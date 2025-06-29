MADD California Honors Three SCV Deputies for DUI Enforcement

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mothers Against Drunk Driving recently presented three Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies working at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station with awards for their efforts for DUI enforcement in 2024 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
California State Parks will host Native American artist Nadiya Littlewarrior at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum in Lancaster 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6.
|
On July 1, the state’s gas tax will increase from 59.6 cents to 61.2 cents per gallon. This increase has been in effect since the gas tax was enacted into law by California voters in 2018.
|
The River Oaks Shopping Center located at the northeast corner of Magic Mountain and McBean Parkways, has been sold by InvenTrust Properties Corp.
|
1926
- Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story
]
|
Building off of the initial successes in the Legislature’s budget proposal, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatworth, announced additional victories following negotiations with the Governor’s Office.
|
Fireside Nights, a monthly event at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, July 13, 5:30-8 p.m.
|
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Teen's Learn Magic workshop Wednesday, July 16, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
Ed Bolden was considered one of the “founding fathers” of the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club, one of the first SCV Man of the Year recipients and a philanthropist. Bolden died March 22, 2023 at age 94.
|
The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch will host a "Teen Game Day: Chaotic Uno" workshop, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 15.
|
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, July 19, 7 p.m. at East Walker Ranch.
|
The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, July 11, from 6-9 p.m. The July Celebrate event will feature the country of Colombia.
|
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors has unanimously elected Supervisor Kathryn Barger as Second Vice Chair, elevating her to one of the top leadership positions on the 13-member governing board.
|
Speakeasy Theater has announced two upcoming performances of “Shakespeare in the Woods: Scenes, Steel and Merriment,” in Pine Mountain Club and Lake of the Woods.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Sal Frias as Chief Administrative Officer, Student Services and Leadership Support and Carolyn Hoffman as Chief Administrative Officer, Educational Services and Learning Support.
|
The minimum wage for workers in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will be $17.81 per hour, as of Tuesday, July 1. Employees in the unincorporated areas of L.A. County must be paid the increased minimum wage, with few exceptions.
|
The Los Angeles County Fair Workweek Ordinance, which provides benefits to the employees of large (300+ employees) retail businesses in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, goes into effect on Tuesday, July 1.
|
1542 -
Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story
]
|
The Drum Corps International Gold Showcase will be held Wednesday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m. at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo D-Chatsworth, has moved forward two bills to provide financial relief for neighbors impacted by the ongoing public health crises at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
BullPen BBQ and Tap House will hold its grand opening 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 27 at its new location.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley is welcoming another Chipotle Mexican Grill which opened on Thursday, June 26 at 16388 Village Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.
|
Regal Cinemas has announced its Regal Summer Movie Express, where movie lovers can get $1 Summer Movie Express Tickets for family movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer.
|
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.