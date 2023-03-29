Los Angeles County Promotes Sensible Strategies to Reduce Dangers Associated with COVID-19

With the lifting of county, state and federal COVID-19 emergency orders, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues to ensure easy access to free vaccines, boosters, tests and therapeutics.

With changes in federal and state guidance, Los Angeles County urges residents to maintain sensible precautions to minimize disruptions at worksites, schools and health care facilities caused by COVID-19 outbreaks.

Most worksites across the county, including schools, must adhere to the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health requirements which state employers must:

-Ensure employees that test positive are not at the worksite for at least five days. Employees can return to work between days six through 10 after testing positive if they have not had a fever for a 24-hour period without using fever-reducing medication and other symptoms are resolved or improving. They must wear a mask around others for a total of 10 days.

-Identify and notify employees who were exposed to someone with COVID-19 during the virus’s infectious period.

-Make testing available at no cost to all employees who had close contact with an infected person at the workplace.

-Ensure all employees who had close contact with a known COVID-19 case, and remain at work, take a COVID-19 test within 3-5 days after the close contact in the event of an outbreak.

All worksites are required to report clusters of three or more cases over 14 days to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health; this allows Public Health to assist worksites to reduce additional transmission that can lead to significant disruptions and possible severe illness. Case clusters can be reported to Public Health at 1-888-397-3993

