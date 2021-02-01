header image

February 1
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
Los Angeles County Struggles to Vaccinate Its Residents
| Monday, Feb 1, 2021
vaccinate
California Governor Gavin Newsom discusses the state’s vaccine rollout at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on January 15, 2021. | Photo: Courthouse News Service.

 

LOS ANGELES — The abbreviated history of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County began with a head start and ended with a game of catch-up to vaccinate 10 million residents.

After several months of bending the curve of new infections in early 2020, L.A. became the nation’s epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. As 2021 dawned, the county’s massive testing system gradually shifted its focus — like turning a giant ship — to vaccination for health care workers and seniors 65 and older.

In record time, large-scale immunization sites went up to meet the new demand to vaccinate as residents hoped the vaccine heralded the final phase of the yearlong turmoil. But federal bottlenecks and local mismanagement have tripped up the vaccination process.

“We’re definitely seeing progress, which is to say we’re nowhere near where we need to be,” said Dr. Shira Shafir, associate professor of community health sciences and epidemiology at UCLA. “There is optimism that the pace of vaccinations is speeding up. The Biden administration will give a three-week visibility on vaccine availability instead of one week and additional steps are being made. But we have to balance that optimism with a healthy dose of realism.”

So far, L.A. County has received around 800,000 vaccine doses for its 10 million residents. Along with five mega vaccination sites, people can be inoculated at more than 150 other locations along with pharmacies, community clinics, and health centers. But vaccinations are being administered in a slow drip due to a global shortage that has frustrated many.

“Getting the vaccine to all residents who want it — regardless of income, immigration status, or transportation mode — is a high priority and something we are working urgently to address,” an L.A. County Emergency Operations spokesperson said. “We deeply apologize for any inconvenience and we are grateful for the public’s patience as we ramp up to meet the need.”

Like many things during the pandemic, much of that inconvenience and frustration to vaccinate starts online. Most vaccination appointments must be made on the internet in short windows, and securing a slot has taken on the frenzy of trying to win concert tickets from a radio show.

On Thursday, county health officials said 25,000 appointments to vaccinate were available. They filled up in two hours.

This week, resident Candice Kim managed to snag two appointments for elderly neighbors who do not speak English after securing appointments for her parents.

Kim, a health education specialist and project director with a group aimed at transforming the global trade system, acknowledges she’s able to secure vaccination slots because she’s working from home during the pandemic. Slots open up with little notice online and Kim nabbed two for her neighbors. Unfortunately, appointments were at two locations on two different days and her neighbors lacked the strength to go to both locations in the same week.

Still, Kim remains on a mission to help as many seniors until more vaccines become available.

“I’m going to keep adopting a new, non-English speaking, non-internet connected 65 and older to find appointments for until we get them all done,” Kim said. “I feel like we should all be in an emergency mobilization to help seniors over the digital divide so they can get appointments.”

The digital hoops to get an appointment can seem daunting, especially for seniors who may not understand what an SMS alert is or how to monitor the online activities of a health agency.

Kim set a text message alert for the county Department of Public Health Twitter account on the off chance the agency announces new appointments to vaccinate.

“Today, when DPH sent out a tweet that there was a small number of openings, I ran so fast to my computer that my husband thought something had gone wrong,” she said.

Kim and her father waited 90 minutes at Dodger Stadium to get his vaccine and the check-in person greeted them in Korean. She’ll take her mother next.

Unlike others who see this next phase of the pandemic as another challenge, Kim is more practical.

“I think DPH is doing all they can. We could complain or we could pitch in,” Kim said. “We have a choice — this is my choice.”

But even with the arrival of the vaccine, the most complicated and radical variable in the pandemic remains: human behavior. Because for any of this to work, health officials must convince a fatigued populace that after a year of masks, physical distancing, and the tremendous sacrifices residents made in 2020 that the virus did not go away.

And the vaccine could become just another piece of background noise for communities hardest hit by the virus. The latest data from LA County Public Health shows that small pockets of the county are seeing far fewer vaccinations than more affluent neighborhoods. Essentially, the communities that need the vaccine the most — low-income residents and people of color who work essential jobs and lack access to easy and affordable health care — are either not being reached by the marketing or are unable to get appointments online.

Besides the online component and scarce resources to vaccinate, cultural barriers exist for low-income communities of color.

“One interesting thing are the concerns among Latino communities about coming together,” said Dr. Lourdes Baezconde-Garbanati, associate dean for Community Initiatives at USC’s Keck School of Medicine in a phone interview. Baezconde-Garbanati conducts research on how people will respond to health messaging regarding the virus and vaccine.

“There was a concern from someone in one of our focus groups who was worried about creating a new generation isolated from their family,” Baezconde-Garbanati said. “And to them, it’s not negotiable for some families. Instead of telling them to not get together, we need to focus the messaging on how to get together safely, because they’re going to get together regardless.”

To appeal to Latinos, the messaging might involve getting immunized for their elderly abuelo, for the kids, and the rest of the family, rather than for themselves.

For the Black community, the messaging will be different and may be more effective when it comes from faith-based leaders, said Baezconde-Garbanati.

In a region as diverse as L.A. County, with multiple languages and different groups with different sets of beliefs, the argument for the vaccine will necessarily rely on different talking points.

“The messaging will have to be segmented,” said Baezconde-Garbanati. “In my lectures, I tell students that you can give a child with asthma their medication. But you send them back into an environment that is overcrowded or they might be facing other poor living conditions. You need to be aware of those conditions.

“It’s important to understand people’s stories. Who they are? What their lives are like? So you can treat the person and not the disease.”

— By Nathan Solis, CNS
Woman At Large in Reported Trader Joe’s Armed Robbery
Monday, Feb 1, 2021
Woman At Large in Reported Trader Joe’s Armed Robbery
Law enforcement officials are looking for a woman who reportedly robbed a Saugus Trader Joe’s at gunpoint Sunday night.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Confirms 2nd Case of B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant, 4 New MIS-C Cases
Monday, Feb 1, 2021
L.A. County Confirms 2nd Case of B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant, 4 New MIS-C Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed the second case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the United Kingdom.
FULL STORY...
City, Community Task Force Launch ‘Homeless Action’ Public Website
Monday, Feb 1, 2021
City, Community Task Force Launch ‘Homeless Action’ Public Website
The Community Task Force on Homelessness and the city of Santa Clarita have launched a comprehensive public 'Homeless Action' website designed to streamline local coordination and implement the Task Force's goals.
FULL STORY...
Feb. 3: Interactive Online Art Reception for City’s ‘Landscapes of the Mind’ Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is taking virtual art experiences to a new level with the first interactive online art reception for the exhibit “Landscapes of the Mind.”
CIF- Southern Section OK’s Return of High School Cross-Country Competition
Nearly two weeks after announcing its decision to cancel its fall sports championships, California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section officials announced Monday the return of high school cross-country competitions.
College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence
Widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges, College of the Canyons has won a 2021 Bellwether Award for its innovative approach to assessment and course sequence redesign in mathematics and English, which paved the way for legislation that changed placement in math 2:1 in California community college students.
Woman At Large in Reported Trader Joe’s Armed Robbery
Law enforcement officials are looking for a woman who reportedly robbed a Saugus Trader Joe’s at gunpoint Sunday night.
L.A. County Confirms 2nd Case of B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant, 4 New MIS-C Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed the second case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the United Kingdom.
City, Community Task Force Launch ‘Homeless Action’ Public Website
The Community Task Force on Homelessness and the city of Santa Clarita have launched a comprehensive public 'Homeless Action' website designed to streamline local coordination and implement the Task Force's goals.
Los Angeles County Struggles to Vaccinate Its Residents
The abbreviated history of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County began with a head start and ended with a game of catch-up to vaccinate 10 million residents.
‘Wipeout’ Contestant’s Death Ruled as Natural, Caused by Heart Attack
The man who died after completing an obstacle course during production of the game show “Wipeout” in Santa Clarita died as a result of a heart attack, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner documents.
Newsom Swears in Dr. Shirley Weber as California Secretary of State
Governor Gavin Newsom swore in San Diego Assemblymember and Chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus Dr. Shirley N. Weber as California Secretary of State on Saturday.
Feb. 10: Deadline to Apply for Property Tax Postponement
The State Controller's Office, which administers California’s Property Tax Postponement Program, is reminding the public that the deadline to apply for property tax deferment for the 2020-2021 tax year is February 10.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 1)
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Makes $9,500 Donation to College of the Canyons
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita donated $9,500 to College of the Canyons, which will be divided equally to establish a scholarship fund for culinary arts students and the college's Basic Needs Center.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 31)
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Today in SCV History (Jan. 30)
2003 - Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story]
Fraud Rampant in California Unemployment Office: Audit
Inmates and imposters ran up a $10 billion tab on California taxpayers’ dime during the opening stretches of the pandemic, taking advantage of the state’s dithering and deficient management of its massive unemployment benefit system, according to a new state audit.
LACDA Now Accepting Applications for the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has launched the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program to provide eligible businesses with a competitive interest rate for loans ranging from $50,000 to $3 million.
Waste Management to Resume Weekly Green Waste Service Feb. 1
Waste Management officials announced Friday its weekly collection of green waste will resume Monday after a temporary halt due to COVID-19.
Newsom Signs Bill to Extend Statewide Eviction Ban
Ahead of protections that were set to expire Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he signed a bill that extends rent relief for tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as support for landlords.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: New Mandatory Safety Measures with Return of Outdoor Dining; 23,660 SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday announced new mandatory safety measures as outdoor dining at restaurants, wineries, and breweries reopened to the public today. In addition, Public Health confirmed 228 new deaths and 7,112 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide, with 23,660 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Feb. 6: PPE Unite, SCV Chamber to Host One-Day PPE Mobile Distribution Event
The Los Angeles Small Business Development Center, Los Angeles County’s Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce are teaming up with PPE Unite to launch a Personal Protection Equipment distribution mobile PPE-Up on Saturday, Feb. 6th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Valencia, West Ranch Students to be Featured at Sister Cities’ California Youth Leadership Summit
Isabela Sandoval from Valencia High School and Grace Sun from West Ranch High School will join panelists at the California Youth Leadership Summit on Saturday, Feb. 6 to discuss topics of importance to youth and their future.
Councilwoman McLean Elected for Regional Leadership Roles
City of Santa Clarita Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been chosen for leadership roles with two regional boards including the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition and the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments.
Lackey Introduces Revenge Porn Victim Protection Bill
Assemblyman Tom Lackey introduced AB 307 to increase protections for victims of revenge porn by requiring wrongdoers to register as sex offenders.
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests in Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for high school students throughout California for the 2021 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, announced Sen. Scott Wilk.
