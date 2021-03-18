header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
51°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 18
1919 - Swall Hotel in Newhall burns down (corner Main & Market) [story]
Swall Hotel
Magic Mountain Announces Plans to Reopen April 1
| Thursday, Mar 18, 2021
Six Flags Magic Mountain

After a yearlong closure, Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced plans to reopen on April 1, with extensive new COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The park is first set to reopen to members and passholders on April 1 and 2 before opening to the general public on April 3.

In accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks, the park is expected to operate at reduced attendance levels, utilizing a new reservation system, with all guests, including passholders, requiring reservations to visit, according to a Thursday news release.

The park is also implementing extensive safety measures, including several new advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees.

“We have tons of safety procedures that have been implemented at all the other Six Flags parks across the country as they’ve opened that were developed in line with the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control protocols) and (in consultation with) epidemiologists that we hired,” Jerry Certonio, the park’s manager of marketing and communications, said in an interview with The Signal. “They’ve been successful — there haven’t been any outbreaks of COVID in any of our other parks — so we are implementing the same standards and practices at our (Valencia) park for both our team members and our guests. So everybody has a safe experience because safety is obviously Six Flags’ No. 1 priority.”

Some of these safety measures include:

– Protocols for the safe operation of rides.

– Health screenings for guests and team members.

– Strictly enforced social distancing.

– Extensive sanitization and disinfecting protocols.

– Sanitized food preparation and service.

– Commercial-grade cleaning equipment and supplies.

– All employees are expected to go through extensive COVID-19 training, with safety reminders expected to be communicated to guests via Six Flags’ website, newsletters and in-park announcements.

“Six Flags Magic Mountain is the undisputed ‘thrill capital of the world,’ and we are excited to get our park open and our world-class collection of coasters running again,” park President Don McCoy said in the prepared statement. “Our team is eager to return to work and entertain our guests in a safe environment, providing the much-needed fun and escape we have all missed this past year.”

Los Angeles County is expected to continue to operate its COVID-19 vaccination site in the park’s parking lot.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Magic Mountain Announces Plans to Reopen April 1
Thursday, Mar 18, 2021
Magic Mountain Announces Plans to Reopen April 1
After a yearlong closure, Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced plans to reopen on April 1, with extensive new COVID-19 safety measures in place.
FULL STORY...
Hart District Implementing New Safety Plan for In-Person Learning
Thursday, Mar 18, 2021
Hart District Implementing New Safety Plan for In-Person Learning
In what was their last currently scheduled meeting before students are expected to return to in-person learning March 29 and April 1, the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed how the return of grades seven to 12 will stay on track.
FULL STORY...
IRS Extends Federal Income Tax Filing for Individuals to May 17
Wednesday, Mar 17, 2021
IRS Extends Federal Income Tax Filing for Individuals to May 17
The federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Magic Mountain Announces Plans to Reopen April 1
After a yearlong closure, Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced plans to reopen on April 1, with extensive new COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Magic Mountain Announces Plans to Reopen April 1
Hart District Implementing New Safety Plan for In-Person Learning
In what was their last currently scheduled meeting before students are expected to return to in-person learning March 29 and April 1, the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed how the return of grades seven to 12 will stay on track.
Hart District Implementing New Safety Plan for In-Person Learning
Today in SCV History (March 18)
1919 - Swall Hotel in Newhall burns down (corner Main & Market) [story]
Swall Hotel
IRS Extends Federal Income Tax Filing for Individuals to May 17
The federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday.
IRS Extends Federal Income Tax Filing for Individuals to May 17
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Opens Office in Santa Clarita
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific (PACCRA), based in Bakersfield, California, has opened an office in Santa Clarita, California.
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Opens Office in Santa Clarita
D.A.’s Office, LAPD Investigating After Video Shows Ex-Detective Using Racial Slurs in Valencia
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and L.A. Police Department have both opened investigations after seeing video of a former LAPD detective using racial slurs in an altercation following a traffic collision in Valencia on Saturday.
D.A.’s Office, LAPD Investigating After Video Shows Ex-Detective Using Racial Slurs in Valencia
Disneyland to Reopen to Californians Only April 30
“The Happiest Place on Earth” will turn the lights back on starting April 30, Disneyland officials announced Wednesday, more than a year after the Anaheim theme park closed its gates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disneyland to Reopen to Californians Only April 30
Hart High Swimmer Kyle Brill Secures Spot in Olympics Trials
After shaving four seconds off his 100-meter backstroke time Thursday, Hart High School and Canyons Aquatic Club swimmer Kyle Brill has secured his spot at the Olympic Trials in June.
Hart High Swimmer Kyle Brill Secures Spot in Olympics Trials
City Gives First Look, Tour for Media at The Cube Ice Rink in Valencia
Following its facelift, new paint, and center ice logo being installed, the city of Santa Clarita gave a first look at The Cube on Tuesday, offering local media a chance to view the latest additions to the Santa Clarita Valley’s only ice rink.
City Gives First Look, Tour for Media at The Cube Ice Rink in Valencia
Bridge to Home Permanent Shelter for Homeless Approved by City Planners
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission approved the application for Bridge to Home’s construction on the 23000 block of Drayton Street in Saugus, meaning that the nonprofit organization will now have a permanent shelter to assist local homeless individuals.
Bridge to Home Permanent Shelter for Homeless Approved by City Planners
SB 520 Bill to Combat CEMEX Mega-Mine Project OK’d in First State Senate Hearing
Senate Bill 520, which would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the CEMEX mega-mine can proceed, has passed out of its first policy committee, according to California Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, who co-authored the bill with Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita).
SB 520 Bill to Combat CEMEX Mega-Mine Project OK’d in First State Senate Hearing
CDPH Launches “Let’s Get to ImmUnity” Campaign to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance
The California Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced a new public education campaign to better connect with Californians who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and to address questions and concerns they have with the vaccine.
CDPH Launches “Let’s Get to ImmUnity” Campaign to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance
Today in SCV History (March 17)
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
March 18: Fostering Youth Independence Celebrates 4th Anniversary
Join Fostering Youth Independence Thursday, March 18, from 6:00 - 6:30 p.m., via Zoom to mark the organization's fourth anniversary and to celebrate the many volunteers and donors who have made FYI the amazing community it is today.
March 18: Fostering Youth Independence Celebrates 4th Anniversary
What About the Animals Adopted During COVID-19? | Marcia Mayeda
We have now reached the one-year anniversary of the shutdown of society as we responded to the threat of COVID-19.
What About the Animals Adopted During COVID-19? | Marcia Mayeda
TMU Golf Heads into Final Round at Singing Hills
The Master's University men's golf team leads after two rounds of the San Diego Christian Invite, while the women sit in fifth place.
TMU Golf Heads into Final Round at Singing Hills
L.A. County Now Hiring Pool Lifeguards for Summer Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has kicked off its recruitment of Pool Lifeguards for the 2021 summer season
L.A. County Now Hiring Pool Lifeguards for Summer Season
Grapevine Reopens in Both Directions Following Overnight Closure
Interstate 5 reopened over the Grapevine pass after an overnight closure due to snow and ice, according to Caltrans officials.
Grapevine Reopens in Both Directions Following Overnight Closure
The MAIN, Santa Clarita Library Partner to Present Virtual Food-Themed Plays
In conjunction with the Santa Public Library’s One Story One City 2021 book selection, “Eat Joy: 31 Stories & Comfort Food from 31 Celebrated Writers,” The MAIN is excited to present two delicious, food-themed plays, “A Recipe for Disaster” and “The Good, The Bad and The Hungry.”
The MAIN, Santa Clarita Library Partner to Present Virtual Food-Themed Plays
St. Clare’s Annual Fish Fry Adapts to COVID-19 World
Every year, thousands gather for fish, french fries and fellowship at St. Clare’s Catholic Church in Canyon Country for what’s become an annual tradition during Lent.
St. Clare’s Annual Fish Fry Adapts to COVID-19 World
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Continues Metric Threshold Progress; SCV Cases Total 26,850
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 52 new deaths and 318 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,850 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Continues Metric Threshold Progress; SCV Cases Total 26,850
Today in SCV History (March 16)
2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
CalArtians Among the 2021 Oscar Nominees
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the 2021 Academy Award nominations on Monday, March 15, with several CalArtians among the list of honorees.
CalArtians Among the 2021 Oscar Nominees
%d bloggers like this: