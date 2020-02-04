[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 4
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
Mamba Academy Member from Canyon Country Reflects on Late Kobe Bryant
| Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020
Isabella Escribano/Mamba Academy/Kobe Bryant
Isabella Escribano (center) leans off the bench at a Mamba Academy game. // Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Bui

 

Sometimes Isabella Escribano cries when she’s in the gym, but only for a few moments. She knows that it’s not what her late teammates and coach would want.

“I’m not just gonna sit around and just start crying,” Isabella, 11, said. “I’m just gonna get in the gym, you know, keep working because that’s what he would have wanted all of us to do just keep on just doing your thing.”

Isabella, a Canyon Country resident, is a member of the Mamba Academy basketball program. On Jan. 26, her coach and former NBA star, Kobe Bryant, along with three of her teammates died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Isabella and her older brother, Marco, were on their way to a game at the Mamba Academy Thousand Oaks facility when they heard the news of the crash. When they arrived at the facility, all games had stopped and all players, fans and spectators were seated. Tissues were scattered around the floor.

“It was just a sad room,” Isabella said. “It was painful to see my teammates like that. We were praying, it was just horrible.”

She was slated to start the upcoming season with the Mamba Academy sixth-grade team and had spent the majority of the current season learning the systems, including the Lakers’ triangle offense.

Isabella was originally picked up for the team shortly after she began training with Phil Handy, an assistant coach for the Lakers. A video surfaced of Isabella working out with JR Smith under Handy, and Bryant saw it. He reached out to Handy to make sure the video was legitimate, then offered Isabella a spot on his sixth grade Mamba Academy team.

“Like, oh my god he wants me to play on his team,” Isabella said of her reaction. “I’m like, so hyper, I’m jumping up and down. It’s my dream to be coached by like the greatest of all time because if I want to be the greatest of all time, I need to be coached by the greatest of all time.”

She spent game after game on the bench alongside Bryant and practiced alongside his daughter, Gianna. She began learning the triangle offense and consulted Bryant on scouting reports ahead of games.

Bryant encouraged Isabella to work on her shot. One day, Marco and Isabella asked how many shots she should take per day.

“He was like, ‘shoot until your arms fall off,’” Marco said. “And we’re waiting for like, an actual response, so we’re laughing. He’s like no, shoot until your arms fall off.”

So Isabella stayed after practice every day, shooting until her arms felt like they would fall off. Also in the gym was Bryant and Gianna, who were determined not to be outworked by the two. No matter what, Bryant and Gianna were the last ones to leave the gym.

As much as Isabella competed with Gianna, they were friends as well. Gianna sent funny or basketball-themed videos to Isabella and was always encouraging of her basketball endeavors.

“When Gigi smiled, it lit up the room,” Marco said. “That’s something I’m gonna remember about Gigi forever. Her big smile like her dad. The same smile, they’re the same everything. Their game was similar, the way they walk, too, a similar way. They bit their jerseys. She wanted to be just like her dad.”

Isabella sat with her teammates on Friday night, but instead of being courtside for their own game, they were courtside for the Lakers’ game against the Trail Blazers.

Just like when she’s in the gym, Isabella cried a little, but smiled at the memory of Bryant and Gianna’s dedication and at the next moves she’s going to make in their honor.

“He believed in me so much that it’s like, maybe I’m, like, something,” she said. “He believed in me, and 11-year-old girl and it just shocks me that he died and I’m just making him proud. Just working out every day with my brother because that’s what he wanted, he would have wanted for all of us.”

Kobe and Gianna Bryant/Mamba Academy

Mamba Academy players gather around to celebrate with the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant. / Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Bui.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Mamba Academy Member from Canyon Country Reflects on Late Kobe Bryant

Mamba Academy Member from Canyon Country Reflects on Late Kobe Bryant
Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020
Sometimes Isabella Escribano cries when she’s in the gym, but only for a few moments. She knows that it’s not what her late teammates and coach would want.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 18: Tickets On Sale for SCV Dodger Day June 7

Feb. 18: Tickets On Sale for SCV Dodger Day June 7
Monday, Feb 3, 2020
The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, the taste of a world-famous Dodger Dog – it must be time for Santa Clarita Dodger Day!
FULL STORY...

Cougars Take Down El Camino with Late-Inning Rally

Cougars Take Down El Camino with Late-Inning Rally
Thursday, Jan 30, 2020
Just two games into the 2020 season College of the Canyons has already developed a reputation for late inning heroics. On Saturday, the Cougars (1-1) plated four runs in the ninth and four more in the 10th to take down host El Camino College by a 9-6 final score.
FULL STORY...

Master’s Signs Dual-sport Athlete Jordyn Bingaman

Master’s Signs Dual-sport Athlete Jordyn Bingaman
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020
If all goes according to plan, Jordyn Bingaman will be a busy woman during the 2020-21 athletic year at The Master's University.
FULL STORY...

May 9: 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic

May 9: 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
Monday, Jan 27, 2020
Golfers will tee up at the 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic at Valencia Country Club on Saturday, May 9, with all proceeds from the tournament benefiting Henry Mayo’s Emergency Services Department.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lackey Introduces Stricter Penalties on Revenge Porn
SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) introduced legislation Tuesday to make the distribution of revenge porn a felony and require anyone convicted of the crime to register as a sex offender.
Lackey Introduces Stricter Penalties on Revenge Porn
Feb. 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold a closed session at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 05, followed by a regular meeting at 7:00 p.m.
Feb. 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
Mamba Academy Member from Canyon Country Reflects on Late Kobe Bryant
Sometimes Isabella Escribano cries when she’s in the gym, but only for a few moments. She knows that it’s not what her late teammates and coach would want.
Mamba Academy Member from Canyon Country Reflects on Late Kobe Bryant
Castaic Elementary Readies for 2020 Math Field Day
Castaic Union School District is excited to announce that Math Field Day is coming to Castaic Elementary School this spring.
Castaic Elementary Readies for 2020 Math Field Day
Henry Mayo Workshop Aims to Support Children Affected by Cancer
On Saturday, Feb. 8, Henry Mayo will partner with the Little Green Monster Project: A workshop for families with children affected by cancer.
Henry Mayo Workshop Aims to Support Children Affected by Cancer
Modern Take on Classic Myth ‘Eurydice’ to be Presented at The MAIN
Open Wings Theatre Company will be presenting six performances of Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, Feb. 14 - Feb. 23, at The Main, 24266 Main Street in Newhall.
Modern Take on Classic Myth ‘Eurydice’ to be Presented at The MAIN
March 21: Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids With Cancer 10th Anniversary
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation (MHF) is a nonprofit organization that assists children diagnosed with cancer and their families.
March 21: Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids With Cancer 10th Anniversary
COC Art Gallery Featuring Mixed Media Work by Jessica Wimbley
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will feature the mixed media work of artist Jessica Wimbley in her solo exhibition “Belle Jet and Cabinet Cards.”
COC Art Gallery Featuring Mixed Media Work by Jessica Wimbley
Liquor Store Workers Share Experiences, Discuss Safety After Deadly Shooting
When the call went out that a liquor store owner had fatally shot a suspected robber on Sunday, the news traveled fast, not only to law enforcement, but also to other liquor store employees in the surrounding neighborhood.
Liquor Store Workers Share Experiences, Discuss Safety After Deadly Shooting
Applications for Children’s Summer Meal Programs Now Available
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced that applications are available for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO), both federally funded, state-administered programs that serve free meals to children eighteen and younger when school is out of session.
Applications for Children’s Summer Meal Programs Now Available
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
SoCal Firefighters to Return from Australia Wednesday
After spending almost a month assisting the Victoria Rural Fire Service with wildfire suppression, 20 local firefighters will return home to the Southland from Australia on Wednesday, according to Angeles National Forest officials.
SoCal Firefighters to Return from Australia Wednesday
Henry Mayo to Offer Free Heart Health Events in February
February is American Heart Month, and Henry Mayo will host a heart health fair, a nutrition seminar, and other events in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Henry Mayo to Offer Free Heart Health Events in February
Sister City Santa Clarita to Host Young Artists and Authors Feb. 5
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, in partnership with Sister Cities International, are honored to host the winners and finalists of the 2019 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Sister City Santa Clarita to Host Young Artists and Authors Feb. 5
Mayor Smyth’s February Message: ‘Healing as a Community’
The month of February is marked with valentines, candy hearts and celebrations of love. Here in Santa Clarita, our hearts are still healing from the events of November 14, 2019.
Mayor Smyth’s February Message: ‘Healing as a Community’
COC’s Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2020
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2020 meeting schedule at the board’s recent business and organizational meeting.
COC’s Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2020
More Star Presenters Lined Up for Sunday’s Oscars Telecast
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Monday announced the next wave of star presenters headed to the stage on the 92nd Oscars telecast this Sunday.
More Star Presenters Lined Up for Sunday’s Oscars Telecast
Now Filming in the SCV: ‘Slumptown,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘Nanny Danger’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of February 3-8, 2020.
Now Filming in the SCV: ‘Slumptown,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘Nanny Danger’
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests to Raise Awareness of the Armenian Genocide
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for the 2020 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), who represents the state's 21st Senate District, announced Monday.
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests to Raise Awareness of the Armenian Genocide
Feb. 18: Tickets On Sale for SCV Dodger Day June 7
The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, the taste of a world-famous Dodger Dog – it must be time for Santa Clarita Dodger Day!
Feb. 18: Tickets On Sale for SCV Dodger Day June 7
One Dead, Five Injured in Grapevine Shooting
One person is dead and another five are injured following a shooting on a Greyhound bus in the Grapevine early Monday morning.
One Dead, Five Injured in Grapevine Shooting
American Beauty Homeowners Want Answers to ‘Emergency Special Assessment’
Homeowners of nearly 450 units at the American Beauty condominium complex in Canyon Country are demanding answers from their property management company after receiving notice to pay $5,500 each for an “emergency special assessment” residents believe could have been prevented.
American Beauty Homeowners Want Answers to ‘Emergency Special Assessment’
DA Reviewing Charges Against Fortman, L.A. City Assistant Fire Chief
Prosecutors were reviewing whether to file charges against Los Angeles City Assistant Fire Chief Ellsworth Fortman regarding an alleged hit and run in Santa Clarita on Jan. 26, a representative with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
DA Reviewing Charges Against Fortman, L.A. City Assistant Fire Chief
SCV Schools Enforce ‘Personal Device’ Policy
Junior high schools across the Santa Clarita Valley began the school year implementing a “personal device” policy that requires students to keep cell phones and other electronic devices in their backpacks during school hours.
SCV Schools Enforce ‘Personal Device’ Policy
%d bloggers like this: