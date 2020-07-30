[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Rocks SCV
| Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
Quake Graphic
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck in the San Fernando Valley, a few miles south of the Santa Clarita Valley around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020. Courtesy of the United States Geological Survey

 

A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck in the San Fernando Valley, a few miles south of the Santa Clarita Valley early Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter is marked 2 kilometers north of Pacoima at around 4:29 a.m. An aftershock of magnitude 3.3 was recorded just less than 10 minutes after.

An aftershock was felt by Southern California residents once again at approximately 6:50 a.m. The USGS has said that following a “mainshock,” aftershocks can occur within hours, days or even years of the initial earthquake.

The earthquake was felt by some SCV residents. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the seismic event to conduct facility checks.

California Institute of Technology geologists said the initial quake occurred at a depth of 5.5 miles underground.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Third Castaic Resident Dies; SCV Cases Total Hits 4,306
Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Third Castaic Resident Dies; SCV Cases Total Hits 4,306
L.A. County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 91 new deaths and 4,825 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,306 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and the third death in Castaic, bringing the SCV's total to 45.
FULL STORY...
Hart District Extends Emergency Powers, OK’s Teaching From Home
Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
Hart District Extends Emergency Powers, OK’s Teaching From Home
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members extended the superintendent’s emergency powers and allowed teachers to instruct from home during the pandemic at a Wednesday morning meeting.
FULL STORY...
Auditions for New Vocal Performance Group ‘Portfolio’ Being Scheduled
Auditions are being scheduled for a new vocal performance group, “Portfolio,” a community project of Olive Branch Theatricals, a nonprofit arts group in Santa Clarita.
Auditions for New Vocal Performance Group ‘Portfolio’ Being Scheduled
L.A. County Marks First Year of Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering
In her latest "Director's Blog" entry, Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control Director Marcia Mayeda offers information about Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering.
L.A. County Marks First Year of Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering
July 30: The Main Reaches for ‘New Heights’ on Music Platforms
The MAIN's the next "New Heights" session will be a free event focused on “Using Music Platforms Efficiently,” on Facebook Live on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m.
July 30: The Main Reaches for ‘New Heights’ on Music Platforms
Motion Picture Academy Re-Elects Rubin; Board Elects 2020-2021 Officers
Casting Director David Rubin was re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Tuesday by the organization’s Board of Governors.
Motion Picture Academy Re-Elects Rubin; Board Elects 2020-2021 Officers
Riedel Communications Moves North American HQ to SCV
Riedel Communications is relocating its North American headquarters from Burbank to the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday.
Riedel Communications Moves North American HQ to SCV
Barger Blasts ‘Hasty’ Charter Amendment Proposed for November Ballot
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has voiced significant concerns regarding a proposed charter amendment, saying it would be a potential violation of the law and denies county residents full access to fund future priorities.
Barger Blasts ‘Hasty’ Charter Amendment Proposed for November Ballot
Quarantine Cited as Factor in DUI Arrests Decline
Fewer parties, outings and bar tabs have translated to a dip in DUI arrests for the first half of 2020, according to both Santa Clarita Valley law enforcement agencies.
Quarantine Cited as Factor in DUI Arrests Decline
It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life
Be the Match: Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a life-threatening blood cancer or blood disease, such as leukemia, lymphoma or sickle cell disease, and you might be able to help.
It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life
Wilk, Smith Weigh in on Issues Affecting California Workers
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, on Tuesday shared some of what lawmakers are working on to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilk, Smith Weigh in on Issues Affecting California Workers
Tax Credits Aid Californians Now; Minimum Wage Hike Set for 2021
More than $1 billion has gone back into the pockets of more than 3.6 million working Californians and their families through tax credits including the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) and Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC), Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.
Tax Credits Aid Californians Now; Minimum Wage Hike Set for 2021
Newsom Lays Out Big Dreams for California’s Water Future
Touting ways to shield California’s most precious resource from climate change, Governor Gavin Newsom released water future strategies Tuesday to improve drinking water quality, revive a stalled multibillion-dollar tunnel and build new dams.
Newsom Lays Out Big Dreams for California’s Water Future
Today in SCV History (July 29)
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
July 31: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing to Discuss Recruitment & Employee Productivity
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Chancellor's Circle Virtual Business Briefing to address new challenges faced by business owners and human resource professionals, Friday, July 31, at 9:00 a.m.
July 31: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing to Discuss Recruitment & Employee Productivity
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 178,642 Cases Countywide, 4,236 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 51 new deaths and 2,708 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,236 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 178,642 Cases Countywide, 4,236 SCV Cases
California Expands COVID-19 Data Reporting to Better Serve State’s Diverse Communities
SACRAMENTO – To better understand the impact of COVID-19 on California's diverse communities, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) took regulatory action Tuesday, which goes into effect immediately, expanding data reporting requirements for providers and laboratories.
California Expands COVID-19 Data Reporting to Better Serve State’s Diverse Communities
County Tackles COVID-19 Related Predatory Business Tactics
Consumers in Los Angeles County are faced with exceptional challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) and our partner agencies are working to fight against COVID-19 related predatory business tactics
County Tackles COVID-19 Related Predatory Business Tactics
Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s “Valley 200” list.
Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List
Ridge Fire in Gorman Scorches 320 Acres, at 40% Containment
The Ridge Fire in Gorman that erupted Monday afternoon grew to 320 acres and remained 40% containment Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Ridge Fire in Gorman Scorches 320 Acres, at 40% Containment
July 29: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special virtual meeting Wednesday, July 29, at 8:00 a.m.
July 29: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
Land Bureau Denies Cemex’s Mining Contract Extension
On Friday, July 31, 2020, the decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, will be over, as CEMEX’s second 10-year mining contract will officially expire. CEMEX did request a one-year extension of the mining contract, a request which was denied by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
Land Bureau Denies Cemex’s Mining Contract Extension
