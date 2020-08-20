[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
103°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 20
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Lyft, Uber Granted Temporary Reprieve, Will Continue Operating in California for Now
| Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
Rideshare

 

Hours after announcing it would suspend operations in California, Lyft Inc. said Thursday it would not shut down by midnight after a state court greenlighted the rideshare company to continue operating while it fights a court order to reclassify its drivers as employees.

The court’s decision, also granted to Uber, gave both companies until September to provide plans with how they would come to compliance.

Under Assembly Bill 5, which took effect in January, the new classification means rideshare companies would have to treat their independent contractors as employees with benefits such as sick leave and overtime pay.

Lyft previously said on its website the initial decision to suspend services was “not something we wanted to do, as we know millions of Californians depend on Lyft for daily, essential trips.”

“While we won’t have to suspend operations tonight, we do need to continue fighting for independence plus benefits for drivers,” spokesperson Jule Wood said in an updated statement.

The move to shut down came after a California appeals court granted last week a 10-day preliminary injunction, alleging that the misclassification deprived gig workers of critical workplace protections.

“Our state and workers shouldn’t have to foot the bill when big businesses try to skip out on their responsibilities. We’re going to keep working to make sure Uber and Lyft play by the rules,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who sued the companies over their classifications along with city attorneys from Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, said previously.

Uber did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday but had previously indicated it would cut operations by midnight. The companies have previously expressed that their drivers want benefits while maintaining the control and independence that come with a contractor label.

“For multiple years, we’ve been advocating for a path to offer benefits to drivers who use the Lyft platform — including a minimum earnings guarantee and a health care subsidy — while maintaining the flexibility and control that independent contractors enjoy,” said Lyft on its website.

A spokesperson for Uber said in a statement, “The vast majority of drivers want to work independently, and we’ve already made significant changes to our app to ensure that remains the case under California law. When over 3 million Californians are without a job, our elected leaders should be focused on creating work, not trying to shut down an entire industry during an economic depression.”

Canyon Country resident and former Lyft driver David Verzwyvelen said Thursday the flexibility that came with the contractor status worked for many but fears that’s what might ultimately “kill itself.”

“I think (Lyft’s) system was a really good system to make some money on the side but because drivers wanted more as employees, they undermined that flexible system and now it’s gone altogether,” he said upon hearing the rideshare company’s initial announcement to leave California.

Lyft has evaded its responsibilities to provide “basic worker protections,” according to Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita.

“The California Supreme court made its Dynamex decision in 2018. Since then, Lyft has decided to fight against the decision and shirk its responsibilities rather than look out for their workers while local small businesses have consistently followed the rules and done right by theirs,” she said Thursday. “The economic downturn spurred by COVID, and the increase in (Employment Development Department) cases in my office has highlighted the fact that Lyft and other gig work platforms have taken advantage of the law by misclassifying their employees and not allowing them to take advantage of basic worker protections such as unemployment insurance.”

Lyft said it has spent “hundreds of hours meeting with policymakers and labor leaders to craft an alternative proposal for drivers that includes a minimum earnings guarantee, mileage reimbursement, a health care subsidy, and occupational accident insurance, without the negative consequences.”

There is a chance for Lyft and Uber to avoid further legal action: Proposition 22 is set to appear in the November ballot. Uber, Lyft and DoorDash launched the initiative with $30 million each to fund the campaign.

If voters pass the proposal, drivers would be labeled independent contractors and receive multiple benefits, such as minimum compensation, vehicle insurance, safety training and sexual harassment policies.

“That’s the solution on the ballot in November, and it’s the solution drivers want because it preserves their ability to earn and to use the platform as they do now — whenever they want — while also getting historic new benefits,” said Wood. “Without it, 80-90% of Californians who earn on app-based platforms will lose that opportunity.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 227,346 Cases Countywide, 5,089 Total SCV Cases
Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 227,346 Cases Countywide, 5,089 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 227,346 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 5,089 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 5,446 deaths countywide to date.
FULL STORY...
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All Individuals Friday
Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All Individuals Friday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday, Aug. 21.
FULL STORY...
Wilk Warns of Hit to Social Security Benefits Due to COVID-19 Economic Plunge
Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
Wilk Warns of Hit to Social Security Benefits Due to COVID-19 Economic Plunge
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk is warning individuals turning 60 this year they can expect a dramatic hit to their Social Security (S.S) benefits due to the COVID-19 related economic collapse unless Congress takes action to fix this glitch in the SS calculation formula.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Magic Mountain President Neal Thurman Steps Down, Heading to Busch Gardens Tampa
After 25 years with Six Flags, Neal Thurman will step down as president of Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor and move east to become Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Park president.
Magic Mountain President Neal Thurman Steps Down, Heading to Busch Gardens Tampa
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 227,346 Cases Countywide, 5,089 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 227,346 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 5,089 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 5,446 deaths countywide to date.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 227,346 Cases Countywide, 5,089 Total SCV Cases
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All Individuals Friday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday, Aug. 21.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All Individuals Friday
Wilk Warns of Hit to Social Security Benefits Due to COVID-19 Economic Plunge
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk is warning individuals turning 60 this year they can expect a dramatic hit to their Social Security (S.S) benefits due to the COVID-19 related economic collapse unless Congress takes action to fix this glitch in the SS calculation formula.
Wilk Warns of Hit to Social Security Benefits Due to COVID-19 Economic Plunge
Lyft, Uber Granted Temporary Reprieve, Will Continue Operating in California for Now
Hours after announcing it would suspend operations in California, Lyft Inc. said Thursday it would not shut down by midnight after a state court greenlighted the rideshare company to continue operating while it fights a court order to reclassify its drivers as employees.
Lyft, Uber Granted Temporary Reprieve, Will Continue Operating in California for Now
Sept. 1: VIA Virtual COVID-19 Series, ‘It Takes More Than a Mask to Cover Your Assets’
The Valley Industry Association Virtual COVID-19 Series, "It Takes More Than a Mask to Cover Your Assets," will take place Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Sept. 1: VIA Virtual COVID-19 Series, ‘It Takes More Than a Mask to Cover Your Assets’
CSUN’s Biomedical Research Training Program Receives STEM Award for Diversity, Inclusion
California State University, Northridge’s undergraduate biomedical research training program, BUILD PODER, has received the 2020 Inspiring Programs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education.
CSUN’s Biomedical Research Training Program Receives STEM Award for Diversity, Inclusion
Aug. 21: SCAA’s Fairy Tales and Folklore Virtual Art Reception
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as they hold a virtual art reception for Fairy Tales and Folklore, Friday, Aug. 21, at 5:00 p.m.
Aug. 21: SCAA’s Fairy Tales and Folklore Virtual Art Reception
Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions
In June, the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita, continued its Private Tours but decreased the minimum from $120 to $75 for up to 5 people to accommodate more families.
Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions
West Ranch Student Publishes Novel, Donates Proceeds
West Ranch High School senior Jessamine Jin has always enjoyed immersing herself in a good book and has been writing since she was in the third grade.
West Ranch Student Publishes Novel, Donates Proceeds
Weather Conditions Prove Problematic as Lake Fire Grows 27,041 Acres, 48% Containment
The Lake Fire grew a little less than 1,000 acres overnight, while containment increased to 48%, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Weather Conditions Prove Problematic as Lake Fire Grows 27,041 Acres, 48% Containment
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,060
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 61 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,956 new cases of the virus, including a new death in the city of Santa Clarita.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,060
Flo Lawrence, Beloved Volunteer, Castaic Lions Club President, Dies at 63
Alan “Flo” Lawrence, a beloved community volunteer and Castaic Lions Club President, died Wednesday morning.
Flo Lawrence, Beloved Volunteer, Castaic Lions Club President, Dies at 63
OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid
The OutWest Shop is donating 20% of customer purchases during August to the Blue Star Ranch in Saugus, an internationally recognized nonprofit equine-assisted safety-net provider for mental health services, with a special focus on military veterans.
OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid
Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
The Los Angeles County Department of Business Affairs will host a webinar on landlord and tenant rights during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
Filming in SCV: ‘American Dracula’ TV Show, ‘Hacienda’ Music Video
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley: "American Dracula" and a music video.
Filming in SCV: ‘American Dracula’ TV Show, ‘Hacienda’ Music Video
Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has won a National Award of Merit in the Healthcare Facilities category from the Design-Build Institute of America for the design and construction of the hospital’s new patient tower.
Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build
Aug. 20: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Partially Reopen by Reservation
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the reopening of the Waterslide Pool at the Aquatic Center with new family recreation swim times available by reservation only beginning Thursday, August 20.
Aug. 20: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Partially Reopen by Reservation
Santa Clarita Valley Clouded by Poor Air Quality Due to Nearby Fires
Santa Clarita Valley residents awoke Tuesday morning to a yellow hue in the sky due to poor air quality being created by nearby fires, and it wasn't much improved by Wednesday morning.
Santa Clarita Valley Clouded by Poor Air Quality Due to Nearby Fires
Lyft Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Santa Clarita Sexual Assault
A Lyft driver from Fullerton was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger while she slept on June 12 in Santa Clarita.
Lyft Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Santa Clarita Sexual Assault
Villanueva Makes Temporary Ban on ICE Transfers Permanent
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has permanently banned transfers of L.A. County inmates to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities, citing public safety.
Villanueva Makes Temporary Ban on ICE Transfers Permanent
DMV Expands Health Screening, Temperature Checks to Protect Customers, Employees
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its health screening questions and temperature checks currently in place for behind-the-wheel drive tests to all customers and employees entering a DMV facility.
DMV Expands Health Screening, Temperature Checks to Protect Customers, Employees
DNA Found at SCV Crime Scene Leads to Arrest of ‘Hot Prowl’ Burglary Crew
DNA evidence recovered at a 2018 Santa Clarita Valley crime scene was linked to one of three suspects arrested on suspicion of being part of a burglary crew that stole more than a half-million dollars from more than two dozen homes, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Unit.
DNA Found at SCV Crime Scene Leads to Arrest of ‘Hot Prowl’ Burglary Crew
%d bloggers like this: