Mamba Academy Member from Canyon Country Reflects on Late Kobe Bryant

Sometimes Isabella Escribano cries when she’s in the gym, but only for a few moments. She knows that it’s not what her late teammates and coach would want.
“I’m not just gonna sit around and just start crying,” Isabella, 11, said. “I’m just gonna get in the gym, you know, keep working because that’s what he would have wanted all of us to do just keep on just doing your thing.”
Isabella, a Canyon Country resident, is a member of the Mamba Academy basketball program. On Jan. 26, her coach and former NBA star, Kobe Bryant, along with three of her teammates died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
Isabella and her older brother, Marco, were on their way to a game at the Mamba Academy Thousand Oaks facility when they heard the news of the crash. When they arrived at the facility, all games had stopped and all players, fans and spectators were seated. Tissues were scattered around the floor.
“It was just a sad room,” Isabella said. “It was painful to see my teammates like that. We were praying, it was just horrible.”
She was slated to start the upcoming season with the Mamba Academy sixth-grade team and had spent the majority of the current season learning the systems, including the Lakers’ triangle offense.
Isabella was originally picked up for the team shortly after she began training with Phil Handy, an assistant coach for the Lakers. A video surfaced of Isabella working out with JR Smith under Handy, and Bryant saw it. He reached out to Handy to make sure the video was legitimate, then offered Isabella a spot on his sixth grade Mamba Academy team.
“Like, oh my god he wants me to play on his team,” Isabella said of her reaction. “I’m like, so hyper, I’m jumping up and down. It’s my dream to be coached by like the greatest of all time because if I want to be the greatest of all time, I need to be coached by the greatest of all time.”
She spent game after game on the bench alongside Bryant and practiced alongside his daughter, Gianna. She began learning the triangle offense and consulted Bryant on scouting reports ahead of games.
Bryant encouraged Isabella to work on her shot. One day, Marco and Isabella asked how many shots she should take per day.
“He was like, ‘shoot until your arms fall off,’” Marco said. “And we’re waiting for like, an actual response, so we’re laughing. He’s like no, shoot until your arms fall off.”
So Isabella stayed after practice every day, shooting until her arms felt like they would fall off. Also in the gym was Bryant and Gianna, who were determined not to be outworked by the two. No matter what, Bryant and Gianna were the last ones to leave the gym.
As much as Isabella competed with Gianna, they were friends as well. Gianna sent funny or basketball-themed videos to Isabella and was always encouraging of her basketball endeavors.
“When Gigi smiled, it lit up the room,” Marco said. “That’s something I’m gonna remember about Gigi forever. Her big smile like her dad. The same smile, they’re the same everything. Their game was similar, the way they walk, too, a similar way. They bit their jerseys. She wanted to be just like her dad.”
Isabella sat with her teammates on Friday night, but instead of being courtside for their own game, they were courtside for the Lakers’ game against the Trail Blazers.
Just like when she’s in the gym, Isabella cried a little, but smiled at the memory of Bryant and Gianna’s dedication and at the next moves she’s going to make in their honor.
“He believed in me so much that it’s like, maybe I’m, like, something,” she said. “He believed in me, and 11-year-old girl and it just shocks me that he died and I’m just making him proud. Just working out every day with my brother because that’s what he wanted, he would have wanted for all of us.”
Mamba Academy players gather around to celebrate with the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant. / Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Bui.
Just two games into the 2020 season College of the Canyons has already developed a reputation for late inning heroics. On Saturday, the Cougars (1-1) plated four runs in the ninth and four more in the 10th to take down host El Camino College by a 9-6 final score.
Golfers will tee up at the 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic at Valencia Country Club on Saturday, May 9, with all proceeds from the tournament benefiting Henry Mayo’s Emergency Services Department.
SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) introduced legislation Tuesday to make the distribution of revenge porn a felony and require anyone convicted of the crime to register as a sex offender.
When the call went out that a liquor store owner had fatally shot a suspected robber on Sunday, the news traveled fast, not only to law enforcement, but also to other liquor store employees in the surrounding neighborhood.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced that applications are available for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO), both federally funded, state-administered programs that serve free meals to children eighteen and younger when school is out of session.
After spending almost a month assisting the Victoria Rural Fire Service with wildfire suppression, 20 local firefighters will return home to the Southland from Australia on Wednesday, according to Angeles National Forest officials.
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, in partnership with Sister Cities International, are honored to host the winners and finalists of the 2019 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2020 meeting schedule at the board’s recent business and organizational meeting.
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for the 2020 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), who represents the state's 21st Senate District, announced Monday.
Homeowners of nearly 450 units at the American Beauty condominium complex in Canyon Country are demanding answers from their property management company after receiving notice to pay $5,500 each for an “emergency special assessment” residents believe could have been prevented.
Prosecutors were reviewing whether to file charges against Los Angeles City Assistant Fire Chief Ellsworth Fortman regarding an alleged hit and run in Santa Clarita on Jan. 26, a representative with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Junior high schools across the Santa Clarita Valley began the school year implementing a “personal device” policy that requires students to keep cell phones and other electronic devices in their backpacks during school hours.
