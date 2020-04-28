Loved One Hospitalized? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Here are some questions you should ask doctors or nurses on the phone when your loved one is hospitalized.

First, be prepared. Have a notebook and pen ready. Be sure to write the date, time, and the name of the doctor or nurse:

Do they have coronavirus?

Are they intubated? On a ventilator? Are they getting better or worse? How long do you anticipate they will continue to be on it?

What are their vital signs including temperature, blood pressure, pulse, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate?

Are they on medication to keep their blood pressure elevated?

Are they awake, and what is their mental status?

Am I able to communicate with them?

Are they eating and getting adequate nutrition?

Are they getting intravenous fluid?

Are they on antibiotics or steroids?

Are they in pain or discomfort?

Are there any abnormalities with blood tests including white and red cell count, kidneys, or liver?

What does the chest X-ray or CT of the chest show?

Does your hospital have clinical trials? Are you able to give convalescent plasma transfusions? Do you use iL-6 inhibitors? Or possibly remdesivir?

When is the next time I can speak with you?

Write fast. Time counts. Maintain your emotions. Be agile with your thinking. Expect and demand daily updates.

Good luck! Our hearts are with you.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.