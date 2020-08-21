[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

August 20
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Magic Mountain President Neal Thurman Steps Down, Heading to Busch Gardens Tampa
| Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
Neal Thurman
Neal Thurman, the president of Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor, poses for a picture in front of Green Lantern: First Flight on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/the Signal

 

After 25 years with Six Flags, Neal Thurman will step down as president of Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor and move east to become Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Park president.

He is expected to start Sept. 8 to replace current president Steward Clark and, as of Thursday, no one had been named to replace Thurman, according to Sue Carpenter, Six Flags Magic Mountain communications manager.

“After months of careful consideration, I have made the decision to leave Six Flags in order to live and work closer to my extended family,” Thurman said in a prepared statement. “I leave with deep gratitude for the 25 years of career-building experiences and valued friendships I have had the great fortune to make with this company. I wish my colleagues all the very best.”

Thurman’s career with Six Flags dates back to 1995 in Georgia. Over time, he spent several years at the Valencia amusement park: He served as the director of operations for seven years before leaving in 2014 to serve as the park president at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Two years later he relocated to New Jersey as Six Flags Great Adventure’s park president and then returned as president of Magic Mountain in 2018.

The announcement comes as Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor continue to remain temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the properties, the safety of our guests, team members and animals is always our highest priority,” read a statement on Magic Mountain’s website. “We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state and local officials.”
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 227,346 Cases Countywide, 5,089 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 227,346 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 5,089 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 5,446 deaths countywide to date.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 227,346 Cases Countywide, 5,089 Total SCV Cases
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All Individuals Friday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday, Aug. 21.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All Individuals Friday
Wilk Warns of Hit to Social Security Benefits Due to COVID-19 Economic Plunge
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk is warning individuals turning 60 this year they can expect a dramatic hit to their Social Security (S.S) benefits due to the COVID-19 related economic collapse unless Congress takes action to fix this glitch in the SS calculation formula.
Wilk Warns of Hit to Social Security Benefits Due to COVID-19 Economic Plunge
Lyft, Uber Granted Temporary Reprieve, Will Continue Operating in California for Now
Hours after announcing it would suspend operations in California, Lyft Inc. said Thursday it would not shut down by midnight after a state court greenlighted the rideshare company to continue operating while it fights a court order to reclassify its drivers as employees.
Lyft, Uber Granted Temporary Reprieve, Will Continue Operating in California for Now
Sept. 1: VIA Virtual COVID-19 Series, ‘It Takes More Than a Mask to Cover Your Assets’
The Valley Industry Association Virtual COVID-19 Series, "It Takes More Than a Mask to Cover Your Assets," will take place Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Sept. 1: VIA Virtual COVID-19 Series, ‘It Takes More Than a Mask to Cover Your Assets’
CSUN’s Biomedical Research Training Program Receives STEM Award for Diversity, Inclusion
California State University, Northridge’s undergraduate biomedical research training program, BUILD PODER, has received the 2020 Inspiring Programs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education.
CSUN’s Biomedical Research Training Program Receives STEM Award for Diversity, Inclusion
Aug. 21: SCAA’s Fairy Tales and Folklore Virtual Art Reception
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as they hold a virtual art reception for Fairy Tales and Folklore, Friday, Aug. 21, at 5:00 p.m.
Aug. 21: SCAA’s Fairy Tales and Folklore Virtual Art Reception
Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions
In June, the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita, continued its Private Tours but decreased the minimum from $120 to $75 for up to 5 people to accommodate more families.
Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions
West Ranch Student Publishes Novel, Donates Proceeds
West Ranch High School senior Jessamine Jin has always enjoyed immersing herself in a good book and has been writing since she was in the third grade.
West Ranch Student Publishes Novel, Donates Proceeds
Weather Conditions Prove Problematic as Lake Fire Grows 27,041 Acres, 48% Containment
The Lake Fire grew a little less than 1,000 acres overnight, while containment increased to 48%, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Weather Conditions Prove Problematic as Lake Fire Grows 27,041 Acres, 48% Containment
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,060
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 61 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,956 new cases of the virus, including a new death in the city of Santa Clarita.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,060
Flo Lawrence, Beloved Volunteer, Castaic Lions Club President, Dies at 63
Alan “Flo” Lawrence, a beloved community volunteer and Castaic Lions Club President, died Wednesday morning.
Flo Lawrence, Beloved Volunteer, Castaic Lions Club President, Dies at 63
OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid
The OutWest Shop is donating 20% of customer purchases during August to the Blue Star Ranch in Saugus, an internationally recognized nonprofit equine-assisted safety-net provider for mental health services, with a special focus on military veterans.
OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid
Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
The Los Angeles County Department of Business Affairs will host a webinar on landlord and tenant rights during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
Filming in SCV: ‘American Dracula’ TV Show, ‘Hacienda’ Music Video
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley: "American Dracula" and a music video.
Filming in SCV: ‘American Dracula’ TV Show, ‘Hacienda’ Music Video
Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has won a National Award of Merit in the Healthcare Facilities category from the Design-Build Institute of America for the design and construction of the hospital’s new patient tower.
Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build
Aug. 20: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Partially Reopen by Reservation
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the reopening of the Waterslide Pool at the Aquatic Center with new family recreation swim times available by reservation only beginning Thursday, August 20.
Aug. 20: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Partially Reopen by Reservation
Santa Clarita Valley Clouded by Poor Air Quality Due to Nearby Fires
Santa Clarita Valley residents awoke Tuesday morning to a yellow hue in the sky due to poor air quality being created by nearby fires, and it wasn't much improved by Wednesday morning.
Santa Clarita Valley Clouded by Poor Air Quality Due to Nearby Fires
Lyft Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Santa Clarita Sexual Assault
A Lyft driver from Fullerton was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger while she slept on June 12 in Santa Clarita.
Lyft Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Santa Clarita Sexual Assault
Villanueva Makes Temporary Ban on ICE Transfers Permanent
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has permanently banned transfers of L.A. County inmates to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities, citing public safety.
Villanueva Makes Temporary Ban on ICE Transfers Permanent
DMV Expands Health Screening, Temperature Checks to Protect Customers, Employees
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its health screening questions and temperature checks currently in place for behind-the-wheel drive tests to all customers and employees entering a DMV facility.
DMV Expands Health Screening, Temperature Checks to Protect Customers, Employees
DNA Found at SCV Crime Scene Leads to Arrest of ‘Hot Prowl’ Burglary Crew
DNA evidence recovered at a 2018 Santa Clarita Valley crime scene was linked to one of three suspects arrested on suspicion of being part of a burglary crew that stole more than a half-million dollars from more than two dozen homes, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Unit.
DNA Found at SCV Crime Scene Leads to Arrest of ‘Hot Prowl’ Burglary Crew
