April 17
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
Lundgren Earns Award for Hart High Campus, Classroom Building
| Friday, Apr 17, 2020
lundgren cmaa award hart high

The Southern California Chapter of the Construction Management Association of America will honor Lundgren Management’s work on the William S. Hart High School campus in Newhall with a Project Achievement Award at this year’s Annual Awards Gala in September.

This award is given for the company’s excellent work on the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Hart High School Campus Infrastructure & 2-Story Classroom Building, which was first utilized by students in January of 2020. The project was delivered on budget, utilizing the CM Multiple-Prime delivery method.

CMAA’s Project Achievement Award candidates are judged on specific criteria, which contribute to the project’s overall score. These criteria are broken up as follows: construction management innovations and contributions hold 30 percent scoring weight, quality of management holds 40 percent, and project outcomes hold 30 percent.

The Awards Gala is set for September 3 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Long Beach.

“We are so proud of all of our projects, but what we were able to accomplish for a high school and a district, where we live and work, always carries a little more satisfaction,” said Shawn Fonder, Lundgren’s vice president of program and client services.

lundgren cmaa award hart high school project

“We could not have done it without the collaboration and support of our project partners, specifically the William S. Hart Union High School District,” Fonder said. “We are honored to be a part of the district’s effort to provide updated and relevant real-world learning facilities for its students and staff. The new building and infrastructure components will provide and support incredible opportunities for students. We would like to thank CMAA Southern California for this honor.”

Construction of the new two-story classroom complex consisted of 24,960 sq. ft., 22 classrooms, staff restrooms, student restrooms, an equipment room, a teacher workroom, two skywalks and an elevator. Partial site improvements were also included as part of the building project, consisting of new AC pavement driveway access, decorative fencing, two new competition tennis courts and new coating for all existing tennis courts.

“The primary challenge encountered with this project was that all of this work was completed, including full installation of a main power and water supply and a two-story classroom building, on an active campus,” Fonder said. “There was never a shutdown of any activities at the Hart High School campus during construction as we could not disrupt the student’s learning and extracurricular activities.”

In the end, Fonder attributed hard work, team effort, and a true passion for what they do to the completion and quality of the project.

“The entire stakeholder team worked collectively through open lines of communication early on and maintained communication through completion,” Fonder said. “The end result is a state-of-the-art facility that students, staff, and the entire community can be proud of.”

About Lundgren Management
Founded in 1987, Lundgren Management is a full-service construction management and consulting firm based in Valencia, with additional offices in the Inland Empire and Central Valley areas. Lundgren provides construction, program, and project management services. For more information, visit lundgren.net or call 661-257-1805.
04-17-2020 Lundgren Earns Award for Hart High Campus, Classroom Building
04-16-2020 Chamber Launches Two-Part Virtual Seminar Series
04-16-2020 SCV Water Offering New Online WaterSMART Workshop
04-16-2020 April 20: VIA Launches Virtual Motivational Monday with Mayor Cameron Smyth
04-16-2020 Loan Program for Small Businesses Runs Out of Money
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
Today in SCV History (April 17)
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
