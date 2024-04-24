header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
April 24
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story]
Castaic Lake
LAC Animal Care Foundation Provides $370K Grant to Support Vet@ThePark
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation has approved $370,000 in funding to support the Vet@ThePark program operated by the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control.

Vet@ThePark provides free veterinary exams, microchips, food, and vaccinations for dogs and cats.

Vet@ThePark is a community-focused initiative in which DACC brings veterinary and pet care services to local community parks where pet owners can have easier access to veterinary services and resources. As many as 400 pets are seen at each event. DACC retains several veterinarians and registered veterinary technicians, as well as DACC staff and volunteers, to staff these large events. DACC utilizes two state of-the-art veterinary mobile medical vehicles also donated by ACF for this purpose, as well as pop-up veterinary exam stations, to serve the large number of pet owners.

“Vet@ThePark is a critical resource to help pets in our community,” said Marcia Mayeda, DACC Director. “Many of these owners do not have access to veterinarians, and Vet@ThePark is the only opportunity for their pets to receive the medical care they need.”

The ACF is a 501(c)3 charity that supports DACC’s efforts to enhance the well-being of animals served by Los Angeles County. It also provides for medical treatment of injured animals at the seven DACC animal care centers, grooming for severely matted dogs, resources for emergency animal rescue, low-cost spay/neuter services, a Care Voucher to help pet owners with pet costs, animal behavior and enrichment programs, and more.

“The ACF is proud to support the good work of DACC,” said ACF President Renee Sikand. “We provide for the enhancements that save the lives of many animals and help keep pets and their families together.”

To learn more about the ACF, visit the website.

To see upcoming Vet@ThePark events click the link.
