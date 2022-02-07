Magic Mountain Named Chamber’s Business of the Year

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its 2021 businesses award recipients, which will be honored at the 99th Annual Awards & Installation Dinner on Friday, March 18. Chiquita Canyon returns as Title Sponsor and FivePoint as the reception sponsor.

The Business Choice Awards nominations were open to the Chamber’s membership and general business community to vote upon. An Awards Selection Committee reviewed all the nominations and made the final selections based on the criteria for each category. Below are the honorees for the 2021 Business Choice Awards:

Business of the Year: Six Flags Magic Mountain

Nonprofit of the Year: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Entrepreneurial Spirit: SCV Locations

Rising Star: Coco Moms

“We’re excited to honor this year’s Business Choice Awards honorees,” said Dr. Chris Raigosa, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “We believe this year’s honorees are an outstanding representation of the leadership, strength and resolve of our business community.”

In addition to The Business Choice Awards, the SCV Chamber is also proud to present the honorees for the Public Service Award and Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community.

Public Service Award: Ken Striplin

Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community: Vanessa Wilk

“This year’s honorees give true meaning to who endured and excelled during one of the most challenging of times and deserve to be honored,” stated Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “While we received many worthy nominations, the committee selected the honorees based on the challenges this past year brought our business community”.

This year’s platinum and gold sponsors include: City of Santa Clarita, Kaiser Permanente, Burrtec, Logix Federal Credit Union, Scorpion, Athens Services, SchlickArt Video and Photography, Vance Wealth and State Farm – Henry Rodriguez. J&M Events are the Audio-Visual sponsors. To sponsor or get more information you can email hello@scvchamber.com.

The SCV Chamber will honor award recipients on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the 99th Annual Awards & Installation Gala with a cocktail reception followed by dinner and program. Tickets can be purchased at www.scvchamber.com/events.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...