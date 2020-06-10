Lundgren to Manage Construction at Disney Elementary in Burbank

Valencia-based Lundgren Management has been awarded the construction management services agreement for the new 2-story classroom building and site improvements at Walt Disney Elementary School in Burbank.

“Our partnership with the Burbank Unified School District is a win-win,” said Lundgren Management VP of Program and Client Services Shawn Fonder.

“Having recently completed a very similar project for the William S. Hart Union High School District, at Hart High School, we all felt this project was an excellent opportunity to use our knowledge and expertise to construct the state-of-the-art learning facility at Disney Elementary while continuing our work with forward-thinking individuals who share our existing hurdles and goals,” Fonder said.

Lundgren Management’s history as a construction manager for Burbank Unified School District includes two track and field renovations. In a partnership with the city of Burbank and the district, Lundgren successfully delivered the John Burroughs High School Memorial Field Renovation project in 2012. Lundgren also effectively managed the Burbank High School Track and Field Renovation project in 2009.

Lundgren thrived on collaboration with stakeholders of these projects, utilizing end-user feedback to create valuable athletic facilities for the Burbank community.

Shortly after submitting their qualifications and subsequently obtaining a coveted interview with the Burbank Unified School District for this new project, Lundgren Management received notification that out of the responding firms, the District found Lundgren to be the best fit to “serve the interests of the District.”

Incorporating input from school staff and the community, the custom, pre-fabricated 2-story classroom building will include seven classrooms, student restrooms, staff restrooms, two multi-use rooms, five offices/small instruction spaces, a computer lab with storage, and an ADA elevator.

The project also entails related site improvements, including the relocation and nearly doubling the size of the school’s playfield and relocation of existing playground equipment in an effort to provide a safer and more user-friendly area.

Construction for this project is slated to begin the summer of 2020 with a project duration of 12-14 months.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to work with the Burbank Unified School District, and our partners in the project – Cannon Design and Silver Creek Industries,” Fonder said. “The outcome will greatly benefit the students, staff, and entire community. We are honored that the District has put their faith in Lundgren to successfully deliver this project and consider ourselves so fortunate to be part of the District stakeholder team.”

About Lundgren Management

Founded in 1987, Lundgren management is a full-service construction management firm based in Valencia, with additional offices in the Inland Empire and Central Valley areas. Lundgren provides construction program, and project management services. For more information, visit www.lundgren.net or call 661-257-1805.