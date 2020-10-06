header image

2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
MakerSpace at COC Donates Face Shields to UCLA Health Santa Clarita
| Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020
UCLA Health
From left: Dr. Gifty-Maria J. Ntim (UCLA Health Santa Clarita Lead Physician), Mike Bastine (Regional Director, Advance Manufacturing - South Central Coast), Harriet Happel (Academic Director, Career & Technical Education, Career & Technical Education), Christopher Walker (MakerSpace Technician), Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein (UCLA Health Regional Lead Physician)

 

The MakerSpace at College of the Canyons donated 100 face shields to UCLA Health Santa Clarita on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The face shields — which were created with MakerSpace’s 3-D printing machines — will help the medical professionals at UCLA Health Santa Clarita to continue safely handling COVID-19 cases with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“We at UCLA Health Santa Clarita Valley are pleased to accept this donation from College of the Canyons and their Makerspace program,” said Jeff Borenstein, MD, regional medical director at UCLA Health. “The masks—along with other infection control measures already in place in our offices such as social distancing, symptom screening, universal masking and enhanced disinfecting procedures—will help ensure the safety of local residents who seek medical care at our clinic. It’s wonderful to receive this support from the community.”

Materials for the face shields donated to UCLA Health were funded through local and regional sources.

“It is an honor to provide UCLA Health with the face shields they need to safely provide care to COVID-19 patients,” said Jeffrey Forrest, vice president of economic and workforce development at the college. “We are committed to helping our community during this public health crisis, especially those on the frontlines.”

In April, MakerSpace donated 150 face shields to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and made 200 face shields for COC nursing students.

The MakerSpace mission is to enable community members to design, prototype and create manufactured works that wouldn’t be possible to create with the resources available to individuals working alone.

Both of the college’s MakerSpace facilities have been designed as collaborative learning areas that give users free access to tools, materials, technological resources, skills training and a variety of entrepreneurial opportunities.
Higher Education Nonprofit Recognizes Former CSUN VP for Community Leadership

Higher Education Nonprofit Recognizes Former CSUN VP for Community Leadership
Tuesday, Sep 29, 2020
EDUCAUSE, the nonprofit higher education information technology association, awarded former California State University, Northridge Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Hilary J. Baker with its 2020 Community Leadership Award.
FULL STORY...

Former COC Student Reporter Arrested While Covering Louisville Protests

Former COC Student Reporter Arrested While Covering Louisville Protests
Friday, Sep 25, 2020
A former Cougar News reporter and College of the Canyons student was arrested in Kentucky Wednesday night while covering the Louisville protests that erupted after a grand jury’s decision not to issue a murder indictment against the officers in the Breonna Taylor case.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar (Video)

CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar (Video)
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
For Anthony Lawson, a junior at California State University, Northridge majoring in psychology, among the benefits of receiving one of the California State University’s top student honors, is the opportunity it presents to share his family’s story and to remind others that, regardless of the obstacles they face, they have the strength to persevere and succeed.
FULL STORY...

CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University

CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University
Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has appointed Joseph I. Castro, Ph.D., to serve as the eighth chancellor of the California State University.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 7: Hart District Governing Board Regular Virtual Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting virtually, Wednesday,  Oct. 07, at 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 7: Hart District Governing Board Regular Virtual Meeting
Santa Clarita Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault likely to produce injury, after a woman and a bystander who tried to help her Sunday evening were part of an assault reported in Newhall.
Santa Clarita Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault
Vehicle Fire in Newhall Pass Spreads to Nearby Brush
A vehicle fire in the Newhall Pass area spread to surrounding brush on the side of Highway 14 Tuesday.
Vehicle Fire in Newhall Pass Spreads to Nearby Brush
Flair Cleaners Now Accepting Donations for Cancer Fundraiser
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, is working to build awareness and raise funds to support nonprofits that offer support and fund research into cures for breast, prostate, and childhood cancers.
Flair Cleaners Now Accepting Donations for Cancer Fundraiser
SCV School Districts Submit Spending, Attendance Plans to L.A. County
School districts across the Santa Clarita Valley have submitted a required learning continuity and attendance plan, or LCP, to the Los Angeles County Office of Education due to distance learning.
SCV School Districts Submit Spending, Attendance Plans to L.A. County
Oct. 10-11: Bow-Wows & Meows Virtual Adoption Weekend
Dogs, cats, education, training, contests and fun is what you can expect along with amazing adoptables video showcased throughout the weekend of Oct. 10-11, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Oct. 10-11: Bow-Wows & Meows Virtual Adoption Weekend
SCV Water Holds Virtual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Treatment Facility Completion
SCV Water celebrated the completion of its first per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water treatment facility during a virtual ribbon cutting Monday.
SCV Water Holds Virtual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Treatment Facility Completion
Regal Theaters Suspending Operations Until Further Notice
The parent company of Regal Theaters announced Monday the plan to suspend the operation of its movie theaters until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Regal Theaters Suspending Operations Until Further Notice
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Tuesday, Oct. 6, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 65th SCV Death; More L.A. County Sectors Reopening
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported the 65th COVID-19 death in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, and on Monday confirmed seven new deaths and 472 new cases of the virus countywide.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 65th SCV Death; More L.A. County Sectors Reopening
California Makes 500K More Computing Devices Available to Schools
The California Department of Education has worked closely with technology companies to make available more than 500,000 more computing devices for California students in need
California Makes 500K More Computing Devices Available to Schools
L.A. County Voters Begin to Receive Mail-in Ballots
Registered voters in the Santa Clarita Valley are beginning to receive their mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.
L.A. County Voters Begin to Receive Mail-in Ballots
Suspect Arrested in Newhall Fire Arson Investigation
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy on patrol over the weekend recognized and arrested a suspect sought for questioning in the ongoing investigation for an alleged arson in Newhall that was reported Friday.
Suspect Arrested in Newhall Fire Arson Investigation
West Ranch High School Seniors Hope to Increase Recycling, Raise Funds
With Santa Clarita Valley recycling centers closing down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and nonprofits in need more than ever, two West Ranch High School seniors launched a new service to increase recycling and support local donations.
West Ranch High School Seniors Hope to Increase Recycling, Raise Funds
SCV Residents Help Raise Funds in Support of Alzheimer’s Month
Santa Clarita resident Audry Gocha placed a blue flower pinwheel on a Valencia business center lawn Saturday morning to represent that she has Alzheimer’s.
SCV Residents Help Raise Funds in Support of Alzheimer’s Month
Newsom Selects Justice Martin Jenkins for California Supreme Court
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced his nomination of Justice Martin Jenkins (Ret.) for Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court.
Newsom Selects Justice Martin Jenkins for California Supreme Court
Academy Reveals Winning Nicholl Screenwriters for 2020
Five individuals have been selected as winners of the 2020 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting competition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.
Academy Reveals Winning Nicholl Screenwriters for 2020
H2scan Names Leon White New VP of Transformer Sales, Business Development
Valencia-based H2scan, a leading provider of proven, proprietary hydrogen sensors and technologies for utilities and industrial markets, has named Leon White its new Vice President of Transformer Sales and Business Development.
H2scan Names Leon White New VP of Transformer Sales, Business Development
Planning Commission to Once Again Discuss Bouquet Canyon Project
Santa Clarita planning commissioners are expected to conduct a public hearing and review of the proposed Bouquet Canyon Project Tuesday, regarding revisions to address traffic and aesthetic concerns raised about a 375-unit housing development on Bouquet Canyon Road.
Planning Commission to Once Again Discuss Bouquet Canyon Project
Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley
Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV
L.A. County DA Debate: Police Reform Takes Center Stage with Lacey, Gascón
Candidates in the race for Los Angeles County District Attorney offered two different visions of the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office in a virtual DA debate on Saturday.
L.A. County DA Debate: Police Reform Takes Center Stage with Lacey, Gascón
Grant Provides Green Light for CHP Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety Push
To help support the California Highway Patrol’s year-long effort to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, the department was awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project VIII grant.
Grant Provides Green Light for CHP Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety Push
