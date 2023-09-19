Love to Resign Seat From Saugus Union School District Governing Board

A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. to accept the resignation of board member Cassandra Love.

Love submitted a letter of resignation for her seat on the Saugus Union School District Governing Board representing Trustee Area 1 on Sept. 18. Her resignation is effective as of Oct. 2.

An inperson meeting of the Saugus School District Governing Board will be at the Saugus Union School District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The meeting is also availabvle via Zoom Webinar:

To connect by computer (video or audio): https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/83012488395.

Webinar ID: 830 1248 8395

To dial by phone: +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 9128

In accordance with Education Code Section 5090-5095 and Board Bylaw 9223, the Saugus Union School District has 60 days from the date of the vacancy by which to make a provisional appointment or call for an election to fill the vacancy created by Love’s resignation.

If the board chooses to fill this vacancy by election, the cost to the district will be approximately $73,000 and the item will be on the March 2024 ballot.

If the board chooses to make a provisional appointment to fill the vacant seat, staff has developed a timeline in alignment with Board Policy 9223 and Education Code 5091 to include a posting of the position, and a deadline for submission of application, and selection of the two members of the Governing Board who will review the applications to ensure they meet the criteria for service (BB 9220).

The following timeline is recommended if a provisional appointment process is desired:

Sept. 22

Post application for potential candidates.

Submit a press release that applications are open for submission.

Oct. 10

Determine two members of the Governing Board to review whether the applications meet the criteria.

Determine the date for interviews for all qualified applicants. Interviews will be conducted at a public meeting prior to a public vote for the appointment.

Oct. 13

Application window closes.

Oct. 13-20

Applications are reviewed and candidates are notified of the interview date and time.

It is recommended by district staff that interviews occur on Oct. 23 or Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. The exact date of interviews will be approved at the regular meeting of the Governing Board on Oct. 10. This allows the board to make an informed decision regarding the amount of time needed for the number of candidates submitting applications to have ample time to interview.

