Los Angeles County Flags Lowered To Honor Victims of Minneapolis Tragedy

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that all County facilities will lower their flags to half-staff in accordance with the Presidential Proclamation, in solemn remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting that took place in Minneapolis.
|
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a premier community choral ensemble dedicated to performing high-quality choral works, has announced open auditions for its upcoming season.
|
Child & Family Center will host a free online event, Giving with Purpose: Gifting Webinar, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, from 6–7:30 p.m.
|
Archaeologist Owen Doonan, an art history professor at California State University, Northridge, spent the summer scouring the forests and farmlands of rural Romania looking for evidence of the indigenous people who lived in the hillfort settlements that once dotted western Eurasian steppe during the Iron Age.
|
On Monday, Oct. 20, the College of the Canyons Foundation will host the SiteOne and Hunter Industries “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club.
|
iLEAD Agua Dulce, a tuition-free public charter school, is kicking off the 2025-2026 school year with a major expansion of its arts education programs.
|
Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is helping customers prepare for the long Labor Day weekend and reduce the sting of back-to-school expenses with another exciting Fuel Day Pop-Up.
|
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of Every Body Plays, a refreshed and reimagined after-school program for youth ages 7 to 17.
|
1933
- Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link
]
|
The "Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show" returns to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m.
|
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has announced the 22nd annual The Duck Dash fundraiser presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will be held Sunday, Oct. 5.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament. Now in its 41st year, the tournament will be held on Monday, Oct. 27, at the Valencia Country Club.
|
The Valley Industry Association will host "Opening the Door to Olympic Opportunity," a VIA business luncheon and an introduction to the 2028 Summer Olympics on Friday, Sept. 19, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is now accepting applications for the 2025 SCV Water Academy, a free, in-person program that gives Santa Clarita Valley residents a behind-the-scenes look at the community water agency.
|
Santa Clarita Volunteers is seeking more than three dozen volunteers for the non-profit Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative event “Marching On,” on Saturday, Sept. 13, 6-9 p.m. at Santa Clarita Studios.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Caltrans announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8.
|
College of the Canyons ranks No. 14 statewide in a new Return on Investment analysis of 327 California community colleges and certificate-granting institutions by the College Futures Foundation and the HEA Group.
|
The California Highway Patrol will flood roadways with all available officers this Labor Day weekend in an aggressive effort to stop impaired drivers before they cause harm.
|
The Child & Family Center will host the 2025 Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K to support the center's Domestic Violence Program on Saturday, Oct. 11.
|
In its 2025 season opener, The Master's University women's soccer team lost a close 2-1 game against the Westmont Warriors Monday, Aug. 25, in Santa Clarita.
|
In the final game of the Hope Summer Slam, The Master's University women's volleyball team took down the No. 6-ranked Southern Oregon University Raiders in three sets on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 23, in Fullerton. This puts the Mustangs at 4-0 so far this season.
|
1873
- Vasquez gang raids Tres Pinos (San Benito Co.); hotelier is killed, for which Vasquez later hangs [story
]
|
Frederick Louis Gruchalla, 79, of Granada Hills, died Saturday, Aug. 23, in Kindred Hospital in Los Angeles after a brief illness.
