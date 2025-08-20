DACC Urges Pet Owners to Take Precautions During Excessive Heat Wave

header image

August 20
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
| Wednesday, Aug 20, 2025
Water drop


As Los Angeles County braces for an excessive heat wave from Aug. 20-23, 2025, the Department of Animal Care and Control is urging pet owners to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of their furry companions.

During this extreme heat event, it is crucial for pet owners to provide fresh water at all times to keep their pets hydrated. DACC recommends that dog owners walk their pets during the cooler hours of the day, preferably in the early morning or late evening, and avoid walking dogs during peak heat hours. Taking these precautions helps protect pets from preventable heat-related emergencies.

“Pets are just as vulnerable to heat-related illnesses as humans,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “We urge pet owners to be vigilant and take the necessary steps to protect their animals during this heat wave. Remember, never leave your pet in a parked car, even with the windows cracked, as temperatures can rise dangerously within minutes.”

In addition to providing adequate hydration and avoiding peak walking times, pet owners should ensure their pets have access to shaded areas and cool environments. Make sure they avoid hot pavement or other surfaces that could burn their paws. Keep small, caged animals like birds, rabbits, and guinea pigs out of direct sunlight. Brachycephalic (short-muzzled) dogs like Boxers, Pugs, and French Bulldogs are particularly vulnerable to heat stroke because their shortened muzzles with narrower airways making panting less efficient.

Signs of heat stroke in animals include excessive panting, drooling, red or pale gums and tongue, weakness, vomiting, and unconsciousness. If an animal is suspected of having heat stroke, move it to a cool  area, apply cool water–especially on the paws, ears, and belly–and seek veterinary care immediately.

Los Angeles County has set up Cooling Centers to help the community stay safe during this excessive heat wave. To locate a cooling center near you please go to https://ready/lacounty.gov/heat/.
Ocean Water Warning for August 20

Ocean Water Warning for August 20
Wednesday, Aug 20, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Extreme Heat Watch Upgraded to Extreme Heat Warning in SCV

Extreme Heat Watch Upgraded to Extreme Heat Warning in SCV
Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced the Extreme Heat Watch issued on Monday, Aug. 18 by the National Weather Service has been upgraded to an Extreme Heat Warning in the Santa Clarita Valley
Through Aug. 22: Lane Reductions on I-5 in Castaic

Through Aug. 22: Lane Reductions on I-5 in Castaic
Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025
Caltrans has announced lane reductions, through Aug. 22, at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Watch for SCV

Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Watch for SCV
Monday, Aug 18, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California.
Ocean Water Warning for August 20
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
SCV Water Moves Forward with New PFAS Treatment Facility to Protect Drinking Water
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is taking another big step toward ensuring safe, clean drinking water for the SCV community.
Aug. 27: Santa Clarita Annual Evening of Remembrance
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to the annual Evening of Remembrance on Aug. 27, to honor Santa Clarita Valley youth whose lives were tragically cut short in traffic-related incidents and to serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of safe and responsible driving.
Valley Industry Association Announces 2025 VIA BASH Award Nominees
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) is proud to announce the nominees for the 2025 VIA BASH Awards.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Education Dept. to Reduce Chronic School Absence by 50 Percent, Releases New Guidance
The California Department of Education announced the release of new guidance to improve student attendance statewide, developed in partnership with Attendance Works and the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence.
LACoFD: Red Flag Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has announced red flag warnings will be posted for the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys, along with the Angeles National Forest.
Hart District Celebrates U.S. News & World Report Best Schools Rankings
William S. Hart Union High School District high schools have been recognized among the nation's best in the latest rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.
Sept. 13: SCV Services Collaborative Hosts Annual ‘Marching On’ Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, a nonprofit dedicated to serving those who served, will present its annual fundraising event, “Marching On,” on Saturday, Sept. 13, 6-9 p.m. at Santa Clarita Studios.
Extreme Heat Watch Upgraded to Extreme Heat Warning in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced the Extreme Heat Watch issued on Monday, Aug. 18 by the National Weather Service has been upgraded to an Extreme Heat Warning in the Santa Clarita Valley
Henry Mayo Recognized with ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation
The American College of Cardiology has recognized Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.
Through Aug. 22: Lane Reductions on I-5 in Castaic
Caltrans has announced lane reductions, through Aug. 22, at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.
Aug. 21: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Aug. 21 from 1–3:30 p.m.
Dominguez Signs with TMU Men’s Soccer
Jaime Dominguez, a center back from Prairie State College, has signed to play soccer at The Master's University.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Watch for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California.
Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events
From bird-filled wetlands to golden hillsides, starlit skies and color-changing black oaks, the coming months are packed with ways to explore Tejon Ranch. Tejon Ranch Conservatory has planned a variety of hikes and outings for all ages and skill levels, there's something for everyone, perfect for discovering wildlife, taking in the scenery, recharging your batteries and learning more about this unique landscape.
HelloFresh to Pay $7.5 Million in Consumer Protection Lawsuit
HelloFresh, the world’s largest meal kit delivery company, has been ordered by the court to pay $7.5 million to settle a civil lawsuit alleging the company violated California’s Automatic Renewal Law by deceptively enrolling consumers into auto-renewing subscription plans without proper disclosure or consent.
Aug. 23: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a movie night and family picnic under the stars on Saturday, Aug. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Aug. 20: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Aug. 20 beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Aug. 19: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 18-23: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 23.
Ken Striplin | Your Fall Passport to Classes, Parks, Adventures
As the school year begins, fall in Santa Clarita brings the perfect opportunity to explore something new, reconnect with your community and try new activities.
