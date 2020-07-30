Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Rocks SCV

A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck in the San Fernando Valley, a few miles south of the Santa Clarita Valley early Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter is marked 2 kilometers north of Pacoima at around 4:29 a.m. An aftershock of magnitude 3.3 was recorded just less than 10 minutes after.

An aftershock was felt by Southern California residents once again at approximately 6:50 a.m. The USGS has said that following a “mainshock,” aftershocks can occur within hours, days or even years of the initial earthquake.

The earthquake was felt by some SCV residents. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the seismic event to conduct facility checks.

California Institute of Technology geologists said the initial quake occurred at a depth of 5.5 miles underground.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.