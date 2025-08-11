Los Angeles Mission College Launches Inclusive Choir

Los Angeles Mission College has launched its Community College Choir, a dynamic and inclusive musical ensemble open to singers of all levels and backgrounds.
The choir begins its fall season on Tuesday, Sept. 2 and continues through Thursday, Dec. 11, meeting Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-5 p.m. at the college’s Arts Media and Performance Building, Room 115, located at 13356 Eldridge Ave., Sylmar, Calif.
Led by Dr. Joshua Wentz, an internationally renowned conductor and two-time quarterfinalist for the Grammy Music Educator of the Year, the choir offers students a chance to develop strong vocal technique, blend and harmonize with others and learn to read music, all in a supportive, non-auditioned environment. “This choir is about building community through music,” said Dr. Wentz. “Whether you’re a seasoned singer or just starting out, you’ll find a place here.”
Enrollment is simple: visit www.lamission.edu to apply and enroll in Music 501, a one-unit course costing just $46 per unit.
Upcoming Performances:
Saturday, Oct. 11, Collaborative Concert with the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m., annual “Winter Holidays of the World” Concert at LAMC AMP Theater.
For more information, contact Dr. Joshua Wentz at wentzj@laccd.edu.
