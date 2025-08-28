Los Angeles County Flags Lowered To Honor Victims of Minneapolis Tragedy

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that all County facilities will lower their flags to half-staff in accordance with the Presidential Proclamation, in solemn remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting that took place in Minneapolis.

“Los Angeles County stands in solidarity with the people of Minneapolis as they grieve this horrific act of violence,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “Lowering our flags is a symbol of our collective mourning and compassion for the victims, their families, and a community shaken by unimaginable loss. Our hearts are with them during this painful time.”

Flags will remain lowered at all County buildings until funeral services for the victims conclude.

