Los Angeles County Wildfire Relief Funds Receive a Multimillion Dollar Boost from FireAid

Los Angeles County gratefully acknowledges $8 million in wildfire relief grants from FireAid, which will be used to support direct assistance to impacted residents, workers and small businesses.

The grants include $2.5 million for the L.A. County Household Relief Grant program for residents displaced by the Eaton and Palisades fires. The online application period for these grants opens today, February 26, and closes on March 12, 2025. Eligible households can receive up to $18,000 based on household size and composition. Read the criteria here. The relief fund will distribute more than $30 million in financial assistance to wildfire survivors for housing costs, living expenses and funeral costs. Priority will be given to the most impacted households based on need, including insurance status, social and economic vulnerability, loss of life, health conditions, and other risk factors.

FireAid provided an additional $2.5 million grant to support the County’s L.A. Region Worker Relief Fund, which provides cash assistance grants of up to $2,000 for workers who lost employment or income because of the disaster. This includes those who worked in the fire-impacted areas, but live elsewhere.

A FireAid grant of $2 million was awarded to the L.A. Region Small Business Relief Fund for small businesses and nonprofit organizations that incurred structural loss, structural damage, equipment/inventory loss, or revenue loss because of the disaster. Grants can range from $2,000 to $25,000, depending on disaster impact.

The deadline to apply for the Worker Relief and Small Business Relief Funds has been extended to 5 p.m. on March 2, 2025.

FireAid also contributed $1 million to the County Department of Arts & Culture’s 2025 L.A. County Wildfire Recovery Resources.

“Los Angeles County is deeply grateful to FireAid and everyone who supported the Jan. 30 benefit concert—residents, nonprofits, and all who stepped up to help,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “Your generosity and compassion remind our impacted communities that they’re not alone—we’re in this together, and we’ve got their backs as they recover and rebuild.”

“We appreciate this incredibly generous contribution from FireAid and look forward to putting it to good use directly supporting those impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “Together with philanthropy, LA County is committed to supporting the individuals, families, small businesses, and workers affected, and ensuring no one ever feels alone throughout the recovery process.”

More information about FireAid, including donation details and a full list of grantees, is here.

People who wish to donate directly to the LA County funds can do so here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...