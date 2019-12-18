Man Stabbed, Woman Arrested, in Newhall Tuesday Night

A man was stabbed and taken to the hospital and a woman arrested following an altercation in Newhall late Tuesday night.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of stabbing on Arch Street.

“We got the call from (Santa Clarita Valley) Sheriff at 11:13 p.m.,” Fire Department spokesman Jeremy Stafford said. “This was for a person stabbed.”

Deputies responded to the 24000 block of Arch Street, near Park Street, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said.

“Deputies made contact with the victim, a male adult, who had a large laceration on his arm. The victim stated his girlfriend stabbed him,” she said.

Deputies arrested Marlene Garcia Ramirez, 25, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence charges.