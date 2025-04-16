DACC Discontinues Appointment Requirement for Pet Surrenders

Effective April 16, 2025, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is discontinuing the requirement to set an appointment to surrender a pet at DACC’s seven animal care centers.

This decision is part of DACC’s ongoing commitment to be a resource for community members who may need to make this tough choice.

“We understand that surrendering a beloved pet is an incredibly difficult decision,” said Chief Deputy Director Danny Ubario. “Our goal is to support the community in their times of need. By eliminating the appointment requirement, we hope to streamline the process and make it easier for pet owners to access our services.”

DACC recognizes that circumstances can change and sometimes people feel they have no choice but to give up their pet. DACC encourages those in this situation to explore options that may allow you to keep your pet, rehome, or connect with a local rescue organization. Please visit https://animalcare.lacounty. gov/rehome-your-pet/ for guidance. These options often give pets the best chance at a smooth transition and reduce stress for both you and your pet.

DACC will continue to prioritize providing resources and assistance to owners in need. If you’ve explored other options and surrendering is the best path forward, we’re here to provide compassionate care throughout the process.

Owners residing in a DACC service area needing to surrender their pets can visit any of DACC’s seven animal care centers during business hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The locations are:

Downey Animal Care Center

11258 South Garfield Avenue

Downey, CA 90242

Carson/Gardena Animal Care Center

216 West Victoria Street

Gardena, CA 90248

Baldwin Park Animal Care Center

4272 North Elton Street

Baldwin Park, CA 91706

Lancaster Animal Care Center

5201 West Avenue I

Lancaster, CA 93536

Castaic Animal Care Center

31044 North Charlie Canyon Road

Castaic, CA 91384

Agoura Animal Care Center

29525 Agoura Road

Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Palmdale Animal Care Center

38550 Sierra Highway

Palmdale, CA 93550

For more information about the surrender process or available resources, please visit our website at https://animalcare.lacounty. gov or contact us.

