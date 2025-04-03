Los Angeles Department of Health Services Releases 2024 Annual Report Underscores Year of Growth, Innovation and World Class Care

Los Angeles Health Services has released its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing a year of exemplary achievements in patient care, innovation, and community health.

With a steadfast commitment to providing world-class healthcare, LA Health Services continues to set the standard for integrated public health systems nationwide and serve as a trusted lifeline for the county’s most vulnerable residents.

“Trust is at the heart of everything we do, which is why I am so proud to work alongside a team of dedicated professionals who are steadfast in their commitment to delivering high quality and timely care to each and every patient,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, Director of LA Health Services. “As we look back at 2024, the Annual Report reflects the results of that commitment – across our hospitals, clinics, and community partnerships – where every day our staff go above and beyond to ensure every patient receives exceptional care and the support they deserve.”

Key Highlights from the 2024 Annual Report:

-Top Quality Standard: LA Health Services exceeded the 90% percentile for California state benchmarks for multiple quality measures. LA General Medical Center received two consecutive ‘A’ grades from Leapfrog Group, a nationally recognized authority on hospital safety, reflecting commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care for every LA County resident through unprecedented improvements in mortality rates, reduced hospital-acquired infections, diagnostic efficiency, and more. Olive View-UCLA Medical Center was also named one of America’s top maternity hospitals by U.S. News & World Report.

-Timely Access to Care: LA Health Services implemented cutting-edge technologies and streamlined processes to ensure patients receive timely care. This year, it achieved industry-leading performances for nearly 600,000 specialty care patients and scheduled at least 90% of surgical cases within recommended time frames.

-Improving the Patient Experience: New initiatives like Enhanced Care Management, digital health navigation, and co-located primary and OB care clinics are making it easier for patients to access and stay connected to the services they need. LA General’s Safer at Home award-winning program also offers concierge-level, virtual home care services for acute care conditions, with the Singapore Ministry of Health looking to replicate the model.

-Whole Person Care: LA Health Services is proud to operate LA County’s top two Level-1 Trauma Centers, a top level Neo-Natal ICU, a Critical Care Burn Unit, as well as urgent care clinics. At the same time, LA Health Services continues to invest in resources to address the social determinants of health that impact patient outcomes far beyond the walls of a hospital or clinic.

Care by the Numbers:

-Medical teams provided immediate and comprehensive care to 260,905 ER visits; 192,502 Urgent Care visits; and 36,295 Surgeries.

-193,241 people served at food distribution clinics, 22,239 individuals were found permanent supportive housing, and distributed 413,074 Narcan doses.

Taken together, LA Health Services is continuously delivering forward-thinking solutions to improve health equity and patient outcomes.

As Los Angeles County continues to face overlapping challenges, from housing instability to behavioral health, LA Health Services remains committed to building a more connected, responsive, and equitable care system.

To access the full 2024 Annual Report Highlights and Accomplishments, please click here: 2024 Annual Report.

