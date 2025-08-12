Make A Difference Day Project Proposals

Are you a nonprofit leader with a project that could benefit from extra hands and community support? Submit a project proposal for Make A Difference Day (Oct. 25) and tap into the power of local volunteers to help advance your mission and create meaningful impact.

Fill out and submit the project proposal form Here.

Proposals are subject to review and approval; submission of this form does not guarantee inclusion in MADD.

In celebration of Make a Difference Day, observed annually on the fourth Saturday in October, the City of Santa Clarita will devote Saturday, Oct. 25 to volunteerism. We’re inviting local nonprofits to submit a proposal for a project that volunteers can help with on this day of service to enhance their facilities or programs. The city will recruit volunteers, coordinate logistics and promote your project! Your nonprofit will create the project, lead volunteers on-site and help create a meaningful experience.

Like this: Like Loading...