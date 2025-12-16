header image

December 16
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Looney Tunes Land to Debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain by Summer 2026
| Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025
Bugs Bunny Midway_People and Characters_courtesy Magic Mountain (1)

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia has announced major changes to its kids area, which will be reimagined as Looney Tunes Land, a brand-new park with travel at the heart of it and with loveable Looney Tunes characters to be found throughout, debuting summer 2026.

This family-friendly area will be refreshed to evoke the warm, nostalgic feelings of the Chuck Jones era of Looney Tunes, featuring four distinct areas inspired by beloved classic characters.

At the heart of the new Looney Tunes Land lies a cozy central park, where Bugs Bunny welcomes guests into his home. In the other three areas, visitors will traverse the New Mexico desert in pursuit of the Road Runner with Wile E. Coyote, explore lush tropics alongside Taz and take in the High Sierra with Daffy Duck at the helm.

TAZ-Mania

Welcome to TAZ-mania. Guests will immerse themselves in a vibrant tropical landscape, but be on the lookout for the chaotic Taz, who has clearly left his mark. This area will feature an updated Whistlestop Train rethemed as Taz’s Tasmanian Train Tours, where guests can hop aboard the Tasmanian Express for a colorful and lively tour through the island’s wilderness. Be warned, though; the mischievous Tasmanian Devil himself has escaped his enclosure and is set to wreak havoc along the way. Meanwhile, the all-new Taz’s Exploration Trail (which replaces Magic Flyer and Tweety’s Escape locations) is where guests will explore the Tasmania Trail and go on a treasure hunt. This area will also add new seating and turf to the region.

Road Runner Ridge

In the New Mexico-inspired area, Wile E. Coyote will embark across the breathtaking badlands on his relentless quest to capture the elusive Road Runner. Of course, everyone will need to keep an eye out for ACME traps cleverly hidden among the captivating rock formations and desert terrain. Guests will be further transported into this coyote’s world with the iconic painted tunnel. Just like in the cartoons, there will be laughs and unexpected twists for all while navigating through this thrilling zone.

Bugs Bunny Play Park

Bugs Bunny Play Park will be dedicated to the charismatic character that unites everyone and will be focused on frolicking fun. The area will replace Speedy Gonzalez Hot Rods and Pepe Le Pew’s Tea Party) and will feature thematic free play and exploration zones. A fan favorite, Merrie Melodies Merrie-Go-Round will be refurbished to match the rest of the park and will sport a vibrant color scheme and new marquee sign celebrating the adventurous spirit of the new area. Wascal’s, the area’s restaurant, will undergo a refresh, including a retheming of the scenic buildings and the addition of picnic tables to give guests a feel of dining at a civic park. Lastly, Wascal’s backside facade will include a new Granny’s House with an explorable interior with 2D elements.

Camp Duck Amuck

It is never duck season in Daffy Duck’s territory. In the new and scenic High Sierra-inspired zone, Daffy calls the shots and here Taz’s Trucking Company will become Daffy’s Forest Four-Wheelers, where forest ranger Daffy Duck will invite young junior rangers to hop aboard their own jeeps and join him on patrol. Along the trail, fun and humorous character scenes, alongside informative signage, will emphasize the importance of conservation and safety while enjoying nature. Furthermore, the Looney Tunes Lodge will be renewed to resemble a cabin found in the High Sierra mountains and will receive all-new, wood-look foam flooring with an exaggerated wood grain.

“The new Looney Tunes Land will be a continuation of our mutually successful partnership with Warner Bros. that began more than 40 years ago and will continue to celebrate the characters of their beloved franchise,” said Raffi Kaprelyan, SVP and West Coast regional general manager for Six Flags. “We are counting down the days until we can invite families to experience the whimsy and fun of Looney Tunes in a way that is more immersive and exciting than ever before!”

Both Looney Tunes and each area’s theme will inform the narrative storytelling throughout. Each area will have its own color palette, fauna, landscaping, graphics, hardscaping (complete with character footprints in the concrete), railings, signage and more distinct experiences in each area.

The transformation of the family area into Looney Tunes Land is set to begin early January 2026 following the Holiday in the Park seasonal event. The process will be done in three phases with access to areas not undergoing construction open for amusement. Additional attraction enhancements and name changes will be shared ahead of opening. The introduction of Looney Tunes Land will coincide with the park’s 55th anniversary and is the second project in a multi-year focus on the park, which kicked off with the complete refurbishment and improvement of Hurricane Harbor in the Valencia theme park in 2025.

The best way to experience all the changes coming to Looney Tunes Land is with a 2026 Gold Membership, which starts at $7.75/month (after $20 initiation fee). Buy now to receive unlimited visits for the remainder of the year, including the beloved Holiday in the Park seasonal event, as well as unlimited visits to Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles for all of 2026, free general parking, merchandise and food discounts and more.

This limited-time offer is available online. Visit www.sixflags.com/magicmountain for the latest info on memberships and park hours.

Six Flags Magic Mountain, known as the Thrill Capital of the World, is home to world-class roller coasters including icons such as Twisted Colossus, Tatsu, Goliath, Full Throttle and X2.

For more information, visit sixflags.com/magicmountain or follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, YouTube and LinkedIn. #ThrillCapitaloftheWorld.

All photos courtesy Six Flags Magic Mountain.

12-16-2025 Looney Tunes Land to Debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain by Summer 2026
12-16-2025 Dec. 22: SBDC Webinar on Ecommerce
12-15-2025 Henry Mayo Hospital Employees Support Local Families
12-12-2025 Photos With Santa at Valencia Town Center Through Christmas Eve
12-10-2025 Indie Films R Us Partners With SCIFF to Advance Indie Distribution
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
