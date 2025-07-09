Animal Care and Control Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is beginning to see the impact of recent immigration and deportation enforcement actions on family pets.

Since June 10, 15 dogs have been relinquished because their owners were deported for immigration-related matters.

There may be other pets in the community that may need help. DACC encourages any pet owner to reach out to DACC for assistance for animals impacted by deportation operations. If the deportation has already occurred, their friends, neighbors, or relatives may contact DACC on behalf of the pets. DACC also offers resources such as pet food, medical treatment, and support to ensure that pets can be cared for in the absence of their owners.

These services are offered in all DACC’s operational areas, which include all unincorporated areas and 45 cities that contract with DACC for service. People needing assistance outside of DACC jurisdiction should contact their local animal services provider. Not sure if you’re within our service area? You can easily check by inputting your address on the website.

You can view more resources that DACC offers on the website.

DACC urges pet owners not to abandon their pets. Abandoned animals face starvation, dehydration, predation, and medical emergencies. Pets belonging to deported or detained owners may be brought to any one of DACC’s seven care centers regardless of their owner’s legal status. Our priority is the safety and well-being of the animals and peace of mind for the pet owner. We are here to provide compassionate support during this difficult period.

-Agoura Animal Care Center – 29525 Agoura Rd., Agoura Hills

-Baldwin Park Animal Care Center – 4275 N. Elton St., Baldwin Park

-Castaic Animal Care Center – 31044 Charlie Cyn Rd., Castaic

-Carson/Gardena Animal Care Center – 216 Victoria St., Gardena

-Downey Animal Care Center – 11258 S. Garfield Ave., Downey

-Lancaster Animal Care Center – 5210 W. Ave I, Lancaster

-Palmdale Animal Care Center – 38550 Sierra Hwy., Palmdale

-24-Hour Communications Centers:

-North County: (661) 940-4191 (for Castaic, Lancaster, Palmdale ACCs)

-South County: (562) 940-6898 (for Agoura, Baldwin Park, Carson/Gardena, and Downey ACCs)

“Our commitment to compassion and customer services is never more prevalent than in these challenging times,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “We want to emphasize that if any pet is left behind due to the possibility of a pet owner’s deportation, the Department of Animal Care and Control is here to help. We urge anyone in need to contact us so we can provide the necessary support for their beloved pets.”

DACC is dedicated to ensuring the well-being of all animals in our care and supporting our community members during times of need. DACC believes that no pet should suffer due to circumstances beyond their control, and we are committed to being a resource for those who require assistance.

