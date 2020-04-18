Making the Most of Masks | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger

I’m grateful to everyone who is doing their part to protect the health of our community. Our L.A. County residents have stayed home and our local businesses and nonprofits have stepped up to help. Combating COVID-19 takes each one of us, and I am thankful for your support and compliance with the health recommendations from the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

As of April 15, it is now mandatory to wear a face covering when you leave home. This includes going to essential businesses, grocery shopping, and attending medical appointments. Please remember wearing a mask is important, but it’s no substitute for physical distancing and washing your hands.

Our multi-talented L.A. County Library staff recently stepped up to make hundreds of masks for employees on the frontlines of COVID-19. You can watch a special video of their efforts here. If you don’t own a mask, you can make your own with a scarf, bandana, or old shirt. The City of Palmdale is hosting a mask making contest to encourage residents to personalize and prioritize wearing face coverings. Winners will receive gift cards to local restaurants!

This week, I also announced an incredible partnership with The BizFed Institute and other stakeholders. Together, we are finding and collecting donations of vital equipment to protect workers throughout L.A. County. The initiative already facilitated a donation of 50,000 non-medical disposable face masks.

Thank you for your resilience and for making the best of this challenging time. I am certain now more than ever that our unity will help us overcome this crisis and encourage us to make our community stronger.

Kathryn Barger represents Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District.