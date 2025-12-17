header image

December 17
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
March 1: JCI Santa Clartia Holds Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K Runs
| Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
Water drop


The Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K, set for March 1, 2026, in Santa Clarita, is more than a race, it’s a celebration of health, community, and giving back.

For the first time, Students Off And Running, which empowers local youth through marathon training, has partnered with Junior Chamber International Santa Clarita, a civic and leadership development organization for young adults. Together, they unite to inspire, uplift, and strengthen the community.

Participants can run the USATF-certified 5K or 10K, enjoying Santa Clarita’s scenic paseo trails. Each finisher earns a custom medal, premium technical T-shirt, and goodie bag to celebrate their achievement. For the first time, Mardi Gras Madness is introducing a new race the Mini Madness 1K, a fantastic opportunity where many children can dress up in costume, receive medals and T-shirts; participate in the race for the first time.

With volunteers, parents and sponsors cheering along the way, the children will follow a paved route, ending with a final sprint through the official finisher’s chute. Parents may choose to run with younger children or cheer them along the course.

The Mardi Gras theme infuses the event with festive energy, comradery, challenge, and excitement with an action-packed day. From live DJ music, vendor sponsorships, face painting and ice cream for the kids, a beer garden provided by “818 Brewery” for anyone 21 and over, every detail is designed to create a celebratory atmosphere. There’s even a costume contest with prizes for the most creative Mardi Gras-themed attire, inviting participants to bring their spirit and flair.

The Committee would like to thank all sponsors received in support of the March 1, 2026 event to be held in Santa Clarita, California. Sponsors include: UCLA Health, Boston Scientific, Next Home Real Estate Rockstars, Loan Depot, Britt’s Beauty Room, Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts, Odom Law Firm, Enginee Dynamics, Santa Clarita Magazine/SCV Elite Magazine, Embrace Your Smile, Crunch Fitness, SCV Chiropractic, Yoga 6, and Honu. If your organization would be interested in joining in on the fun we would love your support. Please e-mail Sharlene Johnson for sponsorship, volunteer, or vendor opportunities at sharlenejohnson.realtor@gmail.com.

As an official featured charity of the 2026 ASICS Los Angeles Marathon, the Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K extends its impact beyond race day. Proceeds will be split between SOAR, supporting youth through structured training and mentorship, and JCI Santa Clarita, funding ongoing and future community projects across the valley.

With its history of sold-out events and widespread community support, this race is a highlight of the Santa Clarita Valley calendar. Local officials, organizations, and residents rally around its success, underscoring its importance in uniting the community for a meaningful cause.

Register early to secure your spot in this vibrant event that combines fitness, fun, and philanthropy. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or new to the sport, the Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K promises an unforgettable experience that celebrates the best of life in Santa Clarita.

For more information go to the website and follow their Instagram page for latest details on future discounts.
SCAA Gallery 2026 Calendar of Art Exhibits Released

SCAA Gallery 2026 Calendar of Art Exhibits Released
Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced the 2026 exhibition schedule for the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Board Holiday Luncheon

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Board Holiday Luncheon
Friday, Dec 12, 2025
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently hosted its annual Board Holiday Luncheon, a special gathering to celebrate and honor those who continue to uplift the club and the young people it serves.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 20: Faith Community Church Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Festividad for Christ’

Dec. 20: Faith Community Church Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Festividad for Christ’
Friday, Dec 12, 2025
A two-decade Christmas tradition continues on Saturday, Dec. 20, when Faith Community Church welcomes hundreds of neighbors for its 20th annual “Festividad for Christ” celebration.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 13: Real Way Foundation Hosts ‘Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta’

Dec. 13: Real Way Foundation Hosts ‘Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta’
Thursday, Dec 11, 2025
Real Way Foundation Inc. is teaming up with J.C.L. Productions’ L.A. Clave Latin Jazz Band for the Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta Holiday Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...
