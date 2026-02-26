Lunar New Year graphic

The Lunar New Year, known as Spring Festival in some parts of the world, is the observance of the start of a new year using the lunisolar calendar. It’s a tradition celebrated in China and other Asian countries like South Korea and Vietnam. A lunar year consists of 12 full cycles of the moon and is approximately 354 days long.

Welcome the Year of the Fire Horse, say goodbye to the year of the Wood Snake, as this 15-day festival is celebrated with a variety of cultural traditions and rituals such as carnivals, parades, fireworks and ancestor remembrance. To celebrate focus on family reunions, renewal and good fortune through traditions like sharing a reunion dinner, wearing new clothes, giving red envelopes (hóngbāo) and decorating with red. Avoid cleaning on the first day of the Lunar New Year keep good luck.

Like this: Like Loading...