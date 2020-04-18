[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Carey Ranch
Making the Most of Masks | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
| Saturday, Apr 18, 2020
 

Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County Supervisor, Fifth DistrictI’m grateful to everyone who is doing their part to protect the health of our community. Our L.A. County residents have stayed home and our local businesses and nonprofits have stepped up to help. Combating COVID-19 takes each one of us, and I am thankful for your support and compliance with the health recommendations from the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

As of April 15, it is now mandatory to wear a face covering when you leave home. This includes going to essential businesses, grocery shopping, and attending medical appointments. Please remember wearing a mask is important, but it’s no substitute for physical distancing and washing your hands.

Our multi-talented L.A. County Library staff recently stepped up to make hundreds of masks for employees on the frontlines of COVID-19. You can watch a special video of their efforts here. If you don’t own a mask, you can make your own with a scarf, bandana, or old shirt. The City of Palmdale is hosting a mask making contest to encourage residents to personalize and prioritize wearing face coverings. Winners will receive gift cards to local restaurants!

This week, I also announced an incredible partnership with The BizFed Institute and other stakeholders. Together, we are finding and collecting donations of vital equipment to protect workers throughout L.A. County. The initiative already facilitated a donation of 50,000 non-medical disposable face masks.

Thank you for your resilience and for making the best of this challenging time. I am certain now more than ever that our unity will help us overcome this crisis and encourage us to make our community stronger.

 

Kathryn Barger represents Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District.
Sympathy Commercials | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Sympathy Commercials | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Saturday, Apr 18, 2020
Instead of commercials jolting our angst, or setting an elephant onto our already fragile psyche, why not give us information getting us through the day?
READ MORE...

Crisis Leadership | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Crisis Leadership | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Friday, Apr 17, 2020
The “Nation of California,” with its innovative technologic resources, must test its 40 million citizens. The goal should be at a rate of 1 million per day.
READ MORE...

Through the Window | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Through the Window | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Thursday, Apr 16, 2020
Should the goal of "flattening the curve" be achieved, it does not mean we are out of harm’s way. Many people will still not have immunity to this virus and can be susceptible to infection.
READ MORE...

Independence Day | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Independence Day | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020
The real world has always been divided. Will global leaders work together to fight this challenge, or go to war individually?
READ MORE...

Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
As coronavirus rules evolved and increased, and the threat of viral spread became ubiquitous, anxiety and stress levels escalated while dietary restrictions fizzled even for the most self-disciplined people.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District Cheer Teams to Hold Virtual Tryouts
Several high school cheer teams in the William S. Hart Union High School District are planning to hold virtual introductory parent meetings and virtual team tryouts this year due to COVID-19.
Hart District Cheer Teams to Hold Virtual Tryouts
Five Point CEO Picked for State COVID-19 Task Force
Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of Five Point Holdings LLC, was named to the Business and Jobs Recovery Task Force by Gov. Gavin Newsom and will join more than 80 other California leaders in business, labor, health and philanthropy to tackle the COVID-19 “pandemic-induced recession” plaguing the state.
Five Point CEO Picked for State COVID-19 Task Force
SCV Water’s Mortensen Arrested on Suspicion of Spousal Assault
Daniel Mortensen, a member of the SCV Water Agency board, was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of spousal assault. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was released Tuesday on his own recognizance, according to Sheriff’s Department bail information.
SCV Water’s Mortensen Arrested on Suspicion of Spousal Assault
Sympathy Commercials | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Instead of commercials jolting our angst, or setting an elephant onto our already fragile psyche, why not give us information getting us through the day?
Sympathy Commercials | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (April 18)
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Carey Ranch
Crisis Leadership | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The “Nation of California,” with its innovative technologic resources, must test its 40 million citizens. The goal should be at a rate of 1 million per day.
Crisis Leadership | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
You’ll Be Way Safer-At-Home If You Adopt Butch
A handsome 5-year-old American bulldog named Butch, who'd make a great companion during our safer-at-home time and beyond, is ready for adoption right now at the Castaic Animal Care Center.
You’ll Be Way Safer-At-Home If You Adopt Butch
April 22: SCV Chamber Webinar for Nonprofits
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council will host a webinar for nonprofit organization staff, board members and volunteers on Wednesday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
April 22: SCV Chamber Webinar for Nonprofits
L.A. County Friday: Fewer New Deaths, More New Cases; 3rd Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 40 new deaths and 530 new cases of COVID-19, the first drop in new deaths after three consecutive record-setting days, peaking at 55 on Thursday.
L.A. County Friday: Fewer New Deaths, More New Cases; 3rd Death at Henry Mayo
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine, Class of 2020, who has committed to West Point.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine
Newsom: California Now in ‘Pandemic-Induced Recession’
Ramping up for a “pandemic-induced recession,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday he’s assembled a prominent cast of business leaders and advisers — including the heads of Apple and Disney, former governors and recent presidential candidate Tom Steyer — to reignite the state’s economy.
Newsom: California Now in ‘Pandemic-Induced Recession’
April 19-25: Henry Mayo to Mark National Volunteer Appreciation Week
April 19-25 is National Volunteer Appreciation Week, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a group that numbers more than 300 and includes adults, teens, and canines.
April 19-25: Henry Mayo to Mark National Volunteer Appreciation Week
California Friday: 27,528 Cases, 985 Deaths, Fewer Patients in ICUs
California now has 27,528 confirmed cases and 985 deaths due to COVID-19, with 85 fewer patients in ICUs diagnosed with or suspected to have the disease, state Department of Public Health officials announced Friday afternoon.
California Friday: 27,528 Cases, 985 Deaths, Fewer Patients in ICUs
L.A. County Inmates Use Pedal Power to Sew Face Masks
When the COVID-19 pandemic prompted health officials to recommend people wear masks or face coverings to slow the spread, Los Angeles County inmates in the jails' sewing program started producing face masks for inmates and employees.
L.A. County Inmates Use Pedal Power to Sew Face Masks
Free Same-Day COVID-19 Tests Now Available to L.A. County Residents
Free, same-day COVID-19 tests are now available for all L.A. County residents who have COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
Free Same-Day COVID-19 Tests Now Available to L.A. County Residents
State Schools Chief Moves to Close Students’ Digital Divide
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday the creation of a new task force to close the digital divide for California students who lack access to resources such as internet connectivity and devices.
State Schools Chief Moves to Close Students’ Digital Divide
School Day Cafe Expands Free Meals Program for SCV Kids
School Day Cafe will offer free drive-up dinner service to area children beginning Monday, April 20, in addition to the free breakfasts and lunches the nonprofit organization already offers.
School Day Cafe Expands Free Meals Program for SCV Kids
Lundgren Earns Award for Hart High Campus, Classroom Building
The Southern California Chapter of the Construction Management Association of America will honor Lundgren Management's work on the William S. Hart High School campus in Newhall with a Project Achievement Award at this year’s Annual Awards Gala in September.
Lundgren Earns Award for Hart High Campus, Classroom Building
Antibody Tests Hold Clues for COVID-19 Recovery in U.S.
As public health departments across the nation conduct testing for novel coronavirus, they’ve also begun conducting antibody tests — a move experts say could help officials determine how to redeploy the U.S. workforce and aid the development of a vaccine.
Antibody Tests Hold Clues for COVID-19 Recovery in U.S.
April 28, May 28: SCV Blood Drive; Recovered COVID-19 Residents Invited
UCLA Health has set two blood drives at Real Life Church in Valencia on Tuesday, April 28, and Thursday, May 28, and officials especially invite Santa Clarita Valley residents who've recovered from COVID-19 to donate.
April 28, May 28: SCV Blood Drive; Recovered COVID-19 Residents Invited
Today in SCV History (April 17)
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
Hart District Students with 3D Printers Called Upon to Help Create Face Shield Parts
Chris Kurumiya, a junior at Valencia High School, is calling on Hart District students with 3D printers to help create face shield parts in an effort to support Operation Shields Up, an organization that aims to provide protective face shields for medical professionals.
Hart District Students with 3D Printers Called Upon to Help Create Face Shield Parts
L.A. County Thursday: Another Day of Record Deaths; At Least 218 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 399 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths for the third consecutive day. A minimum of 218 cases (total) have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Thursday: Another Day of Record Deaths; At Least 218 SCV Cases
