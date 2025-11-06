header image

1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Los Angeles Rams & Hollywood Park Launch Free S.T.E.A.M. Education Program to Reach School Districts Across Los Angeles
| Wednesday, Nov 5, 2025
Water drop


The Los Angeles Rams and Hollywood Park are calling a new play with S.T.E.A.M., launching a free interactive program to educate Los Angeles youth on career opportunities within sports and entertainment.

Yesterday, the program officially launched with the first S.T.E.A.M. Squad School Visit featuring Rams running back Kyren Williams at Bunche Middle School in Compton, CA. Assets from the visit can be found here . Credit: Los Angeles Rams).

The visit, one of several presented by Cedars-Sinai, featured Rams and Hollywood Park S.T.E.A.M.-focused staff hosting interactive panels and field activities. Teachers were led through a session on how to get the most out of the program’s educational videos and lesson plans that can be accessed at therams.com/community/steam.

S.T.E.A.M. focuses on five different areas: Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. In partnership with Cedars-Sinai and California Resources Corporation, the program, designed for fourth through eighth graders, features short films that showcase Rams and Hollywood Park employees’ everyday S.T.E.A.M. jobs. The career profiles are aimed at sparking students’ interest in S.T.E.A.M. with a goal of inspiring the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers from diverse backgrounds and experiences.

“We are incredibly proud of our new Rams and Hollywood Park STEAM program and the impact it will have on kids throughout our community,” said Rams Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement Molly Higgins . “Often when we visit kids at schools and nonprofits and ask what they want to be when they grow up – they respond with a professional athlete or a musician. That was really the inspiration behind this program. With two industries that kids love – sports and entertainment – we’re showing them roles within the Rams and Hollywood Park that they might not even know existed. Like much of what we do, we want to meet the kids where they are and then help them dream.”

Narrated by Rams Legend, Super Bowl LVI Champion and 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth, the videos introduce viewers to the multitude of careers that keep things running off-the-field. The cross collaboration between the Rams and Hollywood Park creates a unique platform to expose youth to the variety of S.T.E.A.M. careers that exist, many right here in their backyard.

“STEAM is so intertwined with professional sports and entertainment, it’s showcased in the everyday efforts of people I’ve worked with throughout my football career and now in broadcasting,” said Whitworth. “There are so many opportunities out there, regardless of what subjects or hobbies students are interested in. Sports have the power to bring new perspectives to learning that engage students and educators like never before, and the Rams and Hollywood Park have done just that with this program.”

The videos feature the career paths and job highlights of the following SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park and Rams employees.

-Science: Reggie Scott – Rams Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance and Sergio Gonzalez – HWP Landscape Manager.

-Technology: Amber Williams – Rams Senior Manager of Analytics and Consumer Insights and Misha Padilla – HWP Xpression Designer and Programmer.

-Engineering: Jasmine Vargas – HWP Engineering Manager at HWP and Jason Wright  – HWP Senior Director of Engineering at HWP.

-Art: Ryan Piechowski – Rams Senior Manager, Retail and Merchandise Marketing and Brevin Townsell – Rams Manager of Photography and Team Photographer.

-Math: Matthew Shearin – Rams Senior Manager Football Administration and Lauren West – HWP Accounting Manager.

The initiative was launched to educators with open houses at the team’s practice facility, at SoFi Stadium and with a virtual session. The forums welcomed local teachers and faculty to explore the virtual hub, ask real-time questions and learn more about how to get their schools involved with in-person S.T.E.A.M. experiences. The curriculum ensures educators are presented with multiple ways to engage students inside and outside of the classroom.

“Through the collaboration between the Los Angeles Rams STEAM program and the Chuck Lorre Allied Health School at Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University, we are not only igniting curiosity—we are building a powerful, inclusive pipeline to the next generation of healthcare professionals,” said Laurence Katznelson MD, vice dean of Medical Education at Cedars-Sinai.  “Together, we are opening doors to students from all backgrounds, nurturing their talent, and giving them the opportunity to step confidently into a future where they can lead, innovate, and transform care for our communities. This partnership is more than education—it’s momentum, promise, and the start of a new legacy.”

The program will feature additional S.T.E.A.M. Squad School visits sponsored by Cedars-Sinai and California Resources Corporation as well as a S.T.E.A.M Field Day presented by Cedars-Sinai and a S.T.E.A.M. Career Day presented by California Resources Corporation. Each visit will feature Rams and Hollywood Park employees showing students that careers exist in sports and entertainment beyond being a player in the game or performer on stage.

“Through our Football Without the Footprint initiative in partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, California Resources Corporation is proud to support programs that make a lasting impact beyond the field,” said Francisco Leon, President and Chief Executive Officer, California Resources Corporation . “We believe that access to quality S.T.E.A.M. education and job training is essential to building stronger communities and creating pathways to meaningful careers. Programs like this empower students to see themselves in the innovators, engineers, and leaders shaping the future of California’s energy and technology sectors. We believe that investing in education and job training today builds the skilled workforce our communities and industries need tomorrow, and we’re honored to partner with the Los Angeles Rams and Hollywood Park to inspire the next generation of problem-solvers.”

The videos also showcase optionality, that these careers are attainable through paths that don’t always include graduating from a four-year university, including attending trade school or a junior college, earning certificates, or working right out of high school. All lessons and activities are Common Core, NGSS, and Career Technical Education  Standards-aligned, ensuring teachers can seamlessly integrate them into their instruction.

The Los Angeles Rams and Hollywood Park are committed to articulating job possibilities and their accessibility to local youth by bringing this free program to schools throughout the region. The organizations intend to extend the program to feature more content and experiences for grades K-12 in the years to come.
