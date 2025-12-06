Los Angeles County Sees Sharp Decline in Overdose Deaths

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman has credited the combined efforts of law enforcement, public health leaders, educators and community advocates, along with his office’s sustained campaign to expose the dangers of fentanyl, for driving a historic 22 percent decline in overdose and poisoning deaths across Los Angeles County.

Hochman said the results prove that prevention and education save lives, and he pledged to intensify efforts to make the public aware of fentanyl’s deadly reach, while continuing to prosecute those who profit from, peddle or provide the drug.

“This isn’t someone else’s problem. The problem is all of ours,” Hochman said. “Seven out of every 10 illicit pills are laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl. Those odds put every person, every student and every family at risk. One pill can kill. Fentanyl doesn’t give second chances. It is an indiscriminate assassin killing on average of eight people in our community every single day.”

According to public health officials, overdose deaths fell from 3,137 in 2023 to 2,438 in 2024, the most significant single-year drop in Los Angeles County history.

Fentanyl-related deaths declined 37 percent, while methamphetamine-related deaths fell 20 percent. For the first time in years, fentanyl deaths dropped below methamphetamine deaths, signaling a potential turning point in the county’s battle against synthetic opioids.

While the numbers show major progress, Hochman said the work is far from over.

“Fentanyl does not care who you are, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office does,” Hochman said. “We will keep pursuing those who push this poison into our communities while expanding education and prevention to save lives.”

Since 2024, the District Attorney’s Office has filed 426 cases involving the possession, sale, transportation or distribution of controlled substances. These prosecutions are part of a comprehensive effort to stop the illegal flow of fentanyl while supporting education and treatment initiatives aimed at preventing future loss.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin and can be lethal in quantities as small as the tip of a pencil or a grain of rice. It has devastated families from every walk of life, taking the lives of high-achieving students, athletes, parents, children and professionals.

“Fentanyl continues to claim far too many lives, but we are making measurable progress,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna said. “Overdose deaths across Los Angeles County have dropped by more than 20 percent, and within our jurisdiction, we’ve seen nearly a 30 percent decline since launching the Sheriff’s Department Overdose Response Task Force. These results reflect the dedication of our detectives and the strength of our partnerships with local, state and federal agencies. We remain steadfast in our mission to save lives, disrupt the flow of deadly drugs into our communities, and hold those accountable who profit on the lives of others.”

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell said that the widespread threat of fentanyl demands a unified response.

“Through collaboration with the District Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners, we are working every day to disrupt the flow of this lethal drug and protect our communities from its devastating impact,” McDonnell said.

The District Attorney’s Office continues to work with schools, community organizations and public health agencies to raise awareness and maintain this progress.

Awareness is the first step in saving a life. Here are some useful links:

Together for Families | DEA.gov

National Institute on Drug Abuse: Fentanyl | National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA)

Like this: Like Loading...