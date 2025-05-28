Make Your Voice Heard: Join VIA’s Advocacy Committee

VIA’s Advocacy Committee explores the top issues affecting businesses and residents of Santa Clarita and works toward real solutions in partnership with elected officials, legislative representatives, and local business leaders.

Each month, they hear updates from legislators and politically active organizations, and provide a platform for VIA members to speak directly with decision-makers.

Committee members help shape policy by weighing in on local, state, and federal measures that impact our region. Those ready to engage and make a difference, the Advocacy Committee is the place to start.

The meetings happen on the third Thursday of every month at 10 a.m.

To get involved, contact Elana Strazzulla at admin@via.org or call (661) 294-8088.

For more information about VIA or to join check out their website.

Like this: Like Loading...