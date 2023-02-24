header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Rain
Rain
46°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 24
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
LuLu Salloom Earns Second All-State Nod, Lady Cougs Have Three on All-WSC Squad
| Friday, Feb 24, 2023
WBKB_COC_GLENDALE053

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons sophomore forward LuLu Salloom was named to the California Community College Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-State team for a second straight season in addition to being one of three Lady Cougars who earned All-Western State Conference, South Division honors.

Salloom is a CCCWBCA All-State Second-Team honoree after a season in which she finished second in the state with 16.4 rebounds per game and topped 800 career rebounds during her two-year career. Those marks came with a rate of 4.4 offensive boards per game, again the conference’s top position

The 6’0″ forward pulled down 400 rebounds as a freshman and has registered 409 through the end of the 2022-23 regular season.

Salloom, who starred at Saugus High School, is one of three two-time All-State players in program history. She joins Kyetra Brown (1994-95, 1996-97) and Leslie Ortiz (2005-06, 2006-07) in holding that distinction.

In addition to her rebounding prodigy, Salloom was second on the Cougars with 13.0 points per game, which ranked No. 8 in the conference. Her season totals also included 2.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 2.0 steals each night.

She logged starts in all 25 games played with 10 or more points in 18 of those contests and scored a season-high 24 points on two occasions.

Meanwhile, Salloom posted double-digit rebound totals in all but two contests, with 20 or more in seven games. Her season-high of 28 came vs. Chabot College on Dec. 2.

Canyons finished third in the Western State Conference, South Division standings behind conference champ Glendale College (23-5, 13-1) and runner-up L.A. Valley (20-8, 12-2). The Lady Cougars won five of its final six games down the stretch before falling at Glendale in the regular season finale.

Those results helped Canyons qualify for the postseason for the 26th time in program history, and first under first year head coach John Wissmath. No. 18 Canyons (17-10, 11-3) vs. No. 15 Rio Hondo (15-13, 4-4) will tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Joining Salloom on the All-WSC, South team are guards Monique Febles and Hannah Tolentino.

Febles started in all 23 games she played while leading the Cougars in scoring at a rate of 13.8 per game alongside 3.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals. The sophomore out if Saugus High School was seventh on the conference in scoring and shot just under 39 percent for the season. Febles was second on the team with 36.6 minutes played each night and was a key catalyst to the offense every time Canyons took the floor. She scored a season-high 23 points at Antelope Valley on Jan. 14 and topped double-digits in all but five games. Febles recorded seven assists in a game on three occasions and her 6.1 rebounds per night, as a guard, ranked second behind Salloom. She also earned All-WSC, South Division honors as a freshman.

Tolentino was a force as the Lady Cougars third scoring option, averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in her first season with the program. The guard from St. Genevieve High School jumped to 13.5 points per game vs. conference competition and posted a season-high 28 points vs. L.A. Valley on Jan. 28. She tied for the team lead with a 31.4 percent shooting rate from three-point territory and also shot 48.5 percent from the floor to lead Canyons and rank third in the WSC, South.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department and following social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

LuLu Salloom Earns Second All-State Nod, Lady Cougs Have Three on All-WSC Squad

LuLu Salloom Earns Second All-State Nod, Lady Cougs Have Three on All-WSC Squad
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
College of the Canyons sophomore forward LuLu Salloom was named to the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-State team for a second straight season in addition to being one of three Lady Cougars who earned All-Western State Conference, South Division honors.
FULL STORY...

COC Board Accepting Applications to Fill Vacancy

COC Board Accepting Applications to Fill Vacancy
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will appoint a new member to fill Board Seat No. 4, a vacancy left by the recent death of Michele Jenkins, who served as a board member for nearly 40 years.
FULL STORY...

COC Cinema Instructor to Receive Annie Award

COC Cinema Instructor to Receive Annie Award
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
College of the Canyons cinema instructor Mindy Johnson will receive the prestigious June Foray Honor at the 50th Annie Awards, which will be held on Feb. 25 at UCLA Royce Hall.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 22: COC Board of Trustees Study Session

Feb. 22: COC Board of Trustees Study Session
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a study session Wednesday, Feb. 22, beginning with a closed session at 4 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Chancellor’s Circle Members Enjoy New Student Services & Learning Resources Center

Chancellor’s Circle Members Enjoy New Student Services & Learning Resources Center
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Chancellor's Circle members and guests enjoyed a sneak peek of the newest building on the Canyon Country Campus, the Student Services & Learning Resource Center, at the annual Chancellor Circle Dinner.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | Community Talent on Display at the Youth Arts Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita is widely known for its high-quality of life, including opportunities for fitness and healthy living, a wide range of entertainment options and a diverse restaurant scene.
Ken Striplin | Community Talent on Display at the Youth Arts Showcase
LuLu Salloom Earns Second All-State Nod, Lady Cougs Have Three on All-WSC Squad
College of the Canyons sophomore forward LuLu Salloom was named to the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-State team for a second straight season in addition to being one of three Lady Cougars who earned All-Western State Conference, South Division honors.
LuLu Salloom Earns Second All-State Nod, Lady Cougs Have Three on All-WSC Squad
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
City Postpones Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
The second in-person Newhallywood Silent Film Festival has been postponed due to the Southern California storm that is bringing rain and low temperatures to Santa Clarita, along with snow and high winds to Interstate-5 north of the valley.
City Postpones Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
COC’s Allyson Melgar Hurls No-Hitter Against Valley College
College of the Canyons sophomore Allyson Melgar pitched her first career no-hitter and the Cougars pounded out 13 hits for a convincing 11-0 conference victory over L.A. Valley College in five innings at Whitten Field on Tuesday. 
COC’s Allyson Melgar Hurls No-Hitter Against Valley College
COC Board Accepting Applications to Fill Vacancy
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will appoint a new member to fill Board Seat No. 4, a vacancy left by the recent death of Michele Jenkins, who served as a board member for nearly 40 years.
COC Board Accepting Applications to Fill Vacancy
Feb. 27: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Dive Pool Reopening
After six months of continuous construction, the Dive Pool at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center will reopen to the public and resume aquatic programming on Monday, Feb. 27.
Feb. 27: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Dive Pool Reopening
Despite Boost in State’s Water Allocation, California Drought Not Yet Over
(CN) — Local water agencies received good news from the state of California on Wednesday: thanks to early gains in the Sierra Nevada snowpack, the State Water Project is increasing its allocation to 35% of what agencies had asked for.
Despite Boost in State’s Water Allocation, California Drought Not Yet Over
‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain
Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced the theme park would be closed Thursday, Feb. 23, due to inclement weather.
‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain
County Extends Ocean Water Quality Advisory
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
County Extends Ocean Water Quality Advisory
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday through Sunday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
New State Coalition to Focus on Pharmacy Access, Equity for Patients
The California Retailers Association announced Thursday the formation of a new coalition focused on access and equity to pharmacy services for patients across the state.
New State Coalition to Focus on Pharmacy Access, Equity for Patients
Multiple Tech Jobs Available at DMV as Modernization Continues
The Department of Motor Vehicles joined several state agencies at a job fair Thursday in Oakland to promote available technology jobs statewide for Californians interested in a career in public service.
Multiple Tech Jobs Available at DMV as Modernization Continues
Thursday COVID Roundup: One Additional SCV Death; 41 New Cases Locally
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 41 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 18 additional deaths and 1,753 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: One Additional SCV Death; 41 New Cases Locally
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Increases Over Past Seven Days
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,419 new cases countywide and 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Increases Over Past Seven Days
Santa Clarita Photographer Earns Master of Photography
Kevin Karzin of Kevin Karzin Photography LLC recognized for superior image making and photographic service with a degree from Professional Photographers of America. 
Santa Clarita Photographer Earns Master of Photography
COC Cinema Instructor to Receive Annie Award
College of the Canyons cinema instructor Mindy Johnson will receive the prestigious June Foray Honor at the 50th Annie Awards, which will be held on Feb. 25 at UCLA Royce Hall.
COC Cinema Instructor to Receive Annie Award
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Ensure More Affordable Housing Units for Former Foster Youth
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the introduction of a new bill (AB963),focused on funding affordable housing development for former foster youth.
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Ensure More Affordable Housing Units for Former Foster Youth
LACDMH, CalMHSA Accepting Applications for L.A. County Community Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health in collaboration with the California Mental Health Services Authority is excited to announce a grant program with awards of up to $150,000 per grantee to promote well-being and community connection in Los Angeles County.
LACDMH, CalMHSA Accepting Applications for L.A. County Community Grants
SCVEDC: SCV’s Strategy for Resilient Economy
The New York Times published an article and podcast titled, “The most empty downtown in America.” It outlined the story of San Francisco’s rise as a tech hub, with highly paid young adults employed at growing companies such as Yelp, Salesforce and Uber.
SCVEDC: SCV’s Strategy for Resilient Economy
Supervisor Barger Gives $115K to Support Job Training for Young Adults with Special Needs
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented a $115,000 check to Carousel Ranch, a non-profit organization located in Santa Clarita dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. 
Supervisor Barger Gives $115K to Support Job Training for Young Adults with Special Needs
March 31: LOCALS ONLY! Brings Dual Performances to The MAIN
Come see friends and neighbors in another light, performing live music. Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the next LOCALS ONLY! show, “Swing into Spring,” taking place Friday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
March 31: LOCALS ONLY! Brings Dual Performances to The MAIN
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: