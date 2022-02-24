Lost Dance by Martha Graham has World Premiere on Stage at The Soraya

A lost 1952 dance creation by Martha Graham herself, a primal artistic force of the 20th century, is reborn with the Martha Graham Dance Company’s world premiere of “The New Canticle for Innocent Comedians” at The Soraya on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m.

This new “Canticle” is based on the same themes and format as the original and will be accompanied by Jazz pianist and composer Jason Moran performing his new music commissioned by The Soraya.

“The Soraya has long been a leader in multi-disciplinary work, a matchmaker between artforms and artists, and a proud commissioner of new works,” said Thor Steingraber, The Soraya’s executive and artistic director. “Over several years and numerous projects, we’ve forged a rich relationship with The Martha Graham Company and its esteemed Artistic Director Janet Eilber and have contributed to the company’s historic involvement with contemporary music, one that dates back to Martha Graham’s commissions with great composers like Aaron Copland and now continues with Christopher Rountree and Wild Up and Jason Moran.”

In 2017 the Soraya paired Eilber with Los Angeles-based conductor/composer Christopher Rountree and his ensemble Wild Up, a relationship with a global reach, including their performances together at the Paris Opera. Building on their six-year relationship, the three organizations have begun a multi-year project to record several compositions for which recordings are lost and/or are in poor quality. By doing so, several Graham pieces such as “The New Canticle for Comedians” will be reinvigorated enabling the work to tour again to venues where live music is not possible which is nearly all other venues.

The Soraya’s support for Jason Moran dates to 2016, when it presented Moran’s modern take as a celebration of Fats Waller and in 2020 when it screened Ava Duvernay’s film “Selma” with Moran performing his celebrated score live.

Martha Graham created the dance “Canticle for Innocent Comedians” in 1952. The piece was built around eight virtuosic vignettes for the then stars of the Graham Company, each celebrating a different aspect of nature including the sun, the earth, wind, water, fire and the moon, the stars and death.

For The New Canticle for Innocent Comedians, nine extraordinary choreographers from diverse dance backgrounds created this new work for the current Graham Company stars. Emmy and Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh is the lead choreographer and will create the prelude, finale and transitions for the ensemble as well as the vignette titled “Sun.” Notable emerging choreographers Kristina and Sadé Alleyne, Juliano Nuñes, Micaela Taylor, Yin Yue and Jenn Freeman will create the vignettes “Earth,” “Water,” “Fire,” “Stars” and “Death.”

Sir Robert Cohan, who danced in the original cast in 1952, created a new “Wind” for “Canticle” in 2020 just before his death. “Moon” will have its original choreography by Martha Graham.

“The New Canticle for Innocent Comedians” will have its world premiere at The Soraya followed by its New York premiere on April 6.

Tickets for Martha Graham Dance Company start at $41 and are available here and by calling (818) 677-3000.

The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330.

