of 27-48.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.
