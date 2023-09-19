Love to Resign Seat From Saugus Union School District Governing Board

To dial by phone: +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 9128
In accordance with Education Code Section 5090-5095 and Board Bylaw 9223, the Saugus Union School District has 60 days from the date of the vacancy by which to make a provisional appointment or call for an election to fill the vacancy created by Love’s resignation.
If the board chooses to fill this vacancy by election, the cost to the district will be approximately $73,000 and the item will be on the March 2024 ballot.
If the board chooses to make a provisional appointment to fill the vacant seat, staff has developed a timeline in alignment with Board Policy 9223 and Education Code 5091 to include a posting of the position, and a deadline for submission of application, and selection of the two members of the Governing Board who will review the applications to ensure they meet the criteria for service (BB 9220).
The following timeline is recommended if a provisional appointment process is desired:
Sept. 22
Post application for potential candidates.
Submit a press release that applications are open for submission.
Oct. 10
Determine two members of the Governing Board to review whether the applications meet the criteria.
Determine the date for interviews for all qualified applicants. Interviews will be conducted at a public meeting prior to a public vote for the appointment.
Oct. 13
Application window closes.
Oct. 13-20
Applications are reviewed and candidates are notified of the interview date and time.
It is recommended by district staff that interviews occur on Oct. 23 or Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. The exact date of interviews will be approved at the regular meeting of the Governing Board on Oct. 10. This allows the board to make an informed decision regarding the amount of time needed for the number of candidates submitting applications to have ample time to interview.
Eighty-four students in the William S. Hart Union High School District earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 24 in California. To support the mental health and wellbeing of California’s young people, the California Department of Public Health awarded $16,380,000 in grants to 34 youth-serving tribal and community-based organizations to support the implementation of its Youth Suicide Prevention Media and Outreach Campaign.
The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall will host "Dylan Brody's Thinking Allowed" Oct. 6, 7 and 8. The first all-storytelling show ever to be booked at The Improv in Hollywood, it enjoyed a six-month run before moving on to the Fake Gallery for an additional 18 months of performances.
The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, ALADS, has set up a donation page for Santa Clarita resident Los Angeles County Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s family. All proceeds go directly to the Clinkunbroomer family.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has seen an increase in cases of Canine Parvovirus among dogs and puppies admitted to its animal care centers. DACC urges pet owners to take preventive measures to protect their canine family members in the Antelope Valley.
Eighty-four students in the William S. Hart Union High School District earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, will host the 13th annual Salute to Patriots event Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida. Salute to Patriots is a celebration of United States veterans as the business community comes together to salute veterans for their leadership in the business community and dedicated service to America.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The escalating presence of fentanyl in our community and the number of drug-related deaths is steadily increasing every year and has raised deep concerns among parents, caregivers, first responders and community leaders.
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is proud to announce that for a second year in a row, it will be awarding scholarships to five students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2024 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.