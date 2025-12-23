The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce reminds SCV employers that mandatory changes are coming to employment posters that must be displayed in the workplace.

New labor laws take effect in 2026, and all California businesses must display compliant Employment Posters in a clearly visible place for employees and applicants.

Multiple locations may require multiple posters and Spanish versions are required if you have Spanish-speaking staff.

Order now, available in English or Spanish.

Don’t risk a $17,000 fine.

SCV Chamber Members: Paper $20 | Laminated $34.

Non-Members: Paper $30 | Laminated $43.

Industry-specific posters are available for Healthcare and Fast Food/Restaurants.

Reply to hello@scvchamber.com with your order. Pre-orders will be ready for collection in early January. Don’t wait, ensure your business stays compliant and avoid costly penalties.

