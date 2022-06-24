metrolinktrain3

Man Killed by Metrolink Train Identified by L.A. County Coroner’s Office

Uploaded: , Friday, Jun 24, 2022

By Press Release

A 24-year-old man who was struck and killed by a Metrolink train in Newhall was identified Friday, June 24.

The fatality occurred after the man was reportedly struck at approximately 10:33 a.m. near the Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue railroad crossings.

Metrolink Antelope Valley Line Train Number 212, which was en route to Los Angeles according to Metrolink, was involved in the incident.

Delbert Morgan died at the scene, according to the Los Angles County Coroner’s office.

The tracks were closed in the area and buses were brought in to accommodate rail passengers while an investigation was conducted.

Morgan died of blunt force trauma injuries.

