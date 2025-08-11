header image

2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Los Angeles Mission College Launches Inclusive Choir
| Monday, Aug 11, 2025

Los Angeles Mission College has launched its Community College Choir, a dynamic and inclusive musical ensemble open to singers of all levels and backgrounds.

The choir begins its fall season on Tuesday, Sept. 2 and continues through Thursday, Dec. 11, meeting Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-5 p.m. at the college’s Arts Media and Performance Building, Room 115, located at 13356 Eldridge Ave., Sylmar, Calif.

Led by Dr. Joshua Wentz, an internationally renowned conductor and two-time quarterfinalist for the Grammy Music Educator of the Year, the choir offers students a chance to develop strong vocal technique, blend and harmonize with others and learn to read music, all in a supportive, non-auditioned environment. “This choir is about building community through music,” said Dr. Wentz. “Whether you’re a seasoned singer or just starting out, you’ll find a place here.”

Enrollment is simple: visit www.lamission.edu to apply and enroll in Music 501, a one-unit course costing just $46 per unit.

 

Upcoming Performances:

Saturday, Oct. 11, Collaborative Concert with the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m., annual “Winter Holidays of the World” Concert at LAMC AMP Theater.

 

For more information, contact Dr. Joshua Wentz at wentzj@laccd.edu.
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Celebrate One Year Partnership

CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Celebrate One Year Partnership
Friday, Aug 8, 2025
This month marks the first anniversary of Vermont College of Fine Arts becoming an affiliate of California Institute of the Arts. While it’s been a year of extraordinary challenges for both institutions, and American higher education in general, it’s also been a year of milestones.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 20: WiSH Webinar on ‘General College Overview Process’

Aug. 20: WiSH Webinar on ‘General College Overview Process’
Thursday, Aug 7, 2025
The WiSH Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 with "General College Overview Process."
FULL STORY...

COC Selected by State Chancellor’s Office to Host Relaunched Security Center

COC Selected by State Chancellor’s Office to Host Relaunched Security Center
Wednesday, Aug 6, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District has been selected by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office to host the newly relaunched Security Center, which will provide resources and guidance to districts and colleges on their information security needs.
FULL STORY...

COC Selected to Launch Umoja Program

COC Selected to Launch Umoja Program
Tuesday, Aug 5, 2025
College of the Canyons has been selected by the Umoja Community Education Foundation as one of four new campus programs within the California community college system to join its growing statewide network.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 13: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Aug. 13: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Ken Striplin | Safety, From Sidewalks to Steering Wheels
With summer coming to a close and kids returning to school, I want to take a moment to remind residents that August is Traffic Safety Month.
Ken Striplin | Safety, From Sidewalks to Steering Wheels
Aug. 11-16: One Production Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of only one production filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 11 to Saturday, Aug. 16.
Aug. 11-16: One Production Filming in SCV
Harmony Hills Chorus Taking Reservations for Holiday Show
The SCV Harmony Hills Chorus is taking reservations for a big, new, end of the year Music of the Holidays show.  This year, we will bring the show to your club or organization.  Our Mixed Chorus and Quartets are getting ready to bring the holidays to you with songs of the past and new jolly tunes, all in four-part harmony.
Harmony Hills Chorus Taking Reservations for Holiday Show
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 62% Contained, Evacuation Orders, Warnings Lifted
Cal Fire has reported that firefighters continue to make good progress on the Canyon Fire located to the east of the city of Piru. The fire is now 62% contained. The fire remains at 5,370 acres.
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 62% Contained, Evacuation Orders, Warnings Lifted
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Today in SCV History (Aug. 9)
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Hart Park) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
La Puerta Recognized as a Point of Historical Interest by State of California
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that La Puerta, a historically significant natural passage in Elsmere Canyon, has been officially named as a Point of Historical Interest by the State of California.
La Puerta Recognized as a Point of Historical Interest by State of California
Canyon Fire Burns 5,370 Acres, 28% Contained
Cal Fire reports the Canyon Fire, which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, has now consumed 5,370 acres and is 25% contained.
Canyon Fire Burns 5,370 Acres, 28% Contained
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Celebrate One Year Partnership
This month marks the first anniversary of Vermont College of Fine Arts becoming an affiliate of California Institute of the Arts. While it’s been a year of extraordinary challenges for both institutions, and American higher education in general, it’s also been a year of milestones.
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Celebrate One Year Partnership
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Community Support After Director’s Accident
Blue Star Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to healing veterans through equine-assisted therapy, is calling on the community for urgent support.
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Community Support After Director’s Accident
SCV High School Students Invited to Apply for The Music Center ‘Spotlight’ Program
The Music Center, Los Angeles’ performing arts center, invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center’s 38th Annual Spotlight program.
SCV High School Students Invited to Apply for The Music Center ‘Spotlight’ Program
L.A. County Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Canyon Fire Evacuations
In light of Los Angeles County’s emergency proclamation in response to the rapidly spreading Canyon Fire, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds all business owners that price gouging is illegal.
L.A. County Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Canyon Fire Evacuations
Legacy: Remembering Val Verde in the 1940s-50s
This episode of "Legacy: Santa Clarita’s Living History" focuses on remembrances of growing up in Val Verde, known as the "black Palm Springs."
Legacy: Remembering Val Verde in the 1940s-50s
Oct. 18: Circle of Hope 21st Annual Charity Afternoon Tea
Circle of Hope invites the community to join an enchanting celebration as the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit marks 21 years of Circle of Hope’s Charity Tea Party.
Oct. 18: Circle of Hope 21st Annual Charity Afternoon Tea
Aug. 21: Parent Reception for Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion
The National League of Junior Cotillions, Santa Clarita Chapter, has scheduled the informational Parents’ Reception and registration event for the 2025-2026 season.
Aug. 21: Parent Reception for Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion
From Lemonade to Impact: Eloise, Age 4, Inspires Generosity for Child & Family Center
Sometimes it only takes a little to make a big difference and four-year-old Eloise Burbach has shown us just how powerful that can be.
From Lemonade to Impact: Eloise, Age 4, Inspires Generosity for Child & Family Center
Aug. 29: SCV Chamber Congressional Forum to Feature Whitesides
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its Annual Congressional Forum, featuring Congressman George Whitesides, who represents California’s 27th Congressional District. The forum will take place on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.
Aug. 29: SCV Chamber Congressional Forum to Feature Whitesides
Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation, Achievement
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced significant achievements in its Advanced Placement program, demonstrating a remarkable increase in both student participation and academic success in the last two years.
Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation, Achievement
Update: Canyon Fire at 4,856 Acres, Cal Fire Reports 25% Contained
CalFire reports the Canyon Fire which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, is now burning east with a rapid rate of spread in light to medium fuels.
Update: Canyon Fire at 4,856 Acres, Cal Fire Reports 25% Contained
Aug. 11-13: SB I-5 Closures in SCV for Sign Installation
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA USA will begin installing permanent overhead signage throughout the project corridor. This activity will include installing three overhead signs along southbound I-5 between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard, including at the Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.
Aug. 11-13: SB I-5 Closures in SCV for Sign Installation
Today in SCV History (Aug. 8)
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
