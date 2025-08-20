DACC Urges Pet Owners to Take Precautions During Excessive Heat Wave

As Los Angeles County braces for an excessive heat wave from Aug. 20-23, 2025, the Department of Animal Care and Control is urging pet owners to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of their furry companions.

During this extreme heat event, it is crucial for pet owners to provide fresh water at all times to keep their pets hydrated. DACC recommends that dog owners walk their pets during the cooler hours of the day, preferably in the early morning or late evening, and avoid walking dogs during peak heat hours. Taking these precautions helps protect pets from preventable heat-related emergencies.

“Pets are just as vulnerable to heat-related illnesses as humans,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “We urge pet owners to be vigilant and take the necessary steps to protect their animals during this heat wave. Remember, never leave your pet in a parked car, even with the windows cracked, as temperatures can rise dangerously within minutes.”

In addition to providing adequate hydration and avoiding peak walking times, pet owners should ensure their pets have access to shaded areas and cool environments. Make sure they avoid hot pavement or other surfaces that could burn their paws. Keep small, caged animals like birds, rabbits, and guinea pigs out of direct sunlight. Brachycephalic (short-muzzled) dogs like Boxers, Pugs, and French Bulldogs are particularly vulnerable to heat stroke because their shortened muzzles with narrower airways making panting less efficient.

Signs of heat stroke in animals include excessive panting, drooling, red or pale gums and tongue, weakness, vomiting, and unconsciousness. If an animal is suspected of having heat stroke, move it to a cool area, apply cool water–especially on the paws, ears, and belly–and seek veterinary care immediately.

Los Angeles County has set up Cooling Centers to help the community stay safe during this excessive heat wave. To locate a cooling center near you please go to https://ready/lacounty.gov/ heat/.

