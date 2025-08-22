header image

August 22
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Rolls Out Next-Generation Patrol Vehicles
| Friday, Aug 22, 2025
LASD new cars

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced the deployment of over 300 vehicles as part of its effort to modernize the fleet, improve efficiency and enhance public and deputy safety.

Sheriff Robert Luna identified modernization as a top priority, focusing on replacing aging equipment and technology. The rollout marks a major step forward in ensuring deputies have reliable tools to serve Los Angeles County.

Recent updates include 20 new court services transportation buses that have reduced inmates missing court from more than 1,000 to an average of three per week.

Fourteen additional buses are on order for 2025 and EV options are being evaluated.

The department has also added 10 Ford F-150 “Responder” pursuit rated pick-up trucks, two assigned to K9 units and eight to mountain patrol stations. A couple pilots projects include seven fully electric F-150 “Lightning” trucks and 13 Ford Mach-E vehicles for non-emergency use.

LASD currently operates with nearly 2,000 patrol vehicles, many of which are beyond their service life. Approximately 400 are obsolete Crown Victorias, over 1,100 are more than eight years old and more than 700 have surpassed 100,000 miles. Some patrol cars exceed 200,000 miles, increasing maintenance costs and safety risks. Between January and July 2025, deputies responded to 434,834 calls for service, underscoring the urgent need for a reliable, modern, and safe patrol fleet to meet the demands of the community.

The department is deploying approximately 280 new black and white SUVs. Twenty-five have already been assigned. The new vehicles will reduce maintenance costs, feature improved safety lighting, advanced siren systems and collision avoidance technology. Forty-eight are hybrid patrol units, supporting both operational needs and sustainability goals. LASD is also exploring the use of ballistic glass for future vehicles.

“This fleet modernization is about giving deputies the tools they need to serve and protect effectively, efficiently, and safely,” said Luna. “We are committed to providing safe and sustainable resources that uphold our tradition of service.”

LASD remains committed to building a modern, sustainable fleet that ensures deputies have the safest and most effective tools to serve every community across Los Angeles County, said a department spokesperson.

“Our guys that put the cars together really put thought about the deputies and made sure we have needed features to do the job that we do every day,” said Detective Kyle Andersen.
