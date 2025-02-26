header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 26
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
The Pilgrim
Los Angeles County Wildfire Relief Funds Receive a Multimillion Dollar Boost from FireAid
| Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
Water drop


Los Angeles County gratefully acknowledges $8 million in wildfire relief grants from FireAid, which will be used to support direct assistance to impacted residents, workers and small businesses.

The grants include $2.5 million for the L.A. County Household Relief Grant program for residents displaced by the Eaton and Palisades fires. The online application period for these grants opens today, February 26, and closes on March 12, 2025. Eligible households can receive up to $18,000 based on household size and composition. Read the criteria here. The relief fund will distribute more than $30 million in financial assistance to wildfire survivors for housing costs, living expenses and funeral costs. Priority will be given to the most impacted households based on need, including insurance status, social and economic vulnerability, loss of life, health conditions, and other risk factors.

FireAid provided an additional $2.5 million grant to support the County’s L.A. Region Worker Relief Fund, which provides cash assistance grants of up to $2,000 for workers who lost employment or income because of the disaster. This includes those who worked in the fire-impacted areas, but live elsewhere.

A FireAid grant of $2 million was awarded to the L.A. Region Small Business Relief Fund for small businesses and nonprofit organizations that incurred structural loss, structural damage, equipment/inventory loss, or revenue loss because of the disaster. Grants can range from $2,000 to $25,000, depending on disaster impact.

The deadline to apply for the Worker Relief and Small Business Relief Funds has been extended to 5 p.m. on March 2, 2025.

FireAid also contributed $1 million to the County Department of Arts & Culture’s 2025 L.A. County Wildfire Recovery Resources.

“Los Angeles County is deeply grateful to FireAid and everyone who supported the Jan. 30 benefit concert—residents, nonprofits, and all who stepped up to help,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “Your generosity and compassion remind our impacted communities that they’re not alone—we’re in this together, and we’ve got their backs as they recover and rebuild.”

“We appreciate this incredibly generous contribution from FireAid and look forward to putting it to good use directly supporting those impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “Together with philanthropy, LA County is committed to supporting the individuals, families, small businesses, and workers affected, and ensuring no one ever feels alone throughout the recovery process.”

More information about FireAid, including donation details and a full list of grantees, is here.

People who wish to donate directly to the LA County funds can do so here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Los Angeles County Wildfire Relief Funds Receive a Multimillion Dollar Boost from FireAid

Los Angeles County Wildfire Relief Funds Receive a Multimillion Dollar Boost from FireAid
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
Los Angeles County gratefully acknowledges $8 million in wildfire relief grants from FireAid, which will be used to support direct assistance to impacted residents, workers and small businesses.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Receives $1.4m in Grants for Parks and Open Spaces

Santa Clarita Receives $1.4m in Grants for Parks and Open Spaces
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
 The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District  is delivering exactly what voters asked for—more parks, more green space, more climate resilience, and more access to nature for the communities that need it most.
FULL STORY...

Supes Release Official 2025 Group Portrait

Supes Release Official 2025 Group Portrait
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unveiled its official 2025 group photograph, highlighting Chair Kathryn Barger alongside her colleagues.
FULL STORY...

Register for OurCounty Workshops

Register for OurCounty Workshops
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
Tuesday, Feb. 25  is your last chance to join the first session (Feb. 26) of the OurCounty Workshop series. Register now to help inform the OurCounty Update and discuss critical issues for our region from green space to air quality to transportation and more.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches

Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CalArts Launches Groundbreaking D.R.E.A.M.S. Initiative with Gift from the Dolan Family Foundation
California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) is proud to announce the establishment of the D.R.E.A.M.S. (Digital Research Entertainment Arts Media Storytelling) Initiative supported by a generous gift from Tom Dolan and the Dolan Family Foundation. 
CalArts Launches Groundbreaking D.R.E.A.M.S. Initiative with Gift from the Dolan Family Foundation
March 1: Iconic Opera Carmina Burana Comes to Santa Clarita
Mission Opera has annouced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
March 1: Iconic Opera Carmina Burana Comes to Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Wildfire Relief Funds Receive a Multimillion Dollar Boost from FireAid
Los Angeles County gratefully acknowledges $8 million in wildfire relief grants from FireAid, which will be used to support direct assistance to impacted residents, workers and small businesses.
Los Angeles County Wildfire Relief Funds Receive a Multimillion Dollar Boost from FireAid
“West Side Story” at the Canyon Theatre Guild Held Over to March 2
Due to extreme demand, the Canyon Theatre Guild is extending the run of West Side Story for one more weekend. Last two performances will be Saturday March 1st at 8pm and Sunday March 2. at 2 p.m. 
“West Side Story” at the Canyon Theatre Guild Held Over to March 2
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Requests Insurance Protections for Hughes Fire Survivors
In response to advocacy from Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s office, yesterday California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara expanded the mandatory one-year moratorium on homeowners insurance non-renewals and cancellations to include residents impacted by the Hughes Fire.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Requests Insurance Protections for Hughes Fire Survivors
Senator Suzette Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Career Technical Education for California High School Students
In conjunction with National Career and Technical Education Month, Senator Valladares announced the introduction of SB 612, the High School Career & Technical Education Bill which expands CTE courses for high school students across California.
Senator Suzette Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Career Technical Education for California High School Students
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
Feb. 23: CSUN’s Cinematheque to Present ‘Sacred and Profane:’ The Surreal Cinema of Luis Buñuel
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2025 Cinematheque series is focusing on movies by Spanish and Mexican filmmaker Luìs Buñuel, known for leading the movement in surrealism in cinema.
Feb. 23: CSUN’s Cinematheque to Present ‘Sacred and Profane:’ The Surreal Cinema of Luis Buñuel
Santa Clarita Receives $1.4m in Grants for Parks and Open Spaces
 The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District  is delivering exactly what voters asked for—more parks, more green space, more climate resilience, and more access to nature for the communities that need it most.
Santa Clarita Receives $1.4m in Grants for Parks and Open Spaces
Today in SCV History (Feb. 26)
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
The Pilgrim
March 14-23: ‘A Couple of Blaguards’ at The MAIN
The Tavern Brawlers present "A Couple of Blaguards," the springboard for Frank McCourt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir “Angela’s Ashes.” Perormances on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, March 14-23.
March 14-23: ‘A Couple of Blaguards’ at The MAIN
Thurmond Leads Statewide Effort to Increase Organic Food in School Meals
California Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond recently convened leaders in school nutrition, sustainability and organic farming to continue, “Mission Possible: Go Organic,” his initiative to increase organic food in school meals.
Thurmond Leads Statewide Effort to Increase Organic Food in School Meals
Feb. 27: Wolf Creek Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewing Co. is hosting an all-day fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 27, for Carousel Ranch’s 10th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign.
Feb. 27: Wolf Creek Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Supes Release Official 2025 Group Portrait
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unveiled its official 2025 group photograph, highlighting Chair Kathryn Barger alongside her colleagues.
Supes Release Official 2025 Group Portrait
California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
California Credit Union Foundation encourages Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its spring Teacher Grant program.
California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
TMU Splits a Pair of Matches on the Beach
On Saturday, Feb. 22, a perfect sunny day on the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts, The Master's University beach volleyball team beat No. 8 Southern Oregon for the second day in a row but lost to former conference rival the Vanguard Lions.
TMU Splits a Pair of Matches on the Beach
March 2: Sierra Hillbillies Alumni Ball Square, Round Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites you to the Alumni Ball-themed Square and Round Dance on Sunday, March 2.
March 2: Sierra Hillbillies Alumni Ball Square, Round Dance
Mustangs Take Down Bobcats in Three Sets
The Master's University men's volleyball team took care of the UC Merced Bobcats 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Take Down Bobcats in Three Sets
Gabby Giffords Keynote Speaker at CSUN 40th Assistive Technology Conference
For four decades, California State University Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has worked to provide a premier forum for exploring the latest in technology and accessibility for persons with disabilities.
Gabby Giffords Keynote Speaker at CSUN 40th Assistive Technology Conference
Mustangs Blast Four Home Runs to Win La Sierra Series
It was bombs away for The Master's University baseball team, as the Mustangs won both games of a doubleheader Friday, Feb. 21 to win the series against the La Sierra University Golden Eagles in Santa Clarita.
Mustangs Blast Four Home Runs to Win La Sierra Series
April 12-13: Horseshoe Honky Tonk at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Cowboy Festival “Horseshoe Honky Tonk” and “Watering Hole” at William S. Hart Park Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
April 12-13: Horseshoe Honky Tonk at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Register for OurCounty Workshops
Tuesday, Feb. 25  is your last chance to join the first session (Feb. 26) of the OurCounty Workshop series. Register now to help inform the OurCounty Update and discuss critical issues for our region from green space to air quality to transportation and more.
Register for OurCounty Workshops
Feb. 26: ‘The Usual Human Dimension’ Art Exhibit Opens at The MAIN
A new art exhibit, "The Usual Human Dimension" by artist Veronica Giorgetti, will be on display from Feb. 26 through April 30 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
Feb. 26: ‘The Usual Human Dimension’ Art Exhibit Opens at The MAIN
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
SCVNews.com